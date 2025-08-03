Wyndham Championship: Cameron Young ends wait for first PGA Tour victory in sensational style

Cameron Young achieved his first PGA Tour win at the 94th time of asking with a stunning victory at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday.

Young finished six shots clear of second-placed Mac Meissner at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, after a blistering four days of golf saw him become the 1,000th winner in PGA Tour history, shooting 63, 62, 65 and 68 for the week.

The 28-year-old began the day with a five-shot lead and, after seven second place finishes previously on the PGA Tour, could have been forgiven for having a few nerves after bogeying the first but he then reeled off five straight birdies - achieving such a streak for the second time across the four days - to widen his gap with the rest of the field.

Young stayed composed until bogeys on the 16th and the 17th saw him tie the tournament scoring record, rather than set a new one.

Playing partner Nicolas Echavarria dropped five shots in the three holes following the turn to plummet down the leaderboard and shot a 75 for the day to finish 10-under par in a tie for 19th.

Defending champion Aaron Rai was within a shot of the lead when the second round was suspended due to bad weather but the Englishman finished the tournament in a tie for fifth at 14-under par and couldn't quite recapture his Thursday and Friday form at the weekend.

What's next?

The PGA Tour's season-ending FedExCup Playoffs begin with the FedEx St Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, where Hideki Matsuyama is defending champion and Scottie Scheffler starts No 1 in the standings.

