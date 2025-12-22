World Darts Championship: 'Rapid' Ricky Evans dumps out seventh seed James Wade in Alexandra Palace classic

'Rapid' Ricky Evans produced a "box-office" display as he dumped out seventh seed James Wade in a World Championship classic at Alexandra Palace on Monday.

Evans inflicted another early exit on Wade as he survived a match dart to prevail in a nail-biting tie-break set for a place in the third round.

The Kettering thrower averaged 88.19, hit eight 180s, with 36 per cent on his checkouts, and two ton-plus finishes (144 and 128) to win a dramatic contest and reach the third round for the third consecutive year.

World Championship Round Two Results: Monday, December 22 Afternoon Session Darren Beveridge 1-3 Madars Razma Wessel Nijman 0-3 Gabriel Clemens David Munyua 0-3 Kevin Doets James Wade 2-3 Ricky Evans

"Imagine coming to the darts and winning 3-0 - what is the point? Make it interesting!" said Evans, who took out 99 for a 12-darter to win the match.

"What is the point of playing boring? I say every year I am weird, but I am box office!

"I literally thought, 'you have had your chance, Wadey is going to do it now'. But I am still in. Come on!"

Evans' younger sister Elisha tragically passed away suddenly in early March and the 35-year-old added: "My sister hit that double for me there."

The world No 40 made a blistering start and nailed a 128 checkout en route to winning the opening set.

'The Machine' Wade responded by reeling in a stunning 170 finish to level things up, but Evans sealed the third set in a deciding leg.

Wade stepped on the gas with 12-dart opening leg in the next, an 80 finish and his favourite double 10 to send the match the distance.

With the score locked at 2-2 in legs Evans was penalised for an illegal throw. He then returned to the oche to clean up double two before giving referee Charlie Corstorphine a sarcastic thumbs up.

Evans missed seven match darts in total but he finally got the better of Wade in the 10th leg of the final set on double 16 before celebrating wildly.

'What a finish from Evans'

Sky Sports Darts' Abi Davies:

"It was exhilarating, it was exhausting. Both players went blow for blow.

"It looked like it was James Wade's and Ricky Evans - at times - looked done, but both players went to the well time after time.

"It was Evans who found the scoring, found the doubling when he needed it. He's through to the third round for a seventh time."

Sky Sports Darts' Glen Durrant:

"Evans is an emotional man but what a game that was! Much respect to Wade, who never knew when he was beaten.

"What a finish from Evans under the circumstances!"

One of the following players will be playing in the World Championship quarter-finals on New Year's Day:

Ricky Evans



Charlie Manby



Adam Sevada



Gian van Veen



Alan Soutar



Madars Razma



End of the road for cult hero Munyua

David Munyua saw his World Championship campaign come to an end in the second round as Kevin Doets maintained a strong standard to deliver a whitewash win.

"The crowd was very hostile, but fair enough you know, he [David Munyua] is the people's champion. Someone from Kenya to reach the second round - it's amazing!," said Doets, who is nicknamed 'HawkEye'.

Doets averaged 90.12 despite missing 23 darts at double in his 32 attempts.

He will take on either Nathan Aspinall or Leonard Gates in his second consecutive appearance in round three.

Kenyan King Munyua is now hoping to inspire a nation, saying: "If Munyua is doing it, why not them? There's nothing that can unite Africa better than sport. I'm sure everybody is celebrating David Munyua across Africa."

Former world semi-finalist Gabriel Clemens capitalised on a poor doubling display from Wessel Nijman to whitewash the Dutchman and advance.

'The German Giant' averaged 90 and hit three 180s as he demolished a wasteful Nijman, who hit 20 per cent of his doubles to set up an encounter against either former world champion Luke Humphries or Paul Lim.

Madars Razma made it through the third round for a third successive year as he fought back from 2-0 down in the fourth set to defeat Scotland's Darren Beveridge 3-1.

Along with his three ton-plus checkouts - 121, 110 and 100 - the Latvian averaged 97 and nearly 60 per cent of his doubles.

"That was the best performance for me on this stage," said Razma.

World Championship Round Two Fixtures: Monday, December 22 Evening Session Gian van Veen vs Alan Soutar Nathan Aspinall vs Leonard Gates Luke Humphries vs Paul Lim Charlie Manby vs Adam Sevada

Luke Humphries' match with 71-year-old Paul Lim headlines on Monday night with Gian van Veen, Nathan Aspinall and Charlie Manby also in action.

