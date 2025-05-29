Premier League Darts Finals Night: Luke Humphries crowned 2025 champion with 11-8 win over Luke Littler

Luke Humphries was crowned the 2025 Premier League champion with an 11-8 victory over Luke Littler at The O2 arena in London.

In a replay of the 2024 final, Humphries had to grow into the encounter and won with his third match dart, nailing D10 to claim glory.

It is Humphries' first Premier League title win after making his debut in the competition last year before eventually losing to Littler in the final.

Picking up the victory in his second Premier League campaign, Humphries added to his illustrious list of titles and he now has the darting 'Triple Crown', having won the World Championship, World Match Play and the Premier League.

He becomes only the fourth player to complete the feat, joining Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson on the exclusive list.

The world No 1 also pockets £275,000 in prize money and becomes the eighth winner of the competition.

"This one means the world to me, that was the one I was missing. It was the one I wanted, I have done it now," Humphries told Sky Sports.

"If I don't win another title, I am happy as I have done the three hardest ones to do.

"Phil Taylor has given me a lot of support over the last couple of weeks so Phil, if you are watching, thank you.

"He gave me a lot of advice and that extra support."

Premier League Finals Night: Results Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs) Luke Littler 10-7 Gerwyn Price Luke Humphries 10-7 Nathan Aspinall Final (Best of 21 legs) Luke Littler 8-11 Luke Humphries

Humphries the victor in latest battle with rival Littler

In the 23rd meeting between the two best players in world darts, Littler headed into the contest with the record 13-9 in his favour.

He also had the advantage of having won the 2024 title 11-7 against his fiercest rival, hitting a spectacular nine-darter on the way.

Those statistics proved worthless on the night though as Humphries made the night at London's O2 his.

With the arena at fever pitch, Littler came out of the gates flying and romped into a 3-0 lead with some real power-scoring.

Breaks of throw were then cancelled out as Humphries grew into the encounter, but frustrations also increased as the two Lukes struggled to find rhythm, 'Cool Hand' somehow managing to go in at the break level at 5-5.

Then the tide turned and Humphries came back out in the zone, pouncing on Littler to immediately break the throw to move 7-5 ahead.

The 18-year-old was finding big numbers too and totting up his 180 tally but Humphries kept his cool and held his throw well to put himself 10-8 up and one away from the title he has been chasing.

After missing two match darts, he then finally sealed the deal on D10, adding the Premier League trophy to his cabinet and completing the 'Triple Crown'.

Humphries holds off fighting Aspinall

Humphries booked his spot in the final with a tough 10-7 win against an ever-battling Nathan Aspinall.

With the walk-on tunes of 'Mr Brightside' and 'I Predict A Riot' helping the crowd go wild, Humphries and Aspinall spent the opening exchanges of their encounter tussling for the lead, two breaks a piece bringing the game to 3-3.

Both Humphries and Aspinall then held their throw well before the latter hit a sucker punch just before the break, taking out 64 on D16 to break the throw and see them go in level at 5-5 after 20 legs.

There was nothing separating the pair as they averaged over 103 and Aspinall lived up to his 'fighter' title as he would not go away, taking out a clutch 124 to bring it to 7-7.

The crucial moment then came in the 15th leg as Humphries missed two at D8 to break the throw but a bounce out on tops from 'The Asp' allowed him to come back, pinning D4 to move 9-7 in front.

That gave the world No 1 the throw for the match and, under pressure, he nailed 87 on D18 to ensure a rematch of the 2024 final.

A tale of two halves: Littler fights back to beat Price

Littler booked his spot in the final by producing a surging comeback against Gerwyn Price that carried him to a 10-7 victory.

With the crowd right behind Littler in the opening semi-final, 'The Nuke' and Price started their bout with nerves on show, doubling causing trouble for the world No 2 throughout the opening session.

That led to five breaks of throw in the opening seven legs, Price clinching three of those, before the Welshman hit a glorious 132 out via bull, bull, D16 that gave him a solid 6-4 lead at the first break.

However, it became a game of two halves as Littler came out following the break in a different zone, winning six of the seven legs available and hitting 180s for fun once again.

From there, Price had minimal opportunity to counter-attack, and, after breaking Price's throw for a 9-7 lead, Littler nailed D16 and let out a roar as he made it back-to-back finals at The O2.

What's next in darts?

Nathan Aspinall will head to Leverkusen in Germany for the European Darts Open, which runs from Friday to Sunday.

Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price are due back in action at the Nordic Darts Masters in Copenhagen from June 6-7, with Price the defending champion after beating Rob Cross 8-5 in the 2024 final.

The next live darts on Sky Sports is the World Cup of Darts from June 12-15 in Frankfurt as Humphries and Littler look to win the title for reigning champions England and Wales' Price and Jonny Clayton aim to secure their second trophy at the event in three years.