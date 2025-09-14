PGA Tour: Scottie Scheffler completes comeback to beat Ryder Cup team-mate Ben Griffin to Procore Championship

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler hit a five-under 67 on Sunday to claim a 19th PGA Tour victory at the Procore Championship in Napa, California.

The American was neck-and-neck with US Ryder Cup team-mate Ben Griffin for much of the final round, splitting six birdies with one bogey to finish his tournament on 19 under.

Scheffler's score proved to be just enough for a sixth PGA Tour win of the year when Griffin three-putted the par-five 18th to finish one shot back.

Reflecting on a tournament in which he seemed to get better as play went on having been eight shots back on Griffin at the end of the second round, Scheffler said: "I knew I was going to have to have another really good day. I was chasing down some pretty talented guys on the leaderboard.

"Fortunate to be the winner this week."

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

After losing ground with a level-par 72 in round three, JJ Spaun finished with a 66 to finish in sixth place on 15 under, with fellow Ryder Cup team-player Cameron Young three further back in tied ninth after a final-round 67.

Sam Burns finished tied 13th while early front-runner Russell Henley faded over the weekend (74 and 72) to finish 10 shots behind Scheffler in tied 19th

Scheffler added that the tournament provided an ideal warm-up for the American team ahead of the Ryder Cup.

"I think we're all excited for the Ryder Cup to get here," he said.

"This was a big step for us, getting all the guys together for this tournament to stay sharp and get ready.

"I'm excited to get it started."

Ireland's Seamus Power led the way for the Europeans as he finished on four under, one ahead of England's David Skinns.

Watch the the Ryder Cup from Bethpage Black in New York exclusively live on Sky Sports on September 26-28. Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.