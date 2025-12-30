Justin Hood: English player makes history with record-breaking World Darts Championship win over Josh Rock as Jonny Clayton avoids upset

Justin Hood produced one of the greatest performances at the World Darts Championship by hitting 11 consecutive doubles without missing on his way to a 4-0 win over Josh Rock in the last 16.

Hood was 11 out of 11 in finishing on doubles at 3-0 up in sets and 2-0 ahead in legs, and was one dart from a perfect match, only to miss a shot at double 16.

Nevertheless, he broke the PDC record previously held by Jonny Clayton when he beat James Wade at the 2021 World Masters final with 10/11 doubles.

"It's not a fairytale. I know what I can do and it's nice to prove it up here," Alexandra Palace debutant Hood told Sky Sports Darts after wrapping up the win.

"I was thinking about it [the doubles]. It was on the screen! The only time I had a bit of nerves was when I was throwing to win it in the penultimate leg.

"It's very overwhelming. I'm not used to this. I usually get hate messages. This is mad."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Justin Hood reacts to his historic win over Josh Rock in the World Darts Championship round of 16

Rock watched on in disbelief for most of the match as Hood just could not miss. But the Northern Irishman took the opening two sets to deciding legs, losing them both as the crowd began to realise they were witnessing something special.

Hood raced through the third set 3-1 in legs then won the next two legs at the start of set four to be on the verge of darting perfection.

Image: Hood says he will open a Chinese takeaway, now he is guaranteed at least £100,000 for reaching the quarter-finals

However, he missed D16 on a 143 checkout and actually lost the leg after three more misses before winning the next leg to continue his remarkable run, finishing with a 12/16 record on doubles.

The 32-year-old, who lives in Somerset, will face Michael van Gerwen or Gary Anderson in the quarter-finals, with the two former world champions playing on Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports Darts.

Durrant: I've got goosebumps after that performance Sky Sports Darts' Glen Durrant



"I’ve actually got goosebumps talking to you now. 11/11 on the doubles, then he has the 143 to win it. It was staggering.



"There’s a Justin Hood in most towns. He’s just never had the platform, never had the opportunity. We all know how good he is.



"I’ve watched him since the WDF days when he was representing England, a county player. That used to be the pathway, then you went into the super series, then you get your tour card. He hasn’t been brilliant on the tour this year. He’s been good, he’s been OK.



"But then put him on that stage, and he’s come alive. The purple patch at the right time, and I’m so, so happy for him."

Clayton avoids upset against spirited Harrysson

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jonny Clayton produced a clinical 141 checkout against Andreas Harrysson during their fourth-round clash

Fifth-seed Jonny Clayton avoided an upset with a 4-2 last-16 victory over Swedish debutant Andreas Harrysson, who pushed his opponent hard.

The opening four sets were shared with three deciding legs which underlined the closeness of the contest. However, Harrysson dug deep and moved 2-0 up in the fifth set before missing three darts to whitewash Clayton in that set.

Clayton broke back, held throw, then pounced on four more missed set darts from Harrysson to steal the set in the last leg. All five legs went on throw in the sixth and, ultimately, last set so Clayton got over the line to book a place in the last eight against Ryan Searle.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look as Harrysson hit two incredible ton-plus checkouts against Clayton

"There's a lot of things on my mind, obviously moving to world No 4 was one of them, and to be fair to Andreas, every time I looked up he was hitting doubles," Clayton, who currently holds a guaranteed spot in the Premier League Darts as he is in the top four on the PDC rankings, told Sky Sports Darts.

"That was tough. Ok, I didn't play my best, there were a lot of loose darts, but that's what pressure does to you. And that's what Andreas did, kept me under pressure the whole time."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Woodhouse came agonisingly close to a nine-darter during his clash against Krzysztof Ratajski

Poland No 1 Krzysztof Ratajski will make his second quarter-finals appearance after beating Luke Woodhouse 4-2 to set up a clash against Luke Littler.

Woodhouse became the second player after Gary Anderson to get within one dart of a nine-darter in the third set, but ended up losing the leg and the set.

Although he pulled a set back to make it 2-2, he never seemed to fully recover from that burst of adrenaline as Ratajski won six legs out of eight to get over the line.

World Championship Round Four Results: Tuesday, December 30 Afternoon Session Luke Woodhouse 2-4 Krzysztof Ratajski Jonny Clayton 4-2 Andreas Harrysson Justin Hood 4-0 Josh Rock

Who will win the Paddy Power World Darts Championship? Watch every match exclusively live until this Saturday on Sky Sports' dedicated darts channel (Sky channel 407). Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.