World Darts Championship 2026: Luke Humphries dumped out by Gian van Veen as Luke Littler sails through to semi-finals

Luke Humphries was dumped out of the World Darts Championship 2026 after a 5-1 loss to Gian van Veen as Luke Littler breezed to the semi-finals at Alexandra Palace.

Van Veen had an incredible 105.41 average in a statement display with 11 180s, 22 140s, a 170 checkout, and 55 per cent success rate on the doubles.

Humphries was looking to go on a run towards a second World Darts Championship title but was stopped in his tracks by the now provisional world No 3, Van Veen usurping fellow Dutchman Michael van Gerwen in the rankings as he made it five wins over 'Cool Hand' in their last five meetings.

MVG has held the Dutch no 1 spot since 2013 but now, Van Veen gets to be the man with that title and he now faces Gary Anderson for a spot in the final.

Meanwhile, Luke Littler takes on Ryan Searle after he cruised to a 5-0 whitewash victory over Krzysztof Ratajski.

It was expected to be a high-quality contest between the pair and in the first set, it was immediately evident that was going to be the case with both averaging over 103 as Van Veen took out the deciding leg on D6 for the early advantage after sensational 120 and 124 checkouts.

The second set saw Van Veen's levels drop slightly and from it the world No 2 took control, a steely look showing he was in the zone as he broke early on the way to levelling up the contest.

The third set was then a real scrap, but the pivotal moment came in the deciding leg as Humphries continuously strayed into the wrong beds and allowed Van Veen to pounce on D10 to move back into the lead once again. From there, things went up a notch.

After Van Veen came through clutch and reeled in the Big Fish, doubling drama ensued once again for Humphries and he allowed the Dutchman's 116 average to fluster him. From 2-0 down in the set, Humphries found a pivotal 158 checkout but that only sent Van Veen to new levels with two 180s helping him leave just 36 after nine darts from which he took the 3-1 lead.

Van Veen found himself one set away from the semi-finals after taking a deciding leg once again, unable to finish off a second 170 finish but returning on 25 and pinning D8. From there, he just held his throw brilliantly under pressure and nailed D16 for an 11-darter to wrap up the monumental moment.

"You see this smile? It won't come off over the next 24 hours! I'm so over the moon," Van Veen told Sky Sports.

"I felt really, really good today. The 105 average sums out how I feel.

"He [Humphries] is a fantastic player and whenever we play him, we know that we need to perform at our best to have a chance of beating him.

"That's what I prepared for and luckily it came out today."

World Darts Championship: Quarter-final results Ryan Searle 5-2 Jonny Clayton Gary Anderson 5-2 Justin Hood Luke Littler 5-0 Krzysztof Ratajski Luke Humphries 1-5 Gian van Veen

Littler pushes on after whitewash quarter-final win

Littler pulled off a ruthless 5-0 win over Krzysztof Ratajski as he made it into the final four of the World Darts Championship for a third time in a row.

Littler was greeted with boos when he came out for his walk-on but that quickly subsided as he started to put on a show for the Ally Pally crowd, his signature chant erupting as he set the stage alight.

Ratajski did well to break Littler's throw and take the opening set to a deciding leg but in that moment is where the reigning champion came to life, reeling in the Big Fish and letting out the huge celebration as he moved 1-0 in front.

Littler then took out the second set in just over four minutes, a 128 and 100 checkout bookending the set, the first on the bullseye as the 18-year-old left the 'Polish Eagle' simply no opportunities to get into the contest.

Ratajski managed to stop the rot after Littler picked up seven legs in a row but even averaging over 113 was not enough to get a set on the board with Littler pinning his favourite D10 in a tense deciding leg to move one set away from the semi-finals.

Despite Littler not playing his best darts in the fifth set, his scoring was still high enough to wrap up the game with a break of throw on the way, D10 once again the bed in which he set up a semi-final showdown with 'Heavy Metal' Ryan Searle.

"Obviously a win is a win," Littler told Sky Sports.

"When I went 2-0 up, I asked the guys in the back what I am averaging, they said '101' and I was just like what are you talking about?

"Maybe because I have had two days off but I didn't feel comfortable.

"The way I was holding my dart I was spinning it, I was changing it. Now I am playing day after day, hopefully I play better tomorrow.

"The crowd were very good tonight - new year, so must be some new fans. The fans were great, I was good, we move onto tomorrow.

"I have always been watching the darts throughout the tournament. I'm the next man in Ryan's way - hopefully we can have a good game tomorrow night."

World Darts Championships: Semi-finals Luke Littler vs Ryan Searle Gian van Veen vs Gary Anderson

What's next?

The World Darts Championship continues on Friday January 2, where Luke Littler takes on Ryan Searle and Gary Anderson faces Gian van Veen for a spot in the final.

You can watch both semi-finals from 7pm on Sky Sports Darts.

