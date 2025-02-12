The Masters field 2025: Player line-up for Augusta National and how golfers qualify for major invite
Scottie Scheffler returns as defending champion and Rory McIlroy has another chance to complete the career Grand Slam; Tiger Woods expected to play at Augusta National and Xander Schauffele also involved; watch The Masters exclusively live from April 10-13 on Sky Sports
Wednesday 12 February 2025 09:19, UK
The countdown continues for the opening men’s major of the year, but who has already qualified for the 89th edition of The Masters at Augusta National?
There are 90 players - as of February 10 - scheduled to tee it up in Georgia from April 10-13, exclusively live on Sky Sports, where Scottie Scheffler returns as defending champion and looks to win the event for a third time in four years.
Rory McIlroy arrives with another opportunity to complete the career Grand Slam and Xander Schauffele attempts to win the Green Jacket for the first time, having won two of the last three majors in 2024.
Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods is expected to return to feature, while reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and two-time major winner Jon Rahm are among a strong contingent from LIV Golf involved in the event.
How do players qualify for The Masters?
The top 50 in the world at the end of the previous calendar year earn an invite, as do those inside the top 50 during the week before the tournament takes place, while previous winners hold a lifetime exemption and any other major winners from the last five years are also included.
The top 12 and ties from last year's Masters are allowed to return, as are the top four and ties from the other three majors in 2024, with every winner at a full-field PGA Tour event - the ones not played the same week as a major - over the past 12 months securing a spot.
The last three winners of The Players and all qualifiers for last season's Tour Championship earn their invite, plus the champions of five of the world's biggest amateur titles, while The Masters committee can invite a player who has not qualified.
Invites are given to the two finalists of the US Amateur and the winner of The Amateur Championship, along with the winners of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Latin America Amateur Championship, the US Mid-Amateur and the NCCA Division 1 Men's Individual Champion.
Who has secured their place in The Masters so far this year?
Harris English won the Farmers Insurance Open - his fifth PGA Tour title and first since 2021 - to secure his sixth appearance at Augusta National.
Nicolai Hojgaard and Chile's Joaquin Niemann accepted special invitations in January to play in this year's event, while Justin Hastings secured his debut by winning the Latin America Amateur Championship.
Unless further players are offered invitations to the field, the only two remaining ways to secure a spot at The Masters is break inside the world's top 50 by March 31 or to win a PGA Tour event before the opening major of the year.
Who is in the field for The Masters 2025?
Correct as of February 10; USA unless stated
(x) denotes amateurs; # is a debutant; ^ received a special invitation
Ludvig Åberg (Swe)
Byeong Hun An (Kor)
# Jose Luis Ballester (Esp) (x)
# Evan Beck (x)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
Akshay Bhatia
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Angel Cabrera (Arg)
# Rafael Campos (PRI)
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
Corey Conners (Can)
Fred Couples
Cameron Davis (Aus)
Jason Day (Aus)
Bryson DeChambeau
# Thomas Detry (Bel)
Nick Dunlap
# Nicolas Echavarria (Col)
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
Sergio Garcia (Esp)
Lucas Glover
# Max Greyserman
Brian Harman
# Justin Hastings (Cay) (x)
Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
Russell Henley
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Hojgaard (Den) ^
# Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Viktor Hovland (Nor)
Sungjae Im (Kor)
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson
# Noah Kent (x)
Tom Kim (Kor)
Chris Kirk
Patton Kizzire
Brooks Koepka
Bernhard Langer (Ger)
# Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)
Min Woo Lee (Aus)
Shane Lowry (Irl)
Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
Denny McCarthy
# Matt McCarty
Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
# Maverick McNealy
Phil Mickelson
Collin Morikawa
Joaquin Niemann (Chi) ^
Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp)
Matthieu Pavon (Fra)
Taylor Pendrith (Can)
JT Poston
Jon Rahm (Esp)
# Aaron Rai (Eng)
Patrick Reed
# Davis Riley
Justin Rose (Eng)
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)
Adam Scott (Aus)
Vijay Singh (Fij)
Cameron Smith (Aus)
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka (Aut)
# Hiroshi Tai (Sin) (x)
Nick Taylor (Can)
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
# Davis Thompson
Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)
Bubba Watson
Mike Weir (Can)
Danny Willett (Eng)
Tiger Woods
Cameron Young
# Kevin Yu (Tpe)
Will Zalatoris
Which past champions are not expected to feature?
Tommy Aaron, Charles Coody, Ben Crenshaw, Sir Nick Faldo (Eng), Raymond Floyd, Trevor Immelman (Rsa), Sandy Lyle (Sco), Larry Mize, Jack Nicklaus, Mark O'Meara, Gary Player (Rsa), Craig Stadler, Tom Watson, Ian Woosnam (Wal), Fuzzy Zoeller
When is The Masters on Sky Sports?
Wall-to-wall coverage from the tournament begins at 2pm over the first two rounds on Thursday April 10 and Friday April 11, with Featured Group action and regular updates from around the course available to enjoy on Sky Sports Golf until the global broadcast window begins at 8pm.
There will be lots of extra action throughout all four days via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, providing plenty of bonus feeds and allowing you to follow players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout.
Sky Sports Golf will show extended build-up content over the weekend and occasional live updates from the course before the global broadcast window starts at 8pm for the third round and 7pm for the final day, with early action currently scheduled to be available throughout via the red button.
