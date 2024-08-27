Premier League Darts 2025 schedule, dates and venues: Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and more headline 17-week event

Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and more among the players in the 2025 Premier League Darts which returns on Thursday February 6 live on Sky Sports; Belfast kicks off the 17-week extravaganza; Play-Offs on Thursday May 29 at London's O2 Arena
Tuesday 27 August 2024 12:52, UK
Belfast's SSE Arena will host the opening night of the 2025 BetMGM Premier League, live on Sky Sports.
The new Premier League season will begin in Northern Ireland on Thursday February 6, as darts' greatest roadshow returns to an unchanged line-up of 17 venues across the UK and Europe.
The 2025 Premier League will be staged on Thursday nights from February until May, as the sport's top stars - including reigning champion Luke Littler and world number one Luke Humphries - battle it out for the coveted title and £1m in prize money.
Littler claimed his first Premier League win in Belfast this year during his memorable debut campaign, and the 17-year-old will be eyeing more success on Northern Irish soil when he opens his defence of the title at The SSE Arena.
February will also feature league nights in Glasgow, Dublin and Exeter during an action-packed opening month, before the 17-week extravaganza continues with visits to Brighton, Nottingham, Cardiff and Newcastle in March.
The race for Play-Off qualification will intensify in April, with further league nights to be held in Berlin, Manchester, Rotterdam and Liverpool, before the season draws to a close in May.
The final four league nights will take place in Birmingham, Leeds, Aberdeen and Sheffield, which will be followed by the season-ending Play-Offs on a bumper night at The O2 in London on Thursday May 29.
Night 1 - The SSE Arena, Belfast - Thursday February 6
Night 2 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow - Thursday February 13
Night 3 - 3Arena, Dublin - Thursday February 20
Night 4 - Westpoint Exeter - Thursday February 27
Night 5 - The Brighton Centre - Thursday March 6
Night 6 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham - Thursday March 13
Night 7 - Utilita Arena, Cardiff - Thursday March 20
Night 8 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle - Thursday March 27
Night 9 - Uber Arena, Berlin - Thursday April 3
Night 10 - AO Arena, Manchester - Thursday April 10
Night 11 - Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam - Thursday April 17
Night 12 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool - Thursday April 24
Night 13 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham, Thursday May 1
Night 14 - First Direct Arena, Leeds - Thursday May 8
Night 15 - P&J Live, Aberdeen - Thursday May 15
Night 16 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield - Thursday May 22
Play-Offs - The O2, London - Thursday May 29