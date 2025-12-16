 Skip to content
World Darts Championship 2026: Schedule, fixtures and results from Alexandra Palace with Luke Littler, Beau Greaves, Michael van Gerwen in action

Follow the schedule, results, fixtures from the World Darts Championship as Luke Littler attempts to defend his crown; watch every session of the World Darts Championship live on Sky Sports Darts

Tuesday 16 December 2025 18:05, UK

We take a look at the Ally Pally wasp's best appearances at the 2026 World Darts Championships so far - and he's made himself known on more than one occasion!

The World Darts Championship is under way live on Sky Sports, with Luke Littler seeking to defend his title.

The expanded 2026 tournament sees everyone enter the competition from the first round as 128 players bid for the top prize.

A bumper £5million prize pot is on offer at Alexandra Palace, with £1m going to the winner - the biggest payday in darts history.

Today's matches

Tuesday December 16

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
Round One x4
Alan Soutar 3-2 Teemu Harju
Nick Kenny 0-3 Justin Hood
Scott Williams 3-0 Paolo Nebrida
Chris Dobey 3-1 Xiaochen Zong

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Round One x4
Ricardo Pietreczko 3-1 Jose de Sousa
Danny Noppert v Jurjen van der Velde
Gerwyn Price v Adam Gawlas
Niko Springer v Joe Comito

Yesterday's results

Monday December 15

Afternoon Session
Round One x4
Brendan Dolan 3-1 Tavis Dudeney
Cameron Menzies 2-3 Charlie Manby
Mensur Suljovic 3-1 David Cameron
Peter Wright 3-0 Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Evening Session
Round One x4
Martin Lukeman 1-3 Max Hopp
Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-2 Andy Baetens
Jonny Clayton 3-1 Adam Lipscombe
Connor Scutt 3-2 Simon Whitlock

World Darts Championship schedule, scores and results

Thursday December 11

Highlights of defending champion Luke Littler up against Darius Labanauskas at the World Darts Championship

Round One
Kim Huybrechts 1-3 Arno Merk
Michael Smith 3-0 Lisa Ashton
Luke Littler 3-0 Darius Labanauskas
Madars Razma 3-1 Jamai van den Herik

Friday December 12

Afternoon Session
Round One
Niels Zonneveld 3-0 Haupai Puha
Ian White 3-2 Mervyn King
Ryan Searle 3-0 Chris Landman
Rob Cross 3-0 Cor Dekker

Ricky Evans explains why he dislikes gravy so much after winning his opening match at the World Darts Championship

Evening Session
Round One
Ross Smith 2-3 Andreas Harrysson
Ricky Evans 3-0 Man Lok Leung
Gian van Veen 3-1 Cristo Reyes
Damon Heta 3-1 Steve Lennon

Saturday December 13

Afternoon Session
Round One
Mario Vandenbogaerde 1-3 David Davies
Andrew Gilding 3-0 Cam Crabtree
Luke Woodhouse 3-1 Boris Krcmar
Gary Anderson 3-2 Adam Hunt

Ted Evetts may have lost the battle against Luke Humphries in the first round of the World Championship but he did win the battle against the Ally Pally wasp!

Evening Session
Round One
Jeffrey de Graaf 1-3 Paul Lim
Wessel Nijman 3-0 Karel Sedlacek
Luke Humphries 3-1 Ted Evetts
Gabriel Clemens 3-0 Alex Spellman

Sunday December 14

Afternoon Session
Round One x4
Ritchie Edhouse 0-3 Jonny Tata
Dom Taylor 3-0 Oskar Lukasiak
Richard Veenstra 2-3 Nitin Kumar
Joe Cullen 3-0 Bradley Brooks

Evening Session
Round One x4
Lukas Wenig 1-3 Wesley Plaisier
Dimitri Van den Bergh 0-3 Darren Beveridge
Stephen Bunting 3-2 Sebastian Bialecki
James Hurrell 3-1 Stowe Buntz

Cameron Menzies furiously smashed the water table with his fist after suffering a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Charlie Manby

Wednesday December 17 (1900 GMT)

Round One x4
Matt Campbell v Adam Sevada
Raymond van Barneveld v Stefan Bellmont
James Wade v Ryusei Azemoto
Martin Schindler v Stephen Burton

Thursday December 18

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
Round One x4
Callan Rydz v Patrik Kovacs
Thibault Tricole v Motomu Sakai
Ryan Joyce v Owen Bates
Mike De Decker v David Munyua

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Round One x4
Jermaine Wattimena v Dominik Gruellich
Dave Chisnall v Fallon Sherrock
Michael van Gerwen v Mitsuhiko Tatsunami
Krzysztof Ratajski v Alexis Toylo

Friday December 19

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
Round One x4
Kevin Doets v Matthew Dennant
Ryan Meikle v Jesus Salate
Mickey Mansell v Leonard Gates
Josh Rock v Gemma Hayter

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Round One x4
William O'Connor v Krzysztof Kciuk
Daryl Gurney v Beau Greaves
Nathan Aspinall v Lourence Ilagan
Keane Barry v Tim Pusey

Saturday December 20

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT) & Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Chris Dobey v Andrew Gilding
Stephen Bunting v Nitin Kumar
Van Duijvenbode/Baetens v James Hurrell
Ryan Searle v Brendan Dolan
Clayton/Lipscombe v Dom Taylor
Michael Smith v Niels Zonneveld
Andreas Harrysson v Tricole/Sakai
Chisnall/Sherrock v Ricardo Pietreczko

Sunday December 21

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT) & Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Luke Littler v David Davies
Joe Cullen v Mensur Suljovic
Damon Heta v Van Barneveld/Bellmont
Rob Cross v Ian White
Luke Woodhouse v Lukeman/Hopp
Price/Gawlas v Wesley Plaisier
Joyce/Bates v Ratajski/Toylo
Schindler/Burton v Barry/Pusey

Monday December 22

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT) & Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Humphries/Evetts v De Graaf/Lim
Nijman/Sedlacek v Clemens/Spellman
Aspinall/Ilagan v Mansell/Gates
De Decker/Munyua v Doets/Dennant
Wade/Azemoto v Ricky Evans
Charlie Manby v Campbell/Sevada
Gian van Veen v Soutar/Harju
Darren Beveridge v Madars Razma

Tuesday December 23

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT) & Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Van Gerwen/Tatsunami v O'Connor/Kciuk
Peter Wright v Arno Merk
Gary Anderson v Scutt
Wattimena/Gruellich v Williams/Nebrida
Noppert/Van der Velde v Kenny/Hood
Jonny Tata v Meikle/Salate
Rock/Hayter v Springer/Comito
Gurney/Greaves v Rydz/Kovacs

Saturday December 27

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
Round Three x3

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Round Three x3

Sunday December 28

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
Round Three x3

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Round Three x3

Monday December 29

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
Round Three x3

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Round Three x1, Round Four x2

Tuesday December 30

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
Round Four x3

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Round Four x3

Thursday January 1

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)
Quarter-Finals x2

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Quarter-Finals x2

Friday January 2 (1930 GMT)

Semi-Finals

Saturday January 3 (2000 GMT)

Final

World Darts Championship format

Speaking on Love The Darts, Abigail Davies and Chris Murphy discuss Luke Litter's rise to world number one and who can challenge him at the World Championship

A format change ahead of this year's contest sees all players entering the tournament at the first-round stage, whereas seeded players have previously been given a bye through to the next round.

The World Championship uses the sets format, with each set being the first to three legs. The deciding set must be won by at least two legs, so if it's 2-2 in the final set, a player must win 4-2 or 5-3. If it's 5-5, a sudden-death leg will take place with no throw for the bull, so the alteration of whoever throws first simply continues.

What is the prize money?

Luke Humphries declared that he's going to war with Luke Littler at the World Darts Championship as the two shared some friendly words after Littler's Grand Slam of Darts win

Well, you must have heard by now that there is an almighty prize pot on offer for the World Darts Championship this time around, with the winner taking home a stonking £1m.

The runner-up takes home £400,000, with the semi-finalists earning £200,000 and quarter-finalists £100,000.

If you go out in round four, then it is a £60,000 payday, with round three bringing you £35,000, round two £25,000, and round one £15,000.

That is a total of £5m.

Prize Fund

Winner: £1,000,000

Runner-Up: £400,000

Semi-Finalists: £200,000

Quarter-Finalists: £100,000

Round Four Losers: £60,000

Round Three Losers: £35,000

Round Two Losers: £25,000

Round One Losers: £15,000

