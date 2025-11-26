World Darts Championship 2026: Schedule, fixtures and results from Alexandra Palace with Luke Littler, Beau Greaves, Michael van Gerwen in action

Luke Littler will begin his World Darts Championship defence against Darius Labanauskas on Thursday December 11, live on Sky Sports.

As is customary, the defending champion will play on the opening night with the intriguing clash between 2023 world champion Michael Smith and Lisa Ashton also on the billing for what is set to be a huge Thursday of action.

Lithuania's Labanauskas will be the first to try and derail Littler's defence - something no player has achieved on opening night since 2009 when champion John Part fell to Bill Davis.

Beau Greaves gets her campaign under way on Friday December 19 against Daryl Gurney in the evening session from 7pm, while last year's finalist Michael van Gerwen gets going on December 18 alongside the mouthwatering clash between Fallon Sherrock and Dave Chisnall.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Beau Greaves reeled off five consecutive legs to beat Niko Springer in the group stage of the Grand Slam of Darts.

The 2024 world champion Luke Humphries begins his quest to regain the crown against Ted Evetts in the evening session on Saturday December 13, with Gary Anderson playing in the afternoon session.

Gerwyn Price starts his campaign on Tuesday December 16, with Peter Wright against Noa-Lynn van Leuven on Monday December 15, and Stephen Bunting aiming for glory from Sunday December 14.

A bumper £5m prize pot is on offer at Alexandra Palace, with £1m going to the winner - the biggest payday in darts history.

The expanded 2026 tournament sees everyone enter the competition from the first round as 128 players vie to get to the top of the darting world.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Humphries says his arch-rival Luke Littler is in his own league as the world number one and two players in darts prepare for the World Championships in December.

Full schedule at Alexandra Palace from December 11 - January 3

Thursday December 11 (1900 GMT)

Round One x4

Kim Huybrechts v Arno Merk

Michael Smith v Lisa Ashton

Luke Littler v Darius Labanauskas

Madars Razma v Jamai van den Herik

Friday December 12

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round One x4

Niels Zonneveld v Haupai Puha

Ian White v Mervyn King

Ryan Searle v Chris Landman

Rob Cross v Cor Dekker

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round One x4

Ross Smith v Andreas Harrysson

Ricky Evans v Man Lok Leung

Gian van Veen v Cristo Reyes

Damon Heta v Steve Lennon

Saturday December 13

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round One x4

Mario Vandenbogaerde v David Davies

Andrew Gilding v Cam Crabtree

Luke Woodhouse v Boris Krcmar

Gary Anderson v Adam Hunt

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round One x4

Jeffrey de Graaf v Paul Lim

Wessel Nijman v Karel Sedlacek

Luke Humphries v Ted Evetts

Gabriel Clemens v Alex Spellman

Sunday December 14

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round One x4

Ritchie Edhouse v Jonny Tata

Dom Taylor v Oskar Lukasiak

Richard Veenstra v Nitin Kumar

Joe Cullen v Bradley Brooks

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round One x4

Lukas Wenig v Wesley Plaisier

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Darren Beveridge

Stephen Bunting v Sebastian Bialecki

James Hurrell v Stowe Buntz

Monday December 15

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round One x4

Brendan Dolan v Tavis Dudeney

Cameron Menzies v Charlie Manby

Mensur Suljovic v David Cameron

Peter Wright v Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round One x4

Martin Lukeman v Max Hopp

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Andy Baetens

Jonny Clayton v Adam Lipscombe

Connor Scutt v Simon Whitlock

Tuesday December 16

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round One x4

Alan Soutar v Teemu Harju

Nick Kenny v Justin Hood

Scott Williams v Paolo Nebrida

Chris Dobey v Xiaochen Zong

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round One x4

Ricardo Pietreczko v Jose de Sousa

Danny Noppert v Jurjen van der Velde

Gerwyn Price v Adam Gawlas

Niko Springer v Joe Comito

Wednesday December 17 (1900 GMT)

Round One x4

Matt Campbell v Adam Sevada

Raymond van Barneveld v Stefan Bellmont

James Wade v Ryusei Azemoto

Martin Schindler v Stephen Burton

Thursday December 18

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round One x4

Callan Rydz v Patrik Kovacs

Thibault Tricole v Motomu Sakai

Ryan Joyce v Owen Bates

Mike De Decker v David Munyua

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round One x4

Jermaine Wattimena v Dominik Gruellich

Dave Chisnall v Fallon Sherrock

Michael van Gerwen v Mitsuhiko Tatsunami

Krzysztof Ratajski v Alexis Toylo

Friday December 19

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round One x4

Kevin Doets v Matthew Dennant

Ryan Meikle v Jesus Salate

Mickey Mansell v Leonard Gates

Josh Rock v Gemma Hayter

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round One x4

William O'Connor v Krzysztof Kciuk

Daryl Gurney v Beau Greaves

Nathan Aspinall v Lourence Ilagan

Keane Barry v Tim Pusey

Saturday December 20

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round Two x4

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round Two x4

Sunday December 21

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round Two x4

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round Two x4

Monday December 22

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round Two x4

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round Two x4

Tuesday December 23

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round Two x4

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round Two x4

Saturday December 27

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round Three x3

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round Three x3

Sunday December 28

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round Three x3

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round Three x3

Monday December 29

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round Three x3

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round Three x1, Round Four x2

Tuesday December 30

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round Four x3

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round Four x3

Thursday January 1

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Quarter-Finals x2

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Quarter-Finals x2

Friday January 2 (1930 GMT)

Semi-Finals

Saturday January 3 (2000 GMT)

Final

World Darts Championship format

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Abigail Davies and Chris Murphy discuss Luke Litter's rise to world number one and who can challenge him at the World Championship.

A format change ahead of this year's contest sees all players entering the tournament at the first-round stage, whereas seeded players have previously been given a bye through to the next round.

The World Championship uses the sets format, with each set being the first to three legs. The deciding set must be won by at least two legs, so if it's 2-2 in the final set, a player must win 4-2 or 5-3. If it's 5-5, a sudden-death leg will take place with no throw for the bull, so the alteration of whoever throws first simply continues.

What is the prize money?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Humphries declared that he's going to war with Luke Littler at the World Darts Championship as the two shared some friendly words after Littler's Grand Slam of Darts win.

Well, you must have heard by now that there is an almighty prize pot on offer for the World Darts Championship this time around, with the winner taking home a stonking £1m.

The runner-up takes home £400,000, with the semi-finalists earning £200,000 and quarter-finalists £100,000.

If you go out in round four, then it is a £60,000 payday, with round three bringing you £35,000, round two £25,000, and round one £15,000.

That is a total of £5m.

Prize Fund

Winner: £1,000,000

Runner-Up: £400,000

Semi-Finalists: £200,000

Quarter-Finalists: £100,000

Round Four Losers: £60,000

Round Three Losers: £35,000

Round Two Losers: £25,000

Round One Losers: £15,000

Who will win the Paddy Power World Darts Championship? Watch every match exclusively live from December 11 to January 3 on Sky Sports' dedicated darts channel (Sky channel 407 from December 10). Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.