Luke Littler could face Ryan Searle at Belgian Darts Open as he bids for back-to-back titles

Luke Littler will open his defence of the Lecot Belgian Darts Open against Ryan Searle or Darryl Pilgrim, following confirmation of the draw and schedule for the opening PDC European Tour event of 2025.

Littler landed a memorable nine-dart finish on his way to glory in Wieze 12 months ago, denying Rob Cross in a captivating decider to triumph on his European Tour debut.

The world champion will return to headline this year's European Tour curtain-raiser at the Oktoberhallen, as a star-studded 48-player field compete for the £30,000 top prize from March 7-9.

Friday's first round will feature 16 matches across two sessions, with home favourite Mike De Decker and 2023 world champion Michael Smith among the star attractions on the opening day.

The 16 PDC Order of Merit Qualifiers will enter the fray in Saturday's second round, as newly crowned UK Open champion Littler sets his sights on back-to-back big-stage titles.

Luke Humphries will also headline this weekend's action as the world No 1 faces a potential showdown against De Decker in a repeat of last October's World Grand Prix final.

Michael van Gerwen, a winner of 37 European Tour titles, faces UK Open semi-finalist Josh Rock or Croatia's Boris Krcmar for a last-16 berth, while last year's runner-up Rob Cross could meet former European champion Ross Smith.

Following Saturday's second round, the last 16 will take place on Sunday afternoon, before the tournament concludes with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in a bumper evening session.

Schedule of Play

Friday March 7

First Round

Afternoon Session (12pm)

Luke Woodhouse v Host Nation Qualifier 2

Cameron Menzies v Matt Campbell

Gian van Veen v James Hurrell

Ritchie Edhouse v Owen Bates

Ricardo Pietreczko v Matthew Dennant

Wessel Nijman v Host Nation Qualifier 4

Daryl Gurney v Thibault Tricole

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Darius Labanauskas

Evening Session (6pm)

Ross Smith v Host Nation Qualifier 1

Ryan Searle v Darryl Pilgrim

Jermaine Wattimena v Host Nation Qualifier 3

Josh Rock v Boris Krcmar

Michael Smith v Ryan Joyce

Raymond van Barneveld v Cam Crabtree

Mike De Decker v Thomas Lovely

Martin Schindler v Jim Long

Saturday March 8

Second Round

Afternoon Session (12pm)

Danny Noppert v Gurney/Tricole

Gary Anderson v Woodhouse/HNQ2

Dave Chisnall v Pietreczko/Dennant

Jonny Clayton v Nijman/HNQ4

Rob Cross v R Smith/HNQ1

Damon Heta v M Smith/Joyce

Stephen Bunting v Wattimena/HNQ3

Nathan Aspinall v Edhouse/Bates

Evening Session (6pm)

James Wade v Van Barneveld/Crabtree

Peter Wright v Menzies/Campbell

Gerwyn Price v Van Veen/Hurrell

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Schindler/Long

Luke Humphries v De Decker/Lovely

Luke Littler v Searle/Pilgrim

Michael van Gerwen v Rock/Krcmar

Chris Dobey v Van Duijvenbode/Labanauskas

Sunday March 9

Afternoon Session (12pm)

Third Round

Evening Session (6pm)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

