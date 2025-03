Darts 2025 schedule and dates: Premier League Darts, World Matchplay and more with Luke Littler among those in action

Check out the dates for the main PDC tournaments in 2025, including the Premier League, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix and Grand Slam of Darts.

New world champion Luke Littler is also the defending Premier League champion after beating Luke Humphries in the 2024 final, hitting a spectacular nine-dart finish en route to an 11-7 win.

The teenager went on the claim the Grand Slam of Darts title later in the year with a 16-3 demolition of Martin Lukeman and he will be the favourite for many big events across a bumper 2025 in the sport.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler won 15 legs in a row in the final of the Grand Slam Of Darts to thrash Martin Lukeman 16-3

2025 darts schedule - dates and tournament winners

December 15 2024 - January 3 2025: World Darts Championship - Winner: Luke Littler

January 16-17: Bahrain Darts Masters - Winner: Stephen Bunting

January 24-25: Dutch Darts Masters - Winner: Rob Cross

January 30-February 2: Winmau World Masters - Winner: Luke Humphries

February 6: BetMGM Premier League, Night One - Winner: Luke Humphries

February 13: BetMGM Premier League, Night Two - Winner: Luke Littler

February 20: BetMGM Premier League, Night Three - Winner: Gerwyn Price

February 27: BetMGM Premier League, Night Four - Winner: Luke Humphries

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler won the Premier League in his debut campaign, defeating world No 1 Luke Humphries 11-7 in the final

February 28-March 2: UK Open - Winner: Luke Littler

March 6: BetMGM Premier League, Night Five - Brighton

March 13: BetMGM Premier League, Night Six - Nottingham

March 20: BetMGM Premier League, Night Seven - Cardiff

March 27: BetMGM Premier League, Night Eight - Newcastle

April 3: BetMGM Premier League, Night Nine - Berlin

April 10: BetMGM Premier League, Night 10 - Manchester

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gerwyn Price struck a nine-darter during his semi-final against Michael Smith on Night 10 of the 2024 Premier League in Manchester

April 17: BetMGM Premier League, Night 11 - Rotterdam

April 24: BetMGM Premier League, Night 12 - Liverpool

May 1: BetMGM Premier League, Night 13 - Birmingham

May 8: BetMGM Premier League, Night 14 - Leeds

May 15: BetMGM Premier League, Night 15 - Aberdeen

May 22: BetMGM Premier League, Night 16 - Sheffield

May 29: BetMGM Premier League Play-Offs - London's O2 arena

June 6-7: Nordic Darts Masters

June 12-15: World Cup of Darts

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the moment England won their record-breaking fifth World Cup of Darts title after defeating Austria

June 27-28: US Darts Masters

July 4-5: Poland Darts Masters

July 19-27: World Matchplay

July 27: Women's World Matchplay

August 15-16: NZ Darts Masters

August 8-9: Australian Darts Masters

September 12-14: World Series of Darts Finals

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the 2024 World Grand Prix final as Mike De Decker stunned Luke Humphries to win the title

October 6-12: World Grand Prix

October 23-26: European Championship

November 8-16: Grand Slam of Darts

November 21-23: Players Championship Finals

European Tour events

March 7-9: Belgian Darts Open

March 21-23: German Darts Open

April 4-6: International Darts Open

April 19-21: German Darts Grand Prix

April 25-27: Austrian Darts Open

May 2-4: European Darts Grand Prix

May 23-25: Dutch Darts Championship

May 30-June 1: European Darts Open

July 11-13: Baltic Sea Darts Open

August 29-31: Flanders Darts Trophy

September 5-7: Czech Darts Open

September 19-21: Hungarian Darts Trophy

September 26-28: Swiss Darts Trophy

October 17-19: German Darts Championship

Players Championship events

February 10: Players Championship 1 - Winner: Rob Cross

February 11: Players Championship 2 - Winner: Gerwyn Price

February 17: Players Championship 3 - Winner: Chris Dobey

February 18: Players Championship 4 - Winner: Ryan Searle

March 11: Players Championship 5 (Leicester)

March 12: Players Championship 6 (Leicester)

March 17: Players Championship 7 (Hildesheim, Germany)

March 18: Players Championship 8 (Hildesheim, Germany)

March 31: Players Championship 9 (Leicester)

April 1: Players Championship 10 (Leicester)

April 8: Players Championship 11 (Leicester)

April 9: Players Championship 12 (Leicester)

April 14: Players Championship 13 (Rosmalen, Netherlands)

April 15: Players Championship 14 (Rosmalen, Netherlands)

May 12: Players Championship 15 (Hildesheim, Germany)

May 13: Players Championship 16 (Hildesheim, Germany)

June 17: Players Championship 17 (Leicester)

June 18: Players Championship 18 (Leicester)

June 19: Players Championship 19 (Leicester)

July 8: Players Championship 20 (Leicester)

July 9: Players Championship 21 (Leicester)

July 29: Players Championship 22 (Hildesheim, Germany)

July 30: Players Championship 23 (Hildesheim, Germany)

August 25: Players Championship 24 (Milton Keynes)

August 26: Players Championship 25 (Milton Keynes)

September 9: Players Championship 26 (Hildesheim, Germany)

September 10: Players Championship 27 (Hildesheim, Germany)

September 30: Players Championship 28 (Leicester)

October 1: Players Championship 29 (Leicester)

October 2: Players Championship 30 (Leicester)

October 14: Players Championship 31 (Wigan)

October 15: Players Championship 32 (Wigan)

October 29: Players Championship 33 (Wigan)

October 30: Players Championship 34 (Wigan)

Women's Series events

February 15: Women's Series 1 and 2 - Winners: Lisa Ashton and Fallon Sherrock

February 16: Women's Series 3 and 4 - Winner: Beau Greaves

March 8: Women's Series 5 and 6 (Leicester)

March 9: Women's Series 7 and 8 (Leicester)

April 12: Women's Series 9 and 10 (Rosmalen, Netherlands)

April 13: Women's Series 11 and 12 (Rosmalen, Netherlands)

June 7: Women's Series 13 and 14 (Milton Keynes)

June 8: Women's Series 15 and 16 (Milton Keynes)

August 23: Women's Series 17 and 18 (Milton Keynes)

August 24: Women's Series 19 and 20 (Milton Keynes)

October 18: Women's Series 21 and 22 (Wigan)

October 19: Women's Series 23 and 24 (Wigan)

Sky Sports remains the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more!