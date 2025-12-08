Golf at 2028 Olympics: The Open, ISPS Handa Senior Open and AIG Women's Open to be moved to avoid clash with Los Angeles event

The Open will temporarily move to August in 2028 to avoid clashing with the Olympic Games in Los Angeles that summer, the R&A has confirmed.

The 2028 Olympic Games take place from July 14-30, the same time of year The Open traditionally is played, with the golf competitions due to be held at Riviera Country Club from July 19-29.

The world's best players faced having to choose between featuring at the Olympics or competing in the final major of year, with the R&A now pushing back The Open, the ISPS Handa Senior Open and the AIG Women's Open to avoid that scenario.

The Open will be held from August 3-6 and the ISPS Handa Senior Open will be hosted a week later, at venues yet to be announced, before the AIG Women's Open will complete the major season from August 17-20.

Mark Darbon, chief executive of the R&A, said: "We have worked collaboratively with the relevant bodies and our partners to agree alternative dates for staging our major championships in 2028 to accommodate the Olympic golf competitions.

"We appreciate the constructive discussions we have had with all the stakeholders and believe that providing clarity on the dates now will assist with the planning of the global golf calendar in 2028.

"We can also confirm that The Open will be returning to its normal mid-July dates in 2029."

Men's and women's individual tournaments returned to the Olympic schedule in 2016, having last featured as a men's event in 1904 and a women's tournament four years earlier, with Justin Rose and Inbee Park the gold medallists that year.

A mixed-team golf event will debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, with sides featuring one female and one male player. The competition - which will take place between the men's and women's individual tournaments - will be a 36-hole event split across 18 holes of foursomes and 18 of fourballs.

Scottie Scheffler is reigning men's champion after claiming gold in the 2024 Paris games, with England's Tommy Fleetwood and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama taking the other two medal spots. Lydia Ko won the women's event, having also claimed the bronze medal in the Tokyo Games.

Scheffler is also defending champion of The Open, having won the Claret Jug and the third leg of the career Grand Slam at Royal Portrush in July. The next two editions will be played at Royal Birkdale (2026) and St Andrews (2027), with the 2028 venue set to be revealed in the New Year.

The next two AIG Women's Open venues are Royal Lytham & St Annes (2026) and Royal St George's (2027), while the 2026 ISPS Handa Senior Open will be held at Gleneagles.

Sky Sports will remain the home of The Open, AIG Women's Open, and elite amateur events through until at least 2028, having covered the event annually since their partnership with the R&A began in 2016.

