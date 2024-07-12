2024/25 World Darts Championship schedule: Alexandra Palace final on a Friday as Luke Littler seeks first title

The fixture schedule has been released for the 2024/25 World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, with the final taking place on Friday January 3, 2025; watch the tournament, which starts on Sunday December 15, live on Sky Sports
Friday 12 July 2024 16:01, UK
The final of the 2024/25 World Darts Championship will take place on Friday January 3, the Professional Darts Corporation confirmed as the tournament schedule was released.
The sport's showpiece event will get under way on Sunday December 15 at Alexandra Palace, with Luke Humphries seeking to defend his title after beating Luke Littler in a thrilling final earlier this year.
The PDC has released the full tournament schedule, with the usual three-day break from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day and a night off for New Year's Eve in place.
In what is sure to be a raucous atmosphere at Ally Pally, the final will take place on a Friday night for the first time since 2020, at which time there was no crowd due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The finalists will be whittled down from the 96 entrants competing for the Sid Waddell Trophy and £2.5m in prize money.
Sunday December 15 (7pm)
3x First Round, 1x Second Round
Monday December 16
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3x First Round, 1x Second Round
Evening Session (7pm)
3x First Round, 1x Second Round
Tuesday December 17
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3x First Round, 1x Second Round
Evening Session (7pm)
3x First Round, 1x Second Round
Wednesday December 18 (7pm)
3x First Round, 1x Second Round
Thursday December 19
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3x First Round, 1x Second Round
Evening Session (7pm)
3x First Round, 1x Second Round
Friday December 20
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3x First Round, 1x Second Round
Evening Session (7pm)
2x First Round, 2x Second Round
Saturday December 21
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
4x Second Round
Evening Session (7pm)
4x Second Round
Sunday December 22
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
4x Second Round
Evening Session (7pm)
4x Second Round
Monday December 23
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
4x Second Round
Evening Session (7pm)
4x Second Round
Friday December 27
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3x Third Round
Evening Session (7pm)
3x Third Round
Saturday December 28
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3x Third Round
Evening Session (7pm)
3x Third Round
Sunday December 29
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3x Third Round
Evening Session (7pm)
1x Third Round, 2x Fourth Round
Monday December 30
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3x Fourth Round
Evening Session (7pm)
3x Fourth Round
Wednesday January 1
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
2x Quarter-Finals
Evening Session (7pm)
2x Quarter-Finals
Thursday January 2 (7.30pm)
Semi-Finals
Friday January 3 (8pm)
Final