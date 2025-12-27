World Darts Championship: Luke Littler thrashes Mensur Suljovic with statement third-round win as Stephen Bunting beaten by James Hurrell

Luke Littler thrashed Mensur Suljovic with a statement 4-0 win in the third round as Stephen Bunting was knocked out of the World Darts Championship by James Hurrell.

Littler lost just three legs on his way to the second-highest average of the tournament with 107.09, only behind Gian van Veen's 108.28, and sent a warning to the rest of the field.

World No 1 Littler will face Damon Heta or Rob Cross in the fourth round as he showed why many think he will become the first player since Gary Anderson 10 years ago to defend his title.

"I'm very happy. The finishing was good. I don't think I've seen 71 per cent (checkout percentage) in my PDC career," Littler told Sky Sports.

"I am happy with that. I felt so settled tonight. Mensur at his pace, I got myself into a rhythm that matches him. It was a bit slower than usual but it worked out.

"That's the best I've felt this year or even in last year or the tournament before that. That's the most I've been settled. It shows in the average, the finishing at the ton-plus checkouts."

Littler adapted straight away to the slow play of Suljovic, which annoyed Joe Cullen in the previous round, by breaking his opponent twice and won the first set with a spectacular 11-darter.

That form continued into the second set as he was averaging 108 and left Suljovic wondering what he could do. The Austrian had his moment in the third as he geed up the crowd before his first darts at double to break the Littler throw.

The next two legs were shared, so the set went to a deciding leg which Littler won with a 124 checkout - his highest of the match. He continued that dominance in the fourth set, with a 114 finish, and is still yet to drop a set at Alexandra Palace this tournament.

Webster: Littler incredible from start to finish Sky Sports Darts' Mark Webster



"He was incredible from start to finish.



"He was controlling that match and it wouldn't have mattered if he'd dropped a set but he craves perfection and knew he was doing something special.



"The attitude is brilliant and it's kind of irrelevant who he plays in the next round because I think he'll control that match as well.



"He's not even aware he's doing it. He changes his style of throw during matches and looks so comfortable. It's like he was practising at home."

"That's another round out the way and I'll be back in a few days," said Littler.

"The first year was an absolute privilege to be here, to play my darts and I got to the final. Last year was different. This year you're the reigning champion and world No 1 and the pressure is on you. Tonight there was no pressure, no nerves and I'm happy with the result."

World Darts Championship 2026: Saturday December 27, Evening session Andreas Harrysson 4-2 Ricardo Pietreczko Stephen Bunting 3-4 James Hurrell Luke Littler 4-0 Mensur Suljovic

Bunting stunned by Hurrell

World No 4 Bunting became the highest seed to fall in this year's tournament after he was stunned 4-3 by Hurrell.

Hurrell was far the better player throughout the match and could have whitewashed Bunting if not for two superb 161 and 121 checkouts in deciding legs at the end of the second and third sets.

Bunting, who appeared to be suffering from a cold, was 2-0 down in legs in that second set but showed his battling qualities to go 2-1 ahead in sets.

Hurrell won five of the next six legs, though, to quickly move 3-2 in front as Bunting's scoring dropped. He threw for the match in the sixth set but a poor leg meant Bunting took the match to a deciding set with a 14-darter.

But Hurrell broke Bunting's throw in the second leg of the last set and held his nerve at the second time of asking with another 14-darter to book a place in the last 16 against Germany's Martin Schindler or England's Ryan Searle.

"Absolutely amazing. The biggest win of my career," said Hurrell, who is making just his second Alexandra Palace appearance.

"I knew where my game was coming into the game. I just need to sort my doubles out a bit.

"Stephen was celebrating like he won the game [at times] and I worked off that. I felt when he gave it the big one over to his family and friends, I was quite happy with that."

Clayton and Ratajski win Ally Pally crackers while Woodhouse impresses

Jonny Clayton averaged 98.44, nailed 11 maximums and pinned 47 per cent (14 from 30) of his doubles to edge dangerous Dutchman Niels Zonneveld 4-3.

Clayton told Sky Sports: "It was 1-0 then 1-1, 2-1 then 2-2, I was thinking 'Niels, please let me win this, please'.

"I follow all the results, I've seen another one gone and another gone, so this is a chance. It gives me hope that I can do it. I feel good whenever I get up on stage.

"There were a lot of loose darts. I need to get rid of them. The more two-treble visits I have, it gives me more of a chance."

Clayton will face Swedish debutant Andreas Harrysson as he continued to impress in his 4-2 win over Ricardo Pietreczko.

Krzysztof Ratajski battled back from 3-1 down to edge out Gerwyn Price's conqueror Wesley Plaisier with the Dutchman squandering three match darts.

'The Polish Eagle' averaged 98, hit six 180s and a landed four stunning checkouts - 152, 127, 117 and a cracking 116 finish to seal the deal.

Towering Dutchman Plaisier stunned the darting world with his whitewash triumph over ninth seed Price, with the Welshman previously considered a leading candidate to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy.

But Ratajski delivered some clutch finishing and the second 10-dart leg of the tournament to record a superb comeback success.

Ratajski will return to the last 16 for the second time in his career, where he will take on Luke Woodhouse, who crushed former UK Open champion Andrew Gilding 4-1.

