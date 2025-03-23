 Skip to content
Valspar Championship: Viktor Hovland seals sensational stunning comeback victory to edge out Justin Thomas

Viktor Hovland is back in the winner's circle after completing a sensational comeback victory at the Valspar Championship; watch the Texas Children's Hospital Open live on Sky Sports Golf this Thursday from 8pm

Sunday 23 March 2025 22:20, UK

Viktor Hovland of Norway reacts on the 18th green during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 23, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Image: Viktor Hovland rallied past Justin Thomas to win the Valspar Championship

Viktor Hovland sealed his first victory since the 2023 Tour Championship with a stunning comeback victory at the Valspar Championship, edging out Justin Thomas

The Norwegian, who missed the cut in his previous three tournaments, notched birdies on three of his final five holes to shoot four-under-par 67 and seal a famous win at at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course.

"I hit a lot of disgusting shots, but they just happened to go where I looked," Hovland joked.

He finished 11-under for a one-stroke victory over Justin Thomas, having been three strokes off the pace on the back side before he went on a rampaging run.

Jacob Bridgeman, who led at the tournament's midway mark, posted 69 and was third at nine-under.

Bud Cauley (66), Billy Horschel (67) and Japan's Ryo Hisatsune (68) tied for fourth place at eight-under. Davis Riley (69) was seventh at seven-under.

