Christmas TV guide: Premier League football, World Darts Championship and more - schedule, channels, how to watch or stream on Sky Sports

Selected darts and football Christmas and New Year schedule

Thursday 11 December

Darts World Championship opening night (19:00) - Luke Littler, Michael Smith in action

Saturday 13 December

Darts evening session (19:00) - Luke Humphries in action

Sunday 14 December

Crystal Palace vs Man City (14:00) - Premier League

Sunderland vs Newcastle (14:00) - Premier League

Darts evening session (19:00) - Stephen Bunting in action

Monday 15 December

Darts afternoon session (12:30) - Peter Wright vs Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Man Utd vs Bournemouth (20:00) - Premier League

Tuesday 16 December

Darts evening session (19:00) - Gerwyn Price in action

Thursday 18 December

Darts evening session (19:00) - Michael van Gerwen in action

Saturday 20 December

Tottenham vs Liverpool (17:30) - Premier League

Everton vs Arsenal (20:00) - Premier League

Sunday 21 December

Hearts vs Rangers (13:30) - Scottish Premier League

Aston Villa vs Man Utd (16:30) - Premier League

Friday 26 December

EFL - every game live from 13:00

Man Utd vs Newcastle (20:00) - Premier League

Saturday 27 December

Darts afternoon session - 3x Round Three (12:30)

Chelsea vs Aston Villa (17:30) - Premier League

Darts evening session - 3x round three (19:00)

Sunday 28 December

Darts afternoon session - 3x round three (12:30)

Sunderland vs Leeds (14:00) - Premier League

Darts evening session - 3x round three (19:00)

Monday 29 December

Darts afternoon session - 3x round three (12:30)

Darts evening session - 1x round three, 2x round four (19:00)

Tuesday 30 December

Darts afternoon session - 3x round four (12:30)

Arsenal vs Aston Villa (2015) - Premier League

Darts evening session - 3x round four (12:30)

Thursday 1 January

Darts afternoon quarter-finals (12:30)

EFL - every game live from 12:30

Liverpool vs Leeds (17:30) - Premier League

Darts evening quarter-finals (19:00)

Friday 2 January

Darts semi-finals (19:30)

Saturday 3 January

Celtic vs Rangers (12:30) - Scottish Premier League

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest (12:30) - Premier League

Bournemouth vs Arsenal (17:30) - Premier League

Darts final (20:00)

Sunday 4 January

Manchester City v Chelsea (17:30) - Premier League