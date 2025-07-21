Barracuda Championship: England's Todd Clements finishes third in California

Englishman Todd Clements has finished third at the Barracuda Championship in California.

The event is the only tournament on the PGA Tour that uses the modified Stableford scoring system, which awards points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole.

Clements closed the tournament on the back of a 16-point Sunday to finish on 39 points, behind American Ryan Gerard and South Africa's Erik van Rooyen.

His final round highlights included a birdie on the par-four 17th hole.

Gerard, who took home his maiden PGA Tour title, finished three clear of van Rooyen with a total of 47 points.

The 25-year-old made a birdie on the second hole, followed by an eagle on the third, then repeated the birdie-eagle run on holes 10 and 11, giving him a huge boost on the scoreboard.

Gerard later said the win was the realisation of a lifelong dream.

"It's a culmination of a lifetime of work," he told PGATour.com

"I can't tell you how many hours I've spent hitting golf balls, dreaming of winning on the PGA tour, and it's really special."

Beau Hossler tied for fourth on Sunday alongside Max McGreevy and Jacques Kruyswijk.

What's next?

The PGA Tour heads to Minnesota for the 3M Open, starting on Thursday at TPC Twin Cities, while the next DP World Tour event is the Nero Championship in Scotland from August 7-10.

The Senior Open begins on Thursday at Sunningdale, before the women's major season concludes with the AIG Women's Open from July 31-August 3 at Royal Porthcawl. Stream the PGA Tour, majors and more top sport with no contract.