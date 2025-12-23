World Darts Championship: Arno Merk shocks two-time champion Peter Wright at Alexandra Palace

Two-time champion Peter Wright was sent tumbling out of this year's World Darts Championship by German Arno Merk after an enthralling Tuesday afternoon at Alexandra Palace.

Debutant Merk averaged 92, hit a 122 finish with a 47 per cent checkout success in his impressive victory over 55-year-old to set up a potential third-round meeting with three-time winner Michael van Gerwen.

World Championship Round Two Results: Tuesday, December 23 Afternoon Session Jonny Tata 2-3 Ryan Meikle Daryl Gurney 2-3 Callan Rydz Jermaine Wattimena 3-2 Scott Williams Peter Wright 0-3 Arno Merk

"I am stunned. I can't believe it. I have just beat a legend. I am so happy. I started practising six months ago and I am now earning my work," said Merk, who sealed his qualification by winning November's PDC Europe Super League.

"This means everything to me. I have so much support and I am so proud to make them proud. If I play like this, I can be dangerous for anybody."

Wright, who made his trademark festive walk-on, was rattled by Merk who nailed a fabulous 122 finish to take the opening set in straight legs with the Scot 0/4 on his doubles and a lowly 78.6 average.

He conceded just one leg in the first two sets to lead 2-0, to leave Wright's hopes of progressing hanging by the balance.

And the world No 166, who had dumped out Belgian Kim Huybrechts in the first round, took out 81 to inflict defeat on 'Snakebite' for the loss of just two legs, with the Scot averaging just 79.20 in defeat.

Rydz, Wattimena and Meikle all win thrillers

A late burst in the final set saw Callan Rydz defeat Daryl Gurney 3-2 in another Ally Pally thriller.

'The Riot' fired in eight maximums and two 167 checkouts to edge out World Cup winner Gurney.

Rydz, a former two-time world championship quarter-finalist, fought back tears over worries of his sick grandad, telling Sky Sports: "Daryl [Gurney] has been one of the only lads who knows what has been going on back home with my grandad.

"He has been messaging me, asking if I'm okay. I am getting emotional thinking about it. I don't know what to say.

"My head is all over the place but Ally Pally is the best place to play."

Jermaine Wattimena averaged 96, hit five 180s and a high checkout of 91 in a stunning 3-2 victory against Scott Williams.

A high quality first set went the way of Wattimena as he took out 91 in the deciding leg and a cool 102.4 average before doubling his advantage with another 11-dart leg to take command of the contest.

However, 'Shaggy' responded by winning six legs on the spin to send the clash into a deciding set.

But it was 'The Machine Gun' Wattimena who swept through it as he punished his opponent for crucial missed darts at doubles.

"Wattimena against Williams was a wonderful game, played at a great pace as well. Wattimena showed his class at the end," said Sky Sports' Glen Durrant.

Ipswich star Ryan Meikle battled back from two sets down to sneak over the winning line against New Zealand thrower Jonny Tata.

'The Barber' averaged 86, hit two 180s and a high checkout of 64 in his brilliant comeback win as he progressed through to the third round for the first time in his career.

"The noise was something I've never witnessed before," said Meikle. "My family would tell you I didn't even cry on my wedding day when my boy was born or anything. So to cry to win a game here at Ally Pally, that shows what it means. Like I was gone."

MVG, Anderson and Rock headline Tuesday evening

Image: Michael van Gerwen faces a tough test against William O'Connor

Michael van Gerwen takes on William O'Connor for a place in round three, while Gary Anderson faces Connor Scutt.

World Championship Round Two Fixtures: Tuesday, December 23 Evening Session Danny Noppert vs Justin Hood Gary Anderson vs Connor Scutt Michael van Gerwen vs William O'Connor Josh Rock vs Joe Comito

Dutch No 2 Danny Noppert plays debutant Justin Hood, while Northern Ireland's World Cup champion Josh Rock meets Australian Joe Comito,

