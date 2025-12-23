 Skip to content
Breaking

World Darts Championship: Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson reach third round after Danny Noppert loses sudden-death epic at Alexandra Palace

Michael van Gerwen beat William O'Connor 3-1 and Gary Anderson defeated Connor Scutt by the same score; Danny Noppert beaten by Justin Hood in sudden death; the World Darts Championship continues after a Christmas break from Saturday at 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports Darts

By Ali Stafford at the Alexandra Palace, London

Tuesday 23 December 2025 22:37, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Justin Hood came out on top after an epic final set against Danny Noppert during the second round of the World Darts Championship

Former champions Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson booked their third-round spots at the World Darts Championship, as sixth seed Danny Noppert crashed out in a final-leg epic at the Alexandra Palace.

Van Gerwen was a shadow of his best in his tournament opener against Mitsuhiko Tatsunami but showed a vast improvement against William O'Connor, posting a 100.20 average in a 3-1 win over the Irishman at the Alexandra Palace.

The former world No 1 won his first two sets and responded to O'Connor winning the third by starting the next with back-to-back ton-plus finishes, then closed out victory to set up a third-round meeting against German debutant Arno Merk.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Michael van Gerwen checked out 121 and and 127 in back-to-back legs on his way to closing out victory at the Alexandra Palace

Fellow Dutchman Noppert became the highest-ranked player to be knocked out of this year's event, suffering a second-round exit - for the third consecutive year - after being edged out by England's Justin Hood in a sudden-death leg.

Anderson recovered from a set down to claim a 3-1 victory over Connor Scutt, with Josh Rock facing Australia's Joe Comito in the last match of a dramatic session - the last before the Christmas break.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Gary Anderson closed out a 3-1 victory over Connor Scutt during the second round of the World Darts Championship

More to follow…

What's next?

There are three days off for the World Darts Championship over the Christmas period before the tournament resumes on this weekend on Saturday with a double session at 12.30pm and 7pm to kick off the third round.

Also See:

The third-round schedule will be confirmed on Wednesday.

Who will win the Paddy Power World Darts Championship? Watch every match exclusively live until January 3 on Sky Sports' dedicated darts channel (Sky channel 407). Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.

Around Sky

Upgrade to Sky Sports to watch over 200 live festive football matches and all the darts

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract