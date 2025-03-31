The Masters 2025: TV times, bonus coverage, Amen Corner stream and how to watch live on Sky Sports from Augusta

The waiting is almost over for The Masters, with more coverage than ever before from Augusta National exclusively live this April on Sky Sports.

Scottie Scheffler returns as defending champion and looks to become the first player since Tiger Woods to successfully defend their title at The Masters, while Rory McIlroy has another chance to claim the missing major required to complete the career Grand Slam.

Xander Schauffele won the PGA Championship and The Open last year and has posted four career top 10s at Augusta National, including a runner-up to Tiger Woods in 2019, with Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas also looking to register their third major title.

Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton will headline a strong LIV Golf League contingent in the field, while European Ryder Cup stars Ludvig Åberg, Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland are among those chasing a maiden major title.

Sky Sports Golf will be showing record hours of live coverage from the 2025 contest, including more action over the final two rounds than previous years. Here's a closer look at the key TV times and ways to follow all of the action from The Masters…

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Riley looks ahead to The Masters and whether Rory McIlroy could complete a career Grand Slam following his win at The Players

When is The Masters on Sky Sports?

There are daily Live from The Masters shows from Monday to Wednesday of tournament week, bringing you the latest news and interviews from the practice rounds, before coverage from the traditional Par 3 contest is live on the Wednesday from 7pm.

Wall-to-wall coverage from the tournament begins at 2pm on Thursday, with Featured Group action and regular updates from around the course available to enjoy on Sky Sports Golf until the global broadcast window begins at 8pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As The Masters approaches, watch a selection of the best and worst shots from Rory McIlroy at Augusta National

The same timings will apply on Friday, while a new addition to this year's coverage sees a Masters build-up show live from 3pm over the weekend ahead of full coverage starting at 5pm, covering all the action until after the close of play.

On Sky +, Sky Q and Sky Glass there will be lots of extra action via the red button on the Sky Sports Golf channel, providing plenty of bonus feeds and allowing you to follow players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout.

What time does coverage start? Key TV times

All on Sky Sports Golf; Timings of the extra feeds are subject to change, based on tee times

Monday April 7

1700-1900 - On the Range LIVE!

1900-2200 - Live From The Masters!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the best shots from Augusta, featuring legendary moments from Jack Nicklaus, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and more!

Tuesday April 8

1400-2200 - Live From The Masters!

Extra feed: 1400-1600 On the Range

Wednesday April 9

1400-1900 - Live From The Masters!

1900-2200 - The Masters - Par 3 tournament LIVE!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all five holes-in-one from The Masters Par 3 contest at Augusta National last April

2200-2300 - The Masters preview show LIVE!

Extra feed: 1400-1600 On the Range

Thursday April 10

1400-1930 - Featured Groups LIVE!

1930-0030 - Day one LIVE!

Extra feeds (timings subject to change): 1330 On the Range, 1345 Holes four-six, 1415 Featured Groups, 1545 Amen Corner, 1645 Holes 15 and 16

Friday April 11

1400-1930 - Featured Groups LIVE!

1930-0030 - Day two LIVE!

Extra feeds (timings subject to change): 1330 On the Range, 1345 Holes four-six, 1415 Featured Groups, 1545 Amen Corner, 1645 Holes 15 and 16

Saturday April 12

1500-1700 - Live Masters build-up

1700-0030 - Day three LIVE!

Extra feeds (timings subject to change): 1500 On the Range, 1515 Featured Groups, 1530 Holes four-six, 1645 Amen Corner, 1745 Holes 15 and 16

Sunday April 13

1500-1700 - Live Masters build-up

1700-0030 - Day three LIVE!

Extra feeds (timings subject to change): 1500 On the Range, 1515 Featured Groups, 1530 Holes four-six, 1645 Amen Corner, 1745 Holes 15 and 16

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player There is not long to go until The Masters gets under way from Augusta National, live on Sky Sports

What is the extra coverage on offer?

The On the Range show covers the practice facility at Augusta National, offering news, analysis, interviews and more, while the Featured Groups feed has four groups a day - two early and two late - and offers each shot of the players selected.

The notorious Amen Corner stream focuses on the famous three-hole stretch from the 11th, while a feed of the fourth, fifth and sixth holes will go live each day as soon as the opening group reach that part of the course and another stream covers the 15th and 16th holes.

Sky Sports+ is live and already integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app. You can head to the 'Watch' section on the Sky Sports app to access all Sky Sports+ live streams via event centres.

What is live the week before The Masters?

Sky Sports will once again show live coverage from all three rounds of the Augusta National Women's Amateur, with the action live from 6.30pm on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the final round being live on Saturday from 5pm on Sky Sports Golf.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Augusta National Women's Amateur final found, where Lottie Woad claimed an impressive victory

The event marks the start of 12 consecutive days of live output on Sky Sports Golf, with all four rounds of the PGA Tour's Valero Texas Open - the final qualifying event for The Masters - and the LPGA Tour's T-Mobile Match Play, along with the Ladies European Tour's Joburg Ladies Open.

Wednesday April 2

1830-2030 - Augusta National Women's Amateur - R1 LIVE!

2300-0200 - T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM LIVE!

Thursday April 3

1330-1830 - Valero Texas Open: Early coverage LIVE!

1830-2030 - Augusta National Women's Amateur - R2 LIVE!

2030-0000 - Valero Texas Open: Day one LIVE!

0000-0200 - T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM LIVE!

Friday April 4

1330-2100 - Valero Texas Open: Early coverage LIVE!

2100-0000 - Valero Texas Open: Day one LIVE!

0000-0200 - T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM LIVE!

Saturday April 5

1200-1500 - Joburg Ladies Open LIVE!

1500-1700 - Valero Texas Open: Early coverage LIVE!

1700-2000 - Augusta National Women's Amateur - final round LIVE!

2000-2300 - Valero Texas Open: Day three LIVE!

2300-0200 - T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM LIVE!

Sunday April 6

1200-1500 - Joburg Ladies Open LIVE!

1500-1800 - Augusta Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals LIVE!

1800-2300 - Valero Texas Open: Final round LIVE!

2300-0200 - T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM LIVE!

What other extra coverage is there?

Sky Sports Golf has documentaries and features from past editions of the event, with this year's offering new programmes focused on Jordan Spieth - 10 years on from his maiden major title - and Bernhard Langer ahead of his expected final appearance at Augusta National.

Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley will debate the biggest talking points from The Masters each day during tournament week, with that show from 12.30pm on Tuesday to Thursday and 11am from Friday onwards.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player It is six years since Tiger Woods shocked the world by winning The Masters. We revisit his iconic win in 2019 with a selection of his best shots from the week

Daily 90-minute highlights will be available on Sky Sports Golf each morning, with the channel showing documentaries and features from past editions of the event, while the final round will be repeated - in full - the Monday after the tournament.

Download the Sky Sports App or visit the Sky Sports website for news, highlights and leaderboard scores throughout the week, with a live text blog running through tournament week, while Sky Sports News will be on-site and provide you with regular updates and exclusive interviews.

Who will win The Masters? Watch the 2025 edition exclusively live this April on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins with Featured Groups on Thursday April 10 from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.