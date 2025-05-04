The CJ Cup Byron Nelson: Scottie Scheffler finishes on -31 as he matches PGA Tour record in dominant win

Scottie Scheffler matched the record for the fewest amount of strokes ever at a PGA Tour event as he stormed to an eight-shot victory at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas.

The world No 1 carded a final-day 63 to finish on -31 for the tournament and eight clear of South Africa's Erik van Rooyen to claim his first PGA Tour win of the year in his hometown tournament.

The American matched the PGA Tour's 72-hole scoring record on Sunday, finishing at 253, and might have carded a spectacular 59 if he'd played the final three holes in three-under-par, but a second bogey of the day on the 17th proved a rare blemish in a round which saw him pick up an eagle and eight birdies.

He looked to break the PGA Tour record with an eight-foot birdie putt on the 18th, but it slid by the left side of the hole and he had to settle for a share of the record set by Justin Thomas at the 2017 Sony Open and equalled six years later by Ludvig Åberg at the RSM Classic.

Van Rooyen matched Scheffler's 63 to finish at 23 under, three shots ahead of Sam Stevens and four ahead of another hometown favourite, Jordan Spieth.

Scheffler, whose previous best Nelson finish was a tie for fifth two years ago, missed last year's event for the birth of his son, Bennett, who he held in his arms as he spoke after becoming the first wire-to-wire winner in this event since Tom Watson 45 years ago.

"It seemed like I played some good golf. I kept myself in position most of the week," he said.

"[Van Rooyen] played a really good round today and put a lot of pressure on me. On the front nine, I did a good job of responding and kept him at bay. I played some nice balls

"It's pretty special. It's hard to it's hard to put into words. I got my first chance to play a professional event here in 2014 and I'm very thankful for that.

"I learned a lot that week, and I was very inspired to come out here and try to make a living in this game. I'm very fortunate to be in this position."

The victory sees Scheffler find form ahead of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, which will be live on Sky Sports from May 15-18.

Watch the PGA Tour's signature event the Truist Championship live on Sky Sports Golf, with coverage starting at 7pm on Thursday May 8. Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW.