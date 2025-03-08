Belgian Darts Open: Luke Littler beats Ryan Searle as Michael van Gerwen suffers shock defeat to Boris Krcmar

Michael van Gerwen was knocked out of the Belgian Darts Open after a shock defeat to Boris Krcmar, while home favourite Mike De Decker beat Luke Humphries and Luke Littler opened his title defence with a win over Ryan Searle.

-World No 3 and three-time world champion Van Gerwen suffered a 6-4 loss to Croatian Krcmar, who will advance to face James Wade after the UK Open finalist's win over Raymond van Barneveld.

Reigning champion Littler meanwhile pencilled in a last 16 clash with Luke Woodhouse after his 6-3 win over Searle.

"I'm happy to get the first win here, settle in and I'll come back tomorrow afternoon," said Littler, arriving on the back of his UK Open and Premier League night victories in Minehead and Brighton respectively.

Image: Boris Krcmar produced a shock victory over Michael van Gerwen

World No 1 Humphries crashed out in a 6-4 defeat to De Decker, who beat the former world champion in the World Grand Prix final last October.

"To beat the number one of the world in my home country is amazing," said De Decker, who averaged 100.45 and will now face Martin Schindler on Sunday afternoon.

"I'm just glad to get through but today was a big game and I'm really glad that I played well and I won.

"The fans are really supportive for all the Belgian players, so to reach the Sunday is an amazing feeling."

Gerwyn Price averaged 112.42 on his way to a 6-2 win over Gian van Veen, Damon Heta cruised to a 6-0 win over Michael Smith and Ross Smith posted an average of 112.60 as he saw off Rob Cross 6-2.

The Belgian crowd notably sang 'happy birthday!' to Price after his win after the Welshman turned 40 on Friday.

"Because I'm 40 now, maybe double tops will be a bit better. I still feel 20 and look 21 so happy days!"

"He (van Veen) is a fantastic player and I know I need to play those sort of averages to win, so thankfully I pulled it out of the bag."

Saturday's results Afternoon session: Daryl Gurney 6-2 Danny Noppert, Luke Woodhouse 6-2 Gary Anderson, Dave Chisnall 6-3 Ricardo Pietreczko, Jonny Clayton 6-5 Wessel Nijman, Ross Smith 6-2 Rob Cross, Damon Heta 6-0 Michael Smith, Stephen Bunting 6-3 Jermaine Wattimena, Ritchie Edhouse 6-5 Nathan Aspinall Evening session: James Wade 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld, Matt Campbell 6-2 Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price 6-2 Gian van Veen, Martin Schindler 6-3 Dimitri van den Bergh, Mike de Decker 6-4 Luke Humphries, Luke Littler 6-3 Ryan Searle, Boris Krcmar 6-4 Michael van Gerwen, Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Chris Dobey

Sunday's schedule

Afternoon Session (12pm)

Mike de Decker vs Martin Schindler

Damon Heta vs Gerwyn Price

Ross Smith vs Matt Campbell

Stephen Bunting vs Daryl Gurney

Luke Littler vs Luke Woodhouse

Dave Chisnall vs Ritchie Edhouse

Boris Krcmar vs James Wade

Jonny Clayton vs Dirk van Duijvenbode

Evening Session (6pm)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

Where does the Premier League head next?

The Premier League continues at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham on Thursday, March 13 as Luke Humphries and Luke Littler clash in a titanic encounter. Watch Night Six of Premier League Darts, in Nottingham, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW