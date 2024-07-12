 Skip to content

2024/25 World Darts Championship schedule: Alexandra Palace final on a Friday as Luke Littler seeks first title

The fixture schedule has been released for the 2024/25 World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, with the final taking place on Friday January 3, 2025; watch the tournament, which starts on Sunday December 15, live on Sky Sports

Friday 12 July 2024 16:01, UK

Highlights of the 2024 World Darts Championship final between world No 1 Luke Humphries and teenage sensation Luke Littler

The final of the 2024/25 World Darts Championship will take place on Friday January 3, the Professional Darts Corporation confirmed as the tournament schedule was released.

The sport's showpiece event will get under way on Sunday December 15 at Alexandra Palace, with Luke Humphries seeking to defend his title after beating Luke Littler in a thrilling final earlier this year.

The PDC has released the full tournament schedule, with the usual three-day break from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day and a night off for New Year's Eve in place.

Take a look back at the breathtaking debut from Littler as the teenager made history at the World Darts Championship

In what is sure to be a raucous atmosphere at Ally Pally, the final will take place on a Friday night for the first time since 2020, at which time there was no crowd due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The finalists will be whittled down from the 96 entrants competing for the Sid Waddell Trophy and £2.5m in prize money.

Littler congratulates Humphries after his final defeat

Full 2024/25 World Darts Championship schedule

Sunday December 15 (7pm)
3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Monday December 16
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)
3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Tuesday December 17
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)
3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Wednesday December 18 (7pm)
3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Thursday December 19
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)
3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Friday December 20
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)
2x First Round, 2x Second Round

Saturday December 21
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
4x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)
4x Second Round

Sunday December 22
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
4x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)
4x Second Round

Monday December 23
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
4x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)
4x Second Round

Friday December 27
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm)
3x Third Round

Saturday December 28
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm)
3x Third Round

Sunday December 29
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm)
1x Third Round, 2x Fourth Round

Monday December 30
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3x Fourth Round

Evening Session (7pm)
3x Fourth Round

Wednesday January 1
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
2x Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (7pm)
2x Quarter-Finals

Thursday January 2 (7.30pm)
Semi-Finals

Friday January 3 (8pm)
Final

