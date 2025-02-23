Mexico Open: Brian Campbell edges out Aldrich Potgieter with lucky play-off win
Brian Campbell's shot on the play-off on the 18th struck a tree and bounced back into play, helping him earn the first win of his professional career; England's Aaron Rai shot a 67 for a tie for fifth place with American Ben Griffin at 18-under
Monday 24 February 2025 06:50, UK
American Brian Campbell edged out Aldrich Potgieter in a play-off to win the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld on Sunday.
South African Potgieter, 20, had held a slender one-stroke lead heading into Sunday's final round as he chased a first PGA Tour win.
Potgieter, though, finished with an even-par round as Campbell made a one-under 70 to take the contest to a sudden-death play-off, over the par-five 18th.
- Golf leaderboards: PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA and more
- Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
After both men missed birdie chances, it was back to the 18th tee where Campbell enjoyed a huge slice of good fortune.
The American's shot drifted wide right and was heading out of bounds but struck a tree and bounced back into play.
Meanwhile, Potgieter found the bunker short of the green and was then unable to sink his birdie chance.
That left Campbell clear to roll in from inside four feet to secure the first win of his professional career.
"You've got to get those breaks sometimes," Campbell said. "Unfortunately I hit a really bad tee shot there, caught the tree, was able to keep it in play and get ourselves in a good position to get a wedge and keep the pressure on.
"I was just so happy that I was able to kind of stay in it to the end."
"Hopefully, my time will come soon," said Potgieter, who won the 2022 British Amateur at age 17 and last year became the youngest to win on the Korn Ferry Tour.
"Pressure is a big thing," he said. "You can't beat it. You just have to learn and adjust to it the next time."
Isaiah Salinda hit a final round of six-under to finish clear in third place, one shot back on 19 under.
England's Aaron Rai shot a 67 for a tie for fifth place with American Ben Griffin at 18-under.
Watch the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches live on Sky Sports Golf from Thursday to Sunday. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland