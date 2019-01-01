World Darts Championship: Characters to follow in 2025!

Michael van Gerwen

Nickname : Mighty Mike, The Green Machine

Walk on Song : Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes

Number of World Championships : 3 (2014, 2017, 2019)

Every year when the Worlds roll around, MVG is tipped as one of the ones to beat - and it is easy to see why. A six-time finalist and three-time winner, the Green Machine marks himself as the man the others should target.

When Seven Nation Army starts playing, the Ally Pally crowd goes wild and Van Gerwen will only add to their excitement by putting on a show.

However, he enters this year's tournament slightly out of form and when MVG has a point to prove, you can expect fireworks.

If he gets things clicking at Ally Pally, expect a raft of maximums and ton-plus finishes. You wouldn't put it past him to hit a nine-darter, too.

As one half of the "Greatest Leg of Darts" from the 2023 final, MVG will want to go all the way again - but this time be lifting that trophy aloft in January.