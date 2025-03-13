Premier League Darts 2025: Gerwyn Price stuns Luke Littler to win Night Six in Nottingham
Gerwyn Price is now third in the Premier League table following his win over Luke Littler in Nottingham, with Littler top of the table; watch Premier League Darts every Thursday night live on Sky Sports until the final in London on May 29
Thursday 13 March 2025 23:11, UK
Gerwyn Price stunned Luke Littler 6-3 in the final to win Night Six of the Premier League in Nottingham.
It is Price's second nightly win of 2025 after he picked up the 6-3 win over Nathan Aspinall on Night Three in Dublin and the win moves him to third in the table on 12 points.
Despite his loss in the final, Littler now sits top of the Premier League table on 16 points, with Luke Humphries in second on 15, and Michael van Gerwen making up the current top four on 10 points.
At the start of the night, Humphries sat two points clear at the top of the table but with his quarter-final loss meaning he left Nottingham without adding points to his tally, Littler usurped his namesake.
"The first game is always tough, you're scraping to get two points. After I get a few then I relax a bit," Price told Sky Sports.
"I did it against MVG and I wanted to get another win over Luke, just to keep on top. He's one of the best in the world and he's going to be for the next few years. He's going to get better and better.
"I praise him every single day. I think he'll beat Phil Taylor's record and there is no one in the PDC that will stop him. There's only the younger generations that can stop him, we can't stop him. He's going to get better and better."
In the final, Price came out firing and quickly took three legs on the spin and the momentum in the encounter, doubling eluding the 18-year-old Littler in key moments.
A 123 finish on the bull then reinstated the Welshman's three-leg cushion and despite Littler finding a break, Price broke straight back to go one leg way from victory.
The 'Iceman' decided to then finish things in style, taking out 100 on tops, with 55 per cent success on the doubles, to keep himself well and truly in the conversation as a Premier League contender.
Premier League Darts 2025: Night Six Results
|Quarter-finals
|Luke Littler
|6-4
|Luke Humphries
|Rob Cross
|6-2
|Chris Dobey
|Stephen Bunting
|4-6
|Gerwyn Price
|Nathan Aspinall
|4-6
|Michael van Gerwen
|Semi-finals
|Luke Littler
|6-3
|Rob Cross
|Gerwyn Price
|6-1
|Michael van Gerwen
|Final
|Luke Littler
|3-6
|Gerwyn Price
Price demolishes MVG and leaves Bunting pointless
Price booked his spot in the final with a mind-blowing 6-1 victory over Van Gerwen, keeping the 'Green Machine' waiting to reach his first final of 2025.
Price was in electric form and restricted Van Gerwen's doubling opportunities, which allowed him to pick up an incredible five legs on the spin with a 128 checkout on the way.
Van Gerwen managed to hold his throw to bring the score to 5-1 but it only delayed the inevitable as the 'Iceman' pinned tops to keep his night in Nottingham going.
Price started his night by inflicting a tough 6-4 defeat on Stephen Bunting, leaving the St Helens man waiting another week to pick up his first points of the tournament.
After Price moved into a 5-3 lead, Bunting majestically reeled in the Big Fish to bring the score to 5-4 but it was too little too late as the Welshman just held his throw to confirm the victory on tops.
Littler puts on bullseye show en route to final
Littler put in an unbelievable performance against Rob Cross in the semi-finals, his staggering 108 average helping him cruise to a 6-3 win.
Not only did the reigning world champion find six maximums, he took out 164, 127 and 167 finishes all on the bullseye, taking the last three legs on the spin to finish his dominant burst of excellence.
He had also started the night with a sensational 6-4 victory over rival Humphries.
It was once again a high-class encounter between the world no 1 and world no 2, a break of throw in the eighth leg with a 164 checkout on the bull proving decisive for the 18-year-old as he continually countered breaks of throw from Humphries, put the darts in his favour, and levelled the match at 4-4.
With Littler then breaking 'Cool Hand' once again in the 10th leg, he wrapped up the win and made the top of the table closer than ever.
In the other quarter-finals, Cross started the night with a brilliant doubling performance, hitting six out of seven on the outer ring, to wrap up a comprehensive 6-2 victory over Chris Dobey.
Meanwhile, Van Gerwen came through a tough 6-4 battle with Nathan Aspinall to book his spot in the semi-finals.
Night Seven Fixtures
|Chris Dobey
|vs
|Stephen Bunting
|Luke Humphries
|vs
|Michael van Gerwen
|Luke Littler
|vs
|Nathan Aspinall
|Gerwyn Price
|vs
|Rob Cross
Where does the Premier League head next?
The Premier League continues on Thursday March 20 from the Utilita Arena in Cardiff as Luke Humphries faces off with Michael van Gerwen. Watch Night Seven of Premier League Darts, in Liverpool, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.
