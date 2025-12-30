World Darts Championship: Luke Humphries reaches quarter-finals as Gary Anderson thrashes Michael van Gerwen at Alexandra Palace

Luke Humphries set up a quarter-final showdown with Gian van Veen at the World Darts Championship after beating Kevin Doets, as Gary Anderson thrashed Michael van Gerwen at the Alexandra Palace.

Humphries battled back from a set down to claim a 4-1 victory over Doets, producing a 103.07 average and posting eight maximums to continue his pursuit of a second world title in three years.

The world No 2 faces another Dutchman next in Van Veen, who ended 'Champagne' Charlie Manby's impressive World Championship debut with a 4-1 victory, while Anderson is also into the last eight after beating Van Gerwen by the same score.

The two former champions exchanged 19 180s and both averaged close to 100 during an absorbing contest, where Anderson led throughout to book a quarter-final meeting against England's Justin Hood.

Hood was the star of the afternoon session after hitting 11 consecutive doubles without missing on his way to a 4-0 win over Josh Rock, as Krzysztof Ratajski beat Luke Woodhouse 4-2 and Jonny Clayton saw off Andreas Harrysson by the same margin to also reach the last eight.

Image: A look at the draw for the quarter-finals of the World Darts Championship

Humphries shows class to reach last eight

Doets saw off Nathan Aspinall in the previous round and threatened another notable scalp after breaking Humphries twice - including an 88 finish on the bullseye - on his way to the opening set.

Humphries quickly broke back and closed out the second set with a 66 finish, then saw off third set with a 13-darter to move ahead before racing through the next in consecutive legs.

'Cool Hand' continued to push forward and followed a 14-dart hold with a 118 finish on double 19 - the highest checkout of the match - to break Doets again, with Humphries closing out victory with an eighth consecutive leg won.

"I felt really good," Humphries told Sky Sports. "It was a decent performance from myself. I told myself I am not going to create unnecessary drama. I felt like I played well but I feel like there is another level in me which is important.

"You need another level in you because that won't win you the World Championships. Gian [Van Veen] is going to be a fiery game, it is going to be a great game of darts. It is one of those games where I am going to have to bring that and more to beat him."

Van Gerwen dumped out by Anderson

Anderson has constantly played down his hopes of challenging for a first World Championship since successfully defending his title in 2016, despite reaching the quarter finals for the first time in four years.

The Flying Scotsman opened with a 101 checkout and survived a set dart from Van Gerwen to take the opening set and soon doubled his lead, before the Dutchman needed just 37 darts to win three consecutive legs and claim the third set.

Anderson restored his two-set cushion and came through a scrappy 20-dart leg to move a leg of victory, with Van Gerwen squandering darts to hold and extend the contest to allow the Scot to close out a famous win on D8.

"I think I was rotten, Michael [Van Gerwen] was rotten!" Anderson told Sky Sports. "I knew Michael misses a few doubles now and again, but not that many. We pinched it at the end and happy to get through.

"I've never felt right since I got on the stage tonight and I don't think Michael felt right as well. I was trying to feed off him and vice versa."

Van Veen sets up Humphries showdown

World Youth champion Van Veen insisted he 'did not feel in control' during his convincing victory over Manby, despite firing nine maximums and averaging over 98 in another impressive display.

Van Veen survived a set dart to break Manby with an 84 finish ahead of claiming the opening set in a deciding leg, with both players firing ton-plus checkouts in the next before the Englishman levelled the contest.

Momentum moved back Van Veen's way when he fired a 132 finish on the bullseye and closed out the third set in straight legs, before he won the next two sets to reach the quarter finals for the first time.

"I did not feel in control as it looked," Van Veen insisted to Sky Sports. "The scoring was a bit up and down but some really good finishes got me through again.

"As soon as I got 3-1 up, I knew. I am feeling really good. I tripped up a little bit in that last set. The 180 was landing the way I wanted to - today I felt way more comfortable than I did the other day."

What's next?

The tournament takes a day off before returning for the quarter-finals on New Year's Day, where Clayton opens against Ryan Searle - the only player not to drop a set this tournament - before Anderson takes on Hood.

Humphries' showdown against Van Veen headlines the evening session, after Luke Littler continues his pursuit for back-to-back world titles when he plays Ratajski.

