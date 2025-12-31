Premier League Darts: PDC confirms format to remain the same in 2026 as Luke Humphries, Luke Littler chase title again

PDC chief executive Matt Porter has denied any incoming changes to the Premier League Darts format and has confirmed it will remain the same for the 2026 season.

The Premier League - live on Sky Sports - has had various formats since it launched in 2005, with the most recent changes in 2022 seeing it become an eight-person competition with nightly winners at each of their weekly events.

The top four from the PDC Order of Merit - following the conclusion of the World Darts Championship - are currently joined by four wildcard picks to complete the line-up for a 16-week regular season, played across the UK and Continental Europe, with the top-four in the standings then progressing to Finals Night at The O2 London.

The PDC announced its 2026 Premier League schedule in September, including the opening night being in Newcastle on February 5 and Belgium hosting its maiden event the following week, but did not confirm their proposed format at the time.

Speculation had grown about whether the PDC would opt for a change, given the increased field for this year's World Darts Championship and the large number of potential challengers to fill the wildcard spots, but Porter has confirmed the current format will continue next season.

"We always say that we do evaluate it and we will change it at some point, but we just feel at the moment the data shows us that this is the right format," Porter exclusively told Sky Sports.

"The crowds in the arenas love it, they love seeing a winner on the night, it keeps them entertained until the last dart, and the TV audience figures are great.

"So, we will make a decision as and when we feel that the format is tired."

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries occupy the top two positions in the Order of Merit and are guaranteed to feature in the Premier League again in 2026, having played the last two finals against each other, with Michael van Gerwen and Jonny Clayton - as of January 31 - holding the other automatic qualification spots.

Nathan Aspinall and Gerwyn Price both reached Finals Night last year but suffered early exits at the World Darts Championship, with Stephen Bunting, Chris Dobey, Rob Cross and Van Gerwen all part of last year's Premier League line-up and also failing to reach the quarter-finals at the Alexandra Palace.

Danny Noppert and James Wade both sit inside the top 10 of the Order of Merit, while Gian van Veen and Josh Rock are among those pushing for a Premier League spot, but Porter insists no decisions have been confirmed about who will feature in the 2026 Premier League line-up.

"We never make a decision until the end when we've got all the facts in front of us," Porter added. "There is no point talking about it now. You don't make decisions until you've got everything in front of you.

"We always look for the players that we feel have delivered consistently. It is important. A lot of players deliver once but you have to show you can compete at the top level on a regular basis.

"You have to show you've got real star quality. Most importantly, we don't want to rush it. We don't want to put somebody in before they're ready because that could be a real negative step for their career.

"The Premier League's a tough school. If you go up there for 16 weeks and you're losing first round week in, week out, that's difficult. You've got to take that into Euro Tours and Pro Tours. So, we will make a considered decision.

"As ever, it won't be 100 per cent popular, but it will be an honest decision."

Humphries: Eight is a headache!

World No 2 and reigning Premier League champion Humphries was asked for his thoughts on whether there should be a change and understands why picking just eight players is becoming increasingly difficult.

"There are a lot of good players playing well - Josh (Rock), Gian (van Veen), Gary (Anderson) are playing well," Humphries said after his last-16 win over Kevin Doets at the World Darts Championship.

"There are a lot of good players and I think there is going to be a headache for the Premier League this year. It is going to be a tough ask to pick that. It is hard to know what the perfect scenario is for the Premier League.

"Eight always feels really elite. I have missed out - it is good to upset people, it gives you a little bit of hunger and you don't want to please everyone. What makes good viewing is good arguments of 'I should be in, I shouldn't be in' - all that type of stuff.

"I think 12 is probably too many, it wouldn't feel elite then, 10 is the maximum. It all depends - if it is eight it is a headache, if it is 10 then it picks itself."

