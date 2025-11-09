 Skip to content

World Wide Technology Championship: Ben Griffin wins in Mexico for third PGA Tour title of the year

American Ben Griffin secures third PGA Tour title of the year, clinching the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico ahead of likes of Carson Young and Garrick Higgo; watch the DP World Tour Championship PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship live on Sky Sports Golf next week

Sunday 9 November 2025 23:55, UK

Highlights of the fourth day of the World Wide Technology Championship at the El Cardonal Golf Course in Mexico

Ben Griffin avoided the mistakes that slowed his two challengers on Sunday and rolled in three long birdie putts for a nine-under 63 to win the World Wide Technology Championship for his third PGA Tour title of the season.

Griffin two-putted for birdie on the par-five 18th at El Cardonal at Diamante for a two-shot victory. He joined Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy as the only players with at least three wins in 2025, with one of those for Griffin a team event in New Orleans.

Griffin, playing for the second time since his Ryder Cup debut, ran off five straight birdies starting at the eighth. That included a 40-foot putt on the par-three 11th to tie the lead, a 25-foot putt on the 12th for his first outright lead and a 25-foot putt on the par-three 16th that all but sealed it.

Griffin now moves to a career-best No 9 in the world rankings.

Griffin
Image: Ben Griffin secured his third PGA Tour title of the year on Sunday, winning the World Wide Technology Championship

He made birdie on all four of the par threes in the final round.

"After making a few birdies early, I kind of pushed myself a little bit harder than the past few weeks when I was in contention to kind of keep the pedal down," Griffin said.

"Fortunately, the putter heated up, made a lot of putts on the back nine. It was fun feeling the nerves down the stretch trying to hold things off. It was nice to make a couple down the stretch."

Sami Valimaki (64) and Chad Ramey (65) tied for second and picked up a valuable consolation. Finland's Valimaki started the week at No 103 in the FedExCup and moved to No 76, assuring a full card for next year. Ramey went from No 123 to No 89 and is likely safe to keep his card.

Two tournaments remain before the top 100 in the FedExCup keep full status for 2026.

Griffin's biggest challenges came from Garrick Higgo and Carson Young, who shared the lead going to the back nine on another day of virtually no wind.

Higgo's hopes came undone with a tee shot into a bush on the 12th that required him to take a penalty for an unplayable lie, leading to a double-bogey. He shot 68 and finished three behind.

Young made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 12th and was tied with Griffin at 27 under.

But his approach on the 13th went left down a slope, across a cart path and into the native area. He made bogey, hit a pedestrian pitch on the par-five 14th that kept him from a good look at birdie, and then three-putted for bogey on the 15th. He shot 68 and tied for sixth.

Griffin had no such issues aside from a three-putt bogey on the fifth hole. He was rock solid from there and finished at 29-under 259.

Watch coverage of the DP World Tour Play-Offs conclude with the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai from November 13 live on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 7am.

You also watch the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Thursday November 13, live on Sky Sports Golf from 6pm.

