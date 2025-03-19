PGA Tour golf: Tommy Fleetwood 'cannot complain' about form as wait for maiden title continues

Tommy Fleetwood says he "cannot complain" about his form as he continues to chase a first PGA Tour title.

The Englishman has won seven times on the DP World Tour, most recently at the Dubai Invitational in January 2024, but is yet to break his duck on the North American circuit, with the closest he has come losing in a play-off to Nick Taylor at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Fleetwood ended tied 14th at last week's Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, his third successive top-15 finish on the PGA Tour after securing a share of fifth at the Genesis Invitational and then coming joint-11th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The world No 9 will be the second-highest ranked player in the field at the Valspar Championship from Thursday, behind world No 3 Xander Schauffele, and says the course at Innisbrook Resort in Florida is one he enjoys playing.

Fleetwood told the Sky Sports Golf Podcast: "You can't really be complaining too much finishing where I'm finishing.

"I'm really happy with the consistency that I'm showing at the moment. I just have to find that little bit more out of my game and my scoring to find myself in contention at the right time.

Image: Fleetwood finished in a tie for 14th at last week's Players Championship

"Hopefully I can continue to play the way I am and just play the waiting game, keep pushing and we'll find ourselves up there when that time comes."

Fleetwood: Patience will be key at Valspar Championship

Looking ahead to the Valspar Championship in Florida, he added: "I love this golf course. I feel you have to control your ball really well.

Live PGA Tour Golf Thursday 20th March 11:30am

"I don't think you can dominate this golf course with length. I think you have to position your golf ball, try and keep it in play.

"If you're out of position, you have to be patient and find a way of giving yourself the best chance of making par without forcing anything. I think there's a lot of demanding golf shots around there."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights as Fleetwood's Los Angeles Golf Club were beaten by New York Golf Club in the the first TGL semi-final

Fleetwood will compete in the Valspar Championship three days after his TGL side Los Angeles Golf Club were eliminated in the semi-finals by Schauffele's New York Golf Club, slipping to a 6-4 defeat after going unbeaten in the regular season.

Speaking to Sky Sports before that loss, Fleetwood said he and team-mates Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala and Justin Rose had treated the event seriously.

He added: "It's definitely been very competitive. I've loved the preparation that we've put into this as a team.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fleetwood had a five-foot putt to extend Los Angeles' TGL semi-final against New York but suffered a brutal lip-out

"It's something new. It's something fun. It's something that appeals to hopefully a wider audience but at the same time, we've prepared so hard, so well. That's all you can do.

"You can hit the right shots on the night or you might not. You might hit or miss, whatever it is. But we've all given 100 per cent. I love that about us as a team.

"You still get those nerves coming down the stretch of a TGL match and trying to win."

