World Darts Championship: David Munyua beats Mike De Decker as fellow debutant Motomu Sakai also wins in dramatic Alexandra Palace scenes

World Darts Championship debutants David Munyua and Motomu Sakai delivered stunning upset victories amid dramatic first-round scenes at Alexandra Palace on Thursday.

Munyua, the first Kenyan player to qualify for the event, came from 2-0 down against Mike De Decker, the 2024 World Grand Prix champion, to win 3-2 after Japan's Sakai had earlier defeated experienced Frenchman Thibault Tricole 3-0.

Munyua booked his place at the tournament after winning the African Darts Group Championship qualifier, while Sakai finished third on the PDC Asian Order of Merit.

Munyua, who took out 135 during the deciding set and also had a perfect six-dart start to a leg in the fourth, told Sky Sports Darts: "It is amazing. I didn't expect it. But now it has happened and I'm happy about it.

Who is David Munyua? David Munyua had already made history before even taking to the stage at Alexandra Palace.



The 30-year-old became the first Kenyan to qualify for the Worlds after beating Cameron Carolissen in the final of the African Darts Group Championship qualifier.



Munyua works full time as a veterinarian. He had never been outside of Africa prior to the World Championship.

"It is a very big moment for the sport itself, for Africa and Kenya. It is humbling. The sport can grow. I'm happy I did my best.

"I'm happy the miscount [in the fourth set] didn't affect me. I came back and still got the momentum, was focused and concentrated. I'm just happy the game didn't go foul.

'What the World Championship is all about' - Sky pundits hail Munyua, Sakai

Sky Sports Darts' Mark Webster on Munyua:

"That is what the World Championship is about.

"Forget about the stats of it in terms of big averages, it had drama all the way through.

"Mike De Decker obviously won't sleep for a while now, but it's all about David Munyua. He put in a big performance.

"It had a bit of everything. It had miscounts, it had mis-shots, celebrations and drama.

"We are going global with this sport and this epitomises what it's about."

Who is Motomu Sakai? Motomu Sakai is a two-time semi-finalist in the PDC Asian Championship.



He qualified for the World Championship for the first time after winning four events on this year’s Asian Tour.



The Tokyo thrower, who does not speak English, finished third on the Asian Tour Order of Merit in 2025.



He has promised to keep dancing for his second-round match against Andreas Harrysson.

Sky Sports Darts' John Part on Sakai

"Just a class character all around in the best possible ways.

"In fact, he backed all of his showmanship up with excellent timing, the 121 finish to the first set to really turn things around there, and the joy of playing.

"The joy of playing in the World Championship and winning in the World Championship."

