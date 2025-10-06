 Skip to content

Sanderson Farms Championship: Steven Fisk pips Garrick Higgo to take his first PGA Tour title

Steven Fisk and Garrick Higgo of South Africa finally separated themselves over the closing holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship; Fisk birdied the final three holes on Sunday as he edged out Garrick Higgo for a two-shot victory

Monday 6 October 2025 06:18, UK

Highlights from day four of the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson

Steven Fisk birdied the final three holes to win his first PGA Tour title at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

He finished on Sunday with an 8-under 64 to win in Mississippi.

Fisk and Garrick Higgo of South Africa finally separated themselves over the closing holes at the Country Club of Jackson.

They were tied when Fisk missed a five-foot birdie putt on the 15th hole but that would be his last mistake.

He holed a 40-foot birdie putt on the next hole and Higgo answered with a 12-foot birdie of his own - his fourth in a row on the back nine - and he playfully put his finger against his lips to silence a voice in the crowd.

Steven Fisk uses some body English to urge on his drive from the No. 15 tee during the fourth round of the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Image: Steven Fisk urges on his drive from the No 15 tee

Fisk hit a wedge that danced around the cup and settled three feet away on the 17th. Higgo answered again with a wedge to just outside three feet but his short birdie putt just missed.

Fisk pulled one head with the birdie, and then left no doubt with an approach to four feet for one final birdie to win by two shots over Higgo.

"I came out today with an attitude that nothing was going to stop me," Fisk said. "I just felt like I'd be standing right here, right now, before the round started. I know I'm good enough. I thought I could do it."

Fisk was at No. 135 in the FedEx Cup standings, destined to return to the Korn Ferry Tour unless he made up ground during the remaining two months of the Fall Series. Only the top 100 at the end of the season keep full cards.

He now has a two-year exemption through 2027, after it took him five years to get to the tour.

"To have some job security is pretty nice," Fisk said. "It's been a long, hard year."

Danny Walker shot 69 to tie for third with Vince Whaley (67) and Ryder Cup star Rasmus Hojgaard, who had a 66-65 weekend.

