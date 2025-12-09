Christmas TV guide: Premier League football, World Darts Championship and more - schedule, channels, how to watch or stream on Sky Sports
World Darts Championship, Premier League and more brilliant football will keep you entertained this festive period; Sky customers can watch it all at home or on the Sky Sports app, while non-Sky customers can stream without a contract on NOW
Tuesday 9 December 2025 13:28, UK
The festive period is here and that means one thing - darts and football on your screens!
Whatever holiday plans you have, make sure you don't miss out on an incredible month of sport that includes:
- World Darts Championship
- BIG Premier League games - including Tottenham vs Liverpool, Man Utd vs Newcastle, Arsenal vs Aston Villa
- LOTS of EFL games - including every game live on Boxing Day and New Year's Day
- Scottish Premiership - including Celtic vs Rangers
If you are a Sky Sports subscriber and your TV is booked with Christmas films, you can watch all of the above on the Sky Sports app.
If you don't have Sky, you can still stream all the action with a NOW Day or Month membership.
Never heard of NOW? Find out more about Sky's streaming service here. A flexible day pass is £14.99, while a flexible month pass is £34.99. And if you want Sky Sports for six months, a saver membership is £28 per month.
Selected darts and football Christmas and New Year schedule
Thursday 11 December
Darts World Championship opening night (19:00) - Luke Littler, Michael Smith in action
Saturday 13 December
Darts evening session (19:00) - Luke Humphries in action
Sunday 14 December
Crystal Palace vs Man City (14:00) - Premier League
Sunderland vs Newcastle (14:00) - Premier League
Darts evening session (19:00) - Stephen Bunting in action
Monday 15 December
Darts afternoon session (12:30) - Peter Wright vs Noa-Lynn van Leuven
Man Utd vs Bournemouth (20:00) - Premier League
Tuesday 16 December
Darts evening session (19:00) - Gerwyn Price in action
Thursday 18 December
Darts evening session (19:00) - Michael van Gerwen in action
Saturday 20 December
Tottenham vs Liverpool (17:30) - Premier League
Everton vs Arsenal (20:00) - Premier League
Sunday 21 December
Hearts vs Rangers (13:30) - Scottish Premier League
Aston Villa vs Man Utd (16:30) - Premier League
Friday 26 December
EFL - every game live from 13:00
Man Utd vs Newcastle (20:00) - Premier League
Saturday 27 December
Darts afternoon session - 3x Round Three (12:30)
Chelsea vs Aston Villa (17:30) - Premier League
Darts evening session - 3x round three (19:00)
Sunday 28 December
Darts afternoon session - 3x round three (12:30)
Sunderland vs Leeds (14:00) - Premier League
Darts evening session - 3x round three (19:00)
Monday 29 December
Darts afternoon session - 3x round three (12:30)
Darts evening session - 1x round three, 2x round four (19:00)
Tuesday 30 December
Darts afternoon session - 3x round four (12:30)
Arsenal vs Aston Villa (2015) - Premier League
Darts evening session - 3x round four (12:30)
Thursday 1 January
Darts afternoon quarter-finals (12:30)
EFL - every game live from 12:30
Liverpool vs Leeds (17:30) - Premier League
Darts evening quarter-finals (19:00)
Friday 2 January
Darts semi-finals (19:30)
Saturday 3 January
Celtic vs Rangers (12:30) - Scottish Premier League
Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest (12:30) - Premier League
Bournemouth vs Arsenal (17:30) - Premier League
Darts final (20:00)
Sunday 4 January
Manchester City v Chelsea (17:30) - Premier League