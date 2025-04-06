PGA Tour: Brian Harman survives mid-round wobble to clinch Valero Texas Open title

Former Open champion Brian Harman won his first event since lifting the Claret Jug in 2023 with victory at the Valero Texas Open.

The left-hander, who triumphed at Royal Liverpool two years ago, recovered from a mid-round wobble when his overnight three-stroke lead was cut to one to eventually card a three-over round of 75 and win by three.

Andrew Novak's hopes of a Masters invitation which would have come with a win looked to have disappeared when Harman birdied the 12th and 14th to re-establish the three-shot cushion.

However, Harman's bogey at the 16th put Novak back in the frame but he missed his opportunity with a duffed chip from the back of the 17th green costing him a shot.

And when Novak dragged his drive into the heavy rough at the par-five last any slim hopes were over and Harman could finally relax.

"The last two days felt like they took an eternity, with the wind it felt like a nightmare out there," Harman told Sky Sports.

Fellow American Ryan Gerard was also hoping to snatch a late trip to Augusta but after reaching the turn in 33 he managed only one birdie on the back nine.

But his round of 69 for a six-under total was good enough for second outright after Novak's bogey at the last dropped him into a tie for third after a 76.

