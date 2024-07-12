2024/25 World Darts Championship schedule: Alexandra Palace final on a Friday as Luke Littler seeks first title

The final of the 2024/25 World Darts Championship will take place on Friday January 3, the Professional Darts Corporation confirmed as the tournament schedule was released.

The sport's showpiece event will get under way on Sunday December 15 at Alexandra Palace, with Luke Humphries seeking to defend his title after beating Luke Littler in a thrilling final earlier this year.

The PDC has released the full tournament schedule, with the usual three-day break from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day and a night off for New Year's Eve in place.

In what is sure to be a raucous atmosphere at Ally Pally, the final will take place on a Friday night for the first time since 2020, at which time there was no crowd due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The finalists will be whittled down from the 96 entrants competing for the Sid Waddell Trophy and £2.5m in prize money.

Full 2024/25 World Darts Championship schedule

Sunday December 15 (7pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Monday December 16

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Tuesday December 17

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Wednesday December 18 (7pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Thursday December 19

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Friday December 20

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)

2x First Round, 2x Second Round

Saturday December 21

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

4x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)

4x Second Round

Sunday December 22

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

4x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)

4x Second Round

Monday December 23

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

4x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)

4x Second Round

Friday December 27

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm)

3x Third Round

Saturday December 28

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm)

3x Third Round

Sunday December 29

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm)

1x Third Round, 2x Fourth Round

Monday December 30

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x Fourth Round

Evening Session (7pm)

3x Fourth Round

Wednesday January 1

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (7pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Thursday January 2 (7.30pm)

Semi-Finals

Friday January 3 (8pm)

Final