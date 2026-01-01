Gary Anderson charges into World Darts Championship semi-finals for eighth time with victory over Justin Hood

Gary Anderson charged into the World Darts Championship semi-finals for the eighth time in his career with victory over Ally Pally cult hero Justin Hood on New Year's Day.

Hood has make quite an impression at the Worlds and is set to make his Chinese restaurant dream a reality after securing £100,000 for reaching the quarter-finals.

But Anderson proved a step too far with the Scot ending his fairy-tale debut run in a 5-2 victory with a 99.4 average, five 180s, 43 per cent checkout and three ton-plus finishes of 161, 127 and 121.

World Championship QF Results: New Year's Day Afternoon Session Ryan Searle 5-2 Jonny Clayton Gary Anderson 5-2 Justin Hood

Anderson averaged 98 with 3/5 on the doubles to win the opening set in comfortable fashion, but Hood responded by firing in three 180s and a ton checkout to level things up.

'The Flying Scotsman' railroaded the third set to regain the upper-hand, but 'Happy Feet' battled back from 2-1 down to land a clutch 120 checkout in the deciding leg of the fourth set and restore parity.

Hood, who said he plans to open a Chinese takeaway in 2026 after his stunning rout of Josh Rock in the last round, was struggling to stay with Anderson, who won three straight legs to win the next. And he followed it up with 72 and 98 combinations along with a delightful 121 to storm into a 4-2 lead with a monstrous 112.38 set average.

The 55-year-old turned on the afterburners in set seven as he slammed home a jaw-dropping 161 on the bullseye with a 107.36 set average to romp through to a meeting with either former world champion Luke Humphries or Dutch star Gian Van Veen.

"I felt under control at certain stages. But I would make a mess of it and he would come back, the next minute it's 2-2," said Anderson, who won back to back World titles in 2015 and 2016.

"I started to get into a rhythm at the end, so I'm over the moon to get through!"

On facing Humphries or Van Veen next, he said: "Luke Littler is the greatest on the planet right now but what Luke Humphries has done over the last three years defending his money, he's there or thereabouts. He's a top class player."

Gary Anderson in World Championship Quarter-Finals

2011: ✅ 5-1 vs Raymond van Barneveld



2012: ❌ 1-5 vs Simon Whitlock



2015: ✅ 5-1 vs Peter Wright



2016: ✅ 5-1 vs James Wade



2017: ✅ 5-3 vs Dave Chisnall



2018: ❌ 3-5 vs Phil Taylor



2019: ✅ 5-2 vs Dave Chisnall



2021: ✅ 5-1 vs Dirk van Duijvenbode



2022: ✅ 5-2 vs Luke Humphries



2026: ✅ 5-2 vs Justin Hood



Durrant: Anderson was magnificent

Sky Sports Darts' Glen Durrant:

"The crowd today was unbelievable. Justin Hood won't forget this couple of weeks of darts. The important thing is he kicks on.

"He's demonstrated all the qualities to be a top player. The experience, the firepower and the heavy artillery from Gary Anderson, he was magnificent. He managed the match brilliantly."

Tale of the Tape

Searle sails through to semi-finals

Ryan Searle won the biggest match of his life with a superb 5-2 victory against Welsh hero Jonny Clayton.

'Heavy Metal' is guaranteed £200k and will rise to at least world No 7 in the rankings as he averaged 91, hit three maximums and checkouts of 125, 116 and 111 in his victory, while 'The Ferret' was punished for 30 missed double attempts.

"It means a lot! I think neither of us played particularly well. I felt really nervous and there's a lot on the line!," said the 38-year-old Devon-born star.

"I think my finishing under pressure was pretty good. Jonny missed a lot of doubles early on and that was the difference.

"The 111 checkout was huge. That's what I do all the time when I'm practicing but on the stage it's different. To get through to the semi-finals is massive.

"I think I'm provisionally world No 7 which is crazy to me. A message to people out there, I can't see particularly well, but don't let that hold you back. I try to be an inspiration for them."

Ryan Searle has powered his way into the Worlds semi-finals

Sets Won: 1️⃣9️⃣



Sets Lost: 2️⃣



Searle will face the winner of the clash between defending champion and world No 1 Luke Littler and Polish No 1 Krzysztof Ratajski.

Turner: Searle punished Clayton

Sky Sports Darts' Laura Turner:

"It was a blistering start from Ryan. There was a drop off in the middle of that match and that reflected with his 91 average.

"But his doubling percentage compared to Jonny Clayton, who missed his chances and he will be frustrated. He was punished by Searle and the timing as well."

Tale of the Tape

What's happening at Ally Pally on Thursday evening?

The world championship quarter-finals continue on Thursday night, as Littler continues his title defence against Ratajski, while Humphries and Van Veen also do battle.

World Championship Round QF Fixtures: New Year's Day Evening Session Luke Littler vs Krzysztof Ratajski Luke Humphries vs Gian van Veen

The Dutchman beat Humphries earlier this year in the European Championship final.

