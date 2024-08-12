FedExCup Playoffs: How PGA Tour series works as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and more eye trophies and cash

We have reached the FedExCup Playoffs on the PGA Tour once again with just 70 players left in the running to become this year's champion - and a hell of a lot richer.

Ahead of the opening playoff event - the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis, live on Sky Sports Golf from 5pm on Thursday - we explain how the whole thing works, which players are at the top of the standings and who has plenty of work to do…

FedExCup champions - the full list 2023: Viktor Hovland

2022: Rory McIlroy

2021: Patrick Cantlay

2020: Dustin Johnson

2019: Rory McIlroy

2018: Justin Rose

2017: Justin Thomas

2016: Rory McIlroy

2015: Jordan Spieth

2014: Billy Horschel

2013: Henrik Stenson

2012: Brandt Snedeker

2011: Bill Haas

2010: Jim Furyk

2009: Tiger Woods

2008: Vijay Singh

2007: Tiger Woods

What is the FedExCup?

It is the season-long points competition on the PGA Tour that ends with one player - the winner of the Tour Championship - scooping $25m (£19.6m).

Image: Scheffler leads the FedExCup standings ahead of the Playoffs

How do the playoffs work?

The top 70 players after the Wyndham Championship in early August advanced to the first playoff event, the FedEx St Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.

The top 50 after that tournament qualify for the BMW Championship in Denver the following week, with the top 30 then progressing to the Tour Championship finale in Atlanta.

Image: McIlroy is third in the FedExCup, behind and Schauffele

Then what happens?

At the Tour Championship, the FedExCup leader will begin at 10 under par, with the No 2 player at eight under, No 3 at seven under, the No 4 at six under and No 5 at five under.

Players 6-10 start at four under, players 16-20 at two under, players 21-25 at one under and players 26-30 at even par.

The Tour Championship is a straight 72-hole strokeplay event so whoever leads at the end is crowned tournament winner and FedExCup champion - plus gets a lot of coin!

FedExCup Playoffs schedule August 15-18 - FedEx St. Jude Championship (top 70)

- FedEx St. Jude Championship (top 70) August 22-25 - BMW Championship (top 50)

- BMW Championship (top 50) August 29-Sep 1 - Tour Championship (top 30)

Who currently leads the FedExCup?

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler's six wins this season have him at the summit on 5,993 points, almost 2,000 clear of Xander Schauffele and nearly 3,500 in front of Rory McIlroy. The top 10 is completed by, in order, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and Ireland's Shane Lowry.

Image: Ireland's Shane Lowry is 10th in the FedExCup

Which other British or Irish stars are involved?

Scotland's Robert MacIntrye and England's Aaron Rai sit 17th and 25th respectively with Rai triumphing at the Wyndham Championship to secure his maiden PGA Tour title.

Rai's compatriots Tommy Fleetwood (32), Matthew Fitzpatrick (40) and Justin Rose (55) are also headed to the FedEx St Jude Championship, as is Ireland's Seamus Power (66).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from day four of the Wyndham Championship as England's Aaron Rai secured his maiden PGA Tour title

Who needs a big week in Memphis?

Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth - winner of the FedExCup in 2015 - is 63rd, while 2023 champion Viktor Hovland is 57th so both have work to do to make it into the top 50 ahead of the BMW Championship. France's Victor Perez sits 70th at the moment.

Any notable omissions?

Matt Kuchar was the only player to qualify for every edition of the FedExCup Playoffs since its inception in 2007 but has not made it this year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Matt Kuchar chose not to finish his 18th hole at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday and returned the next day

The 46-year-old needed to win the Wyndham Championship to break into the top 70 but faded after leading at halfway and ended the FedExCup regular season outside the top 100. Rickie Fowler also failed to make it.

How can I watch the FedExCup Playoffs?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Here is how to use Sky Sports+, which gives Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost

Every event is live on Sky Sports, with coverage of the FedEx St Jude Championship starting at 5pm on Sky Sports Golf on Thursday. The action picks up on Sky Sports Main Event from 9.30pm.

There will also be coverage on Sky Sports+, including from 3pm on the Saturday and Sunday of the FedEx St Jude Championship, while you can stream with NOW as well.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.