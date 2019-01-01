World Darts Championship: Characters to follow in 2025!
Ahead of this year's World Darts Championship, we take a look at 10 names you should be keeping an eye on at the Ally Pally...
Some you will know, some might be new! But all of them bring something to the big stage.
Every year, the World Darts Championship produces some major storylines, moments and characters you want to follow.
From the crowd going 'Bunting mental' to Dimi's dancing. From the greatest leg of darts there has ever been, to a kid called Luke Littler rocking up and turning the sport on it's head.
The Worlds always produces moments to remember. So ahead of this year's tournament, we take a look at 10 players who will bring their own personality, style and flair to the stage...
Michael van Gerwen
Nickname: Mighty Mike, The Green Machine
Walk on Song: Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes
Number of World Championships: 3 (2014, 2017, 2019)
Every year when the Worlds roll around, MVG is tipped as one of the ones to beat - and it is easy to see why. A six-time finalist and three-time winner, the Green Machine marks himself as the man the others should target.
When Seven Nation Army starts playing, the Ally Pally crowd goes wild and Van Gerwen will only add to their excitement by putting on a show.
However, he enters this year's tournament slightly out of form and when MVG has a point to prove, you can expect fireworks.
If he gets things clicking at Ally Pally, expect a raft of maximums and ton-plus finishes. You wouldn't put it past him to hit a nine-darter, too.
As one half of the "Greatest Leg of Darts" from the 2023 final, MVG will want to go all the way again - but this time be lifting that trophy aloft in January.
Luke Littler
Nickname: The Nuke
Walk on Song: Green Light by Pitbull
Number of World Championships: 0, finalist in 2024
Have you ever heard of this guy?! Well, if you genuinely haven't because you have been living under a rock for a year, the anticipation for Luke Littler to take to that Ally Pally stage once again will be electric.
When he burst onto the scene at the Worlds last year, not many would have expected he would be returning this December with 10 titles to his name but... HE IS! And you wouldn't put it past him to make it 11.
As the crowd will be singing 'Walking in a Littler Wonderland', the 17-year-old will be pumped up and enjoying every single second.
Can he go one step further on his second appearance and actually win the whole lot?!
Gerwyn Price
Nickname: The Iceman
Walk on Song: Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice
Number of World Championships: 1 (2021)
The player the crowds love to hate - if there is anyone who knows how to play under pressure at the Ally Pally, it is Gerwyn Price.
A player with sheer talent that oozes class when he throws, Price will take the boos and give it back to the crowd, hitting ton-plus finishes and maximums on the way.
Price is another big-name player that heads to darts' biggest show not in the best form so there is truly no telling what he could do this year.
His only World Championship win came in an empty arena during the pandemic. If he does go all the way and get to finally lift that trophy with fans present, he will be taking in all the noise then.
Peter Wright
Nickname: Snakebite
Walk on Song: Don't Stop The Party by Pitbull
Number of World Championships: 2 (2020, 2022)
The showman. If there is anyone who knows how to work an Ally Pally crowd, it is Peter Wright.
No one knows what to expect from him when he steps out to do his walk-on. We have had him dressed as the Grinch and Santa, so who knows what tricks he has up his sleeve for this year.
He will get the crowds going with his outfits, hairstyles and bravado when walking onto the stage, but after a difficult year, he will be focused on RESULTS.
Stephen Bunting
Nickname: The Bullet
Walk on Song: Titanium by David Guetta ft. Sia
Number of World Championships: 0
A lover of karaoke and TikTok, Stephen Bunting has earned himself a raft of fans that are ready to go 'Bunting mental' at Ally Pally.
A social media sensation, Bunting is always willing to join in the fun when he is up on stage and it won't hurt that he heads into the Worlds in brilliant form.
He will fancy his chances and can put in a huge performance when he needs it, taking the big scalps on his day.
Plus, get ready for his walk on because it will be ELECTRIC.
Dimitri van den Bergh
Nickname: Dimi, The Dreammaker
Walk on Song: Happy by Pharrell Williams
Number of World Championships: 0
If you want the party starting then there is no one better to be heading to the stage than dancing Dimi.
A showman for the fans, Van den Bergh will boogie his way to the oche then delight with his darts once there.
He is also a lover of giving a brilliantly bizarre interview too - delighting everyone with his lucky penny at the Grand Slam in November.
Get ready for more shenanigans from him!
Raymond van Barneveld
Nickname: Barney
Walk on Song: Eye of the Tiger by Survivor
Number of World Championships: 5
An icon and legend of the sport, every fan is delighted when they look at their session and see they are going to get to see Raymond van Barneveld in action.
A pioneer of darts, his walk on is one of the best out there and when the lights go down and the iconic music starts, you can guarantee the crowd are enjoying themselves.
Last year, he faced Littler in a match for the ages - the student against the master- and he is sure to give us more amazing moments this December.
He really wants another world title - is this the year he shocks the world and does it?
Gian van Veen
Nickname: The Giant
Walk on Song: Astronomia (Vicetone remix) by Vicetone
Number of World Championships: 0, 1 World Youth Championship
Back before the Worlds in 2023, Gian van Veen had just gone into the World Youth Final against Littler as the favourite. Littler then won and, well, the rest is history.
'The Giant' is quite the player though, and has had a sensational rise this year, going on a run to the quarters of the Grand Slam and then winning the World Youth Final in Minehead.
He averages BIG and will cause some upsets for some of the old stars of darts.
The new era have arrived!
Mike de Decker
Nickname: The Real Deal
Walk on Song: Three Little Birds by Bob Marley and the Wailers
Number of World Championships: 0
In 2024, Mike de Decker has shown why he is nicknamed the 'Real Deal', picking up his first major championship win at the World Grand Prix by beating defending world champion Luke Humphries.
He then pushed Littler all the way at the Grand Slam and delighted the crowd with his ton-plus averages and big treble hitting.
His walk on song is another classic that makes the crowd roar when he takes to the stage.
If he wins, he certainly won't be worrying about a thing!
Lourence Ilagan
Nickname: The Gunner
Walk on Song: Pinoy Ako by Orange and Lemons
Number of World Championships: 0
Now known as Sky Sports Darts' Wayne Mardle's favourite player, Lourence Ilagan knows how to take a big scalp on the big stage.
He is also an intriguing character to watch play, his fidgeting with his shirt and twitches before his throw unlike many seen before.
Despite sometimes taking his time, Ilagan often finds a way to get the big finish he needs and enters the Worlds in great form.
With so many quick players these days, he truly is a very interesting player to watch.