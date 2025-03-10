PGA Tour golf: Karl Vilips earns first win for Tiger Woods' brand and secures late spot for The Players at Puerto Rico Open

Karl Vilips secured a last-minute invite to The Players and became the first golfer to win on the PGA Tour wearing Tiger Woods' brand with an impressive victory at the Puerto Rico Open.

Vilips, making just his fourth PGA Tour start and third since turning professional, fired a brilliant eight-under 64 on the final day at Grand Reserve Golf Club to end the week on 26 under and claim a three-shot victory.

The 23-year-old became a brand ambassador for Woods' "Sun Day Red" apparel last month and is the first to win on the PGA Tour wearing the clothing, with Vilips receiving messages from the former world No 1 during and after his career-changing victory.

"It was tough because I got on my phone after the round and I was just scrolling, like who was texting me?" Vilips said after his win. "I got one from a random number that called me as well.

"Then there was a voicemail saying it's Tiger and I couldn't like process it in the moment, I was just trying to - I'll get back to that later. That's pretty cool.

"I signed it [deal with Sun Day Red] three weeks ago, so not too long since a Sun Day Red player has got a win. I think it's really special. I think it shows me that there's a reason why they chose me to rep their brand and I'm just happy to be able to do it in a way as myself."

The Australian's win earns him a spot in The Players at TPC Sawgrass and the PGA Championship in May, along with a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

"I'm just excited to sleep in my own bed, cook my own meals, be with my room-mates," Vilips - who lives in Jacksonville - said about The Players. "It's going to be a lot of fun. Never really had a chance to do a home tournament.

"Obviously just moving there in November, I played a course a bunch. It's been looking really good. Last time I played it was three weeks ago so I'm sure by now it's in pristine shape and I'm really excited.

"That was the big goal, I wanted to get into The Players and I knew I had to win this week to do it. It's just a dream come true to be able to play in that tournament."

Vilips responded to a sensational charge by Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark, who birdied six straight holes to start the back nine and closed with a 63. The Dane briefly took the lead when Vilips made a bogey on the 12th hole with a wedge from the fairway.

Vilips never flinched as he birdied the next three holes, including a clever pitch to set up birdie on the par-five 14th hole to regain the lead before a five-foot birdie at the par-three next.

A final-hole birdie extended Vilips' winning margin over Neergaard-Petersen, while Joseph Bramlett ended five strokes back in third and amateur Kieron Van Wyk shared fourth spot with Steven Fisk.

