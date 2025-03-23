Valspar Championship: Viktor Hovland seals sensational stunning comeback victory to edge out Justin Thomas
Sunday 23 March 2025 22:20, UK
Viktor Hovland sealed his first victory since the 2023 Tour Championship with a stunning comeback victory at the Valspar Championship, edging out Justin Thomas
The Norwegian, who missed the cut in his previous three tournaments, notched birdies on three of his final five holes to shoot four-under-par 67 and seal a famous win at at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course.
"I hit a lot of disgusting shots, but they just happened to go where I looked," Hovland joked.
He finished 11-under for a one-stroke victory over Justin Thomas, having been three strokes off the pace on the back side before he went on a rampaging run.
Jacob Bridgeman, who led at the tournament's midway mark, posted 69 and was third at nine-under.
Bud Cauley (66), Billy Horschel (67) and Japan's Ryo Hisatsune (68) tied for fourth place at eight-under. Davis Riley (69) was seventh at seven-under.
