Xander Schauffele victorious at Baycurrent Classic to secure 'special' first win in a year

Xander Schauffele was victorious at the Baycurrent Classic in Japan to secure his first win in over a year.

Shauffele finished at the top of the leaderboard on 19 under par after scoring 64 on Sunday.

Max Greyserman was one shot behind him in second place. Greyserman was also the runner-up at this event a year ago as he chases his first PGA Tour title.

With his first win in a year, Schauffele adds to a long resume which includes two major championships and a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as well as all his PGA Tour titles. This was his 10th PGA Tour title in his 200th start.

For Schauffele, victory at this tournament is particularly sentimental as his mother was raised in Japan, making it a dream way to end his drought.

Image: Xander Schauffele celebrates his victory. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

"It's special," Schauffele said. "I tried to stay present and not think too far ahead, but it's really special.

"It feels good," he added. "It's nice to know I still got it. It was a rough year but my team dragged me through it."

Second-placed Greyserman closed with a 65 and held or shared the lead through the first three rounds. American Michael Thorbjornsen finished with a 64 and was three strokes behind the winner.

Soft conditions and still winds led to low scoring. American Matt McCarty shot an 11-under 60 - he still finished nine strokes back.

McCarty had a chance at a 58 but hit into the trees on his final hole and settled for a bogey and a 60. Jim Furyk holds the PGA Tour record with a 58 in the final round of the Travelers Championship in 2016.

