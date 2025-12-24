Sky Sports' big quiz of the year: Test your 2025 knowledge and see how much you can remember!
Take our quiz with questions on the Ryder Cup, England cricket, British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, football, tennis, NFL,and more; watch plenty of action live on Sky Sports this festive period, including the World Darts Championship as well as Premier League and EFL football
Wednesday 24 December 2025 10:26, UK
The sporting calendar is nearly done for another year, so it's time to see how much you can remember from 2025 in Sky Sports’ big quiz of the year!
Liverpool were crowned kings of English football for a record-equalling 20th time, Paris Saint-Germain finally cracked the Champions League code and England's Lionesses defended their crown as a dramatic European Championship unfolded in Switzerland.
On an unforgettable Sunday at Augusta, Rory McIlroy held his nerve in a play-off to win The Masters and complete the career Grand Slam, and emotions ran high once more at Bethpage Black as Team Europe rose above the hostility to claim a memorable Ryder Cup victory on US soil.
Luke Littler completed his ascent to the pinnacle of darts, climbing to world No 1 for the first time in a calendar year where he won a maiden PDC World Darts Championship and five other majors.
Joe Root finally got the monkey off his back, confirming legendary status with a maiden century in Australia on what was an otherwise frustrating Ashes series for England, but Australia proved a happy hunting ground for the British and Irish Lions, who saw off the Wallabies to claim their first series victory since 2013.
Football, cricket, golf, rugby union, rugby league and more all feature in our end-of-year challenge, but how will you get on when you put your 2025 sporting knowledge to the test?
Can you get 25 out of 25? Answer the questions below and see how you get on!
Watch sport this Christmas live on Sky Sports!
The festive period is here and that means one thing - darts and football on your screens nearly every day and plenty more live sport!
Make sure you don't miss out on an incredible month of sport - whatever your holiday plans are - with live coverage including the World Darts Championship, big Premier League games, lots of EFL matches, the Scottish Premiership and more.
- Live darts, Premier League and EFL - your festive TV guide!
- World Darts Championship 2026: Dates, format, how to watch
- World Darts Championship schedule and results
If you are a Sky Sports subscriber and your TV is booked with Christmas films, you can watch all of the above on the Sky Sports App.
If you don't have Sky, you can still stream all the action with a NOW Day or Month membership. Never heard of NOW? Find out more about Sky's streaming service here.