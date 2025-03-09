Belgian Darts Open: Luke Littler beats Mike De Decker 8-5 to retain European Tour title

Luke Littler defended his Belgian Darts Open title with a scintillating 8-5 victory over home favourite Mike De Decker on Sunday night.

The 18-year-old averaged 103 and threw six 180s to defend his unbeaten record in this competition, turning down a crowd-pleasing 170 finish in the final leg before winning on tops and being drenched in water by his opponent during the post-match celebrations.

The Nuke won this title in his debut year in 2024 and remains unbeaten in 11 matches in this tournament after overcoming Luke Woodhouse, Dave Chisnall and James Wade on Sunday before breaking De Decker's heart in the final.

Littler adds the Belgian Darts Open to the World Championship and the UK Open titles he has already won in 2025.

"I'm very happy to retain the title in front of these great fans," said Littler after the match.

Littler goes back-to-back in Belgium

Just 20 minutes after beating Wade in the semi-final, Littler was back on stage for the final and stormed into a 3-1 lead, but met resistance from his Belgian opponent, who broke back immediately, the first of three breaks of the Littler throw in the match.

However, the world No 2 refused to surrender his lead and won the ninth leg in 12 darts before breaking again in the 10th leg to move 7-3 ahead.

De Decker valiantly fought back by taking the next two legs before Littler sealed victory in the 13th, setting up a Big Fish 170 finish and hitting two treble 20s - and taunting the crowd - before sensibly hitting a single 10 instead of going for the bullseye.

Despite the jeers of the fans, he hit tops to defend a European Tour title for the first time and celebrated alongside De Decker, who poured a bottle of water over the champion.

When asked what ambitions he has for the rest of the year, Littler replied: "No idea. I just have to see what comes at me.

"I said after the World Championship, if I don't win anything throughout the whole year, I'm still a world champion.

"I'm happy to win the UK Open and come back here and do back-to-back."

European Tour title eludes De Decker

Image: Mike De Decker set the home fans into raptures by reaching the final

De Decker had looked impressive in his run to the final, beating world No 1 Luke Humphries on Saturday and hitting a Big Fish 170 in his quarter-final win over Gerwyn Price earlier on Sunday.

The Belgian No 2 was 6-4 down to Ross Smith in the semi-final but survived a match dart and reeled off three straight legs to reach his first final in a European Tour event.

The 'Real Deal' carried the hopes of the Belgian fans into the final but could not match the imperious Littler, who collected another title and remains in great form ahead of a Premier League showdown with Humphries in Nottingham, live on Sky Sports on Thursday night.

"I'm a bit sad that it didn't go my way. Luke has been a phenomenal player for probably the last 18 years but I'm doing a good thing," De Decker said.

"He's special. For a year, what he's been doing is incredible. You can break him as much as you want, he'll find something to come back and that's what he did again.

"That's what he did all year and he did it again tonight."

Sunday's results

Third round

Mike De Decker 6-3 Martin Schindler

Gerwyn Price 6-3 Damon Heta

Ross Smith 6-4 Matt Campbell

Stephen Bunting 6-2 Daryl Gurney

Luke Littler 6-4 Luke Woodhouse

Dave Chisnall 6-5 Ritchie Edhouse

James Wade 6-4 Boris Krcmar

Jonny Clayton 6-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Quarter-Finals

Mike De Decker 6-4 Gerwyn Price

Ross Smith 6-5 Stephen Bunting

Luke Littler 6-4 Dave Chisnall

James Wade 6-4 Jonny Clayton



Semi-Finals

Mike De Decker 7-6 Ross Smith

Luke Littler 7-3 James Wade



Final

Luke Littler 8-5 Mike De Decker

Where does the Premier League head next?

The Premier League continues at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham on Thursday as Luke Humphries and Luke Littler clash in a titanic encounter. Watch Night Six of Premier League Darts in Nottingham, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live, along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW