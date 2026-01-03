World Darts Championship 2026: Luke Littler thrashes Gian van Veen in final to retain title at Alexandra Palace

Luke Littler successfully defended his World Darts Championship title with a 7-1 thrashing of Gian van Veen in the final at Alexandra Palace.

Littler becomes just the fourth back-to-back champion alongside Phil Taylor, Adrian Lewis and Gary Anderson. He is also the first since 'The Flying Scotsman' completed the feat back in 2016.

It means the 18-year-old Englishman has staggeringly still only lost one match on the Ally Pally stage - the 2024 final against Luke Humphries on his debut year.

Littler's levels in the final were simply sensational with a 106.02 average, 16 180s, 19 140s, a 46 per cent success rate on the doubles, seven sets on the spin and a 147 checkout to seal the win summing up the talent he is.

The tears that then fell as the moment was realised showed just what it meant for Littler to achieve what he has been dreaming of for 12 months.

His appearance in the final also made him the fourth player to make it three world finals in a row alongside Dennis Priestley, Taylor and Anderson.

The records keep on coming too as he joins just Taylor, John Part, Lewis, Anderson, Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright in having won the biggest prize in all of darts on more than one occasion.

Littler lifting the Sid Waddell Trophy twice in just three attempts extends his advantage as world No 1 and is the latest symbol of his groundbreaking impact on the sport. He is now the holder of the World Championship, UK Open, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam and the Players Championship titles.

He is also the first winner of the £1m prize pot awarded to the victor at Ally Pally.

Prior to the 2026 edition, the last 7-1 final was 17 years ago in 2009 when Taylor cruised past Raymond van Barneveld.

Luke Littler vs Gian van Veen: Head-to-head Tournament: Year: Result: World Youth Championship 2023 Luke Littler 6-4 Gian van Veen UK Open 2025 Luke Littler 10-4 Gian van Veen Players Championship 5 2025 Gian van Veen 7-6 Luke Littler European Tour 2025 Gian van Veen 7-4 Luke Littler European Tour 2025 Gian van Veen 6-4 Luke Littler World Grand Prix 2025 Luke Littler 2-0 Gian van Veen World Darts Championship 2026 Luke Littler 7-1 Gian van Veen

Story of the match: Littler takes out seven sets on the spin

Littler reeled off an incredible seven sets on the spin to become a back-to-back champion and keep himself firmly on top of the world.

The first set was one that saw both players trying to settle into the contest and a break each saw Van Veen throw for the set after a lovely 116 checkout, eventually clinching it on D4 as doubling slightly troubled both stars.

However, the second set was when the final really burst into life.

Both Littler and Van Veen averaged over 110 in a sensational showing and despite the Dutchman taking out 127 and 145 checkouts to help move the set to a decider, Littler pinned 112 on tops to bring things level at one set apiece.

Littler took it up a notch as he made it six legs on the spin and claimed a 3-1 lead - a 'Big Fish' in the deciding leg of the third set, despite having time on his side, then 116 and 112 checkouts in the fourth saw him make Van Veen's near 100 average look uncompetitive compared to his 115.68 in the third set.

After just four sets, there had been a remarkable six ton-plus checkouts between the finalists.

Van Veen's body language started to show his frustration and even a 137 checkout to hold his throw could not stop Littler romping ahead once again, Littler's scoring with his average over 107 setting him apart.

Littler managed to keep that level even with a rude interruption from the return of the Ally Pally wasp, the crowd breaking out into chants for the creature as Littler ran around the stage attempting to get it away.

The Dutch No 1 was playing well but simply could not hold a candle to Littler's scoring or doubling and adding to that the fact he did not take the rare opportunities afforded to him, the 5-1 lead came in double-quick time.

Needing just one set to go back to back, Littler had taken out a staggering nine legs in a row, two 180s in the final leg of the seventh set for the Dutchman not enough to help him back into the contest.

That came even with another bizarre moment as blood from Van Veen's finger forced a change of board. Once again, Littler remain unfazed.

Then, Littler wrapped up his moment in history in incredible fashion, completing a 147 finish on D15 to allow the tears to flow and celebrations to begin.

World Darts Championship Final 2026: Set-by-set breakdown Set 1: Littler 2-3 Van Veen Set 2: Littler 3-2 Van Veen Set 3: Littler 3-1 Van Veen Set 4: Littler 3-0 Van Veen Set 5: Littler 3-1 Van Veen Set 6: Littler 3-0 Van Veen Set 7: Littler 3-0 Van Veen Set 8: Littler 3-1 Van Veen

Littler: The first time was so nice, I had to do it twice!

Luke Littler speaking to Sky Sports Darts after becoming a two-time world champion:

"It feels amazing. First of all thanks to John McDonald and John Noble - what a fantastic career they have had. In my first year Russ Bray retired, now these two legends! I'm a bit late to the party!

"I've been wanting to say this. Everyone knows what happened with Anthony Joshua and his guys and his team and his friends.

"Just like AJ said 'the first time was so nice, I had to do it twice!'.

"I started playing better from the second set. The first set, I wasn't happy going into the break but I had to kick on from there.

"I said to myself, 'give it time, you will find it'. I started off from the left of the oche and moved over to the right. It all came to plan.

"Gian, what a tournament, he can be very happy. Every set he was there and behind me. I had to take my chances."

Van Veen: I was under pressure in every single moment!

Gian van Veen, speaking to Sky Sports after the final:

"No, he definitely wasn't in the mood to give me any more chances. He played phenomenal. He put me under pressure every leg, every set, and I missed too many chances to make it a game.

"He's a fantastic player which is why he's world number one by a margin now. That's why he's back-to-back world champion.

"I would have liked to pick up the title, but I would have liked to give Luke a game and that's what I didn't do. I lost too many legs and I missed too many chances. Looking back at this tournament I'm very proud to have got to the final. Number three in the world and Dutch number one.

"I'm very proud of this achievement but also disappointed."

What's next?

The Premier League Darts line-up 2026 will be revealed on Monday January 5 at 3.30pm, live on Sky Sports News, with the format of the competition unchanged this season.

The top four from the PDC Order of Merit - Littler, Humphries, Van Veen and Van Gerwen - will be joined by four wild-card picks to complete the line-up for a 16-week regular season, played across the UK and Europe, with the top four in the standings then progressing to Finals Night at The O2 in London.

