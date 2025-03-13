Premier League Darts 2025: Gerwyn Price stuns Luke Littler to win Night Six in Nottingham

Gerwyn Price stunned Luke Littler 6-3 in the final to win Night Six of the Premier League in Nottingham.

It is Price's second nightly win of 2025 after he picked up the 6-3 win over Nathan Aspinall on Night Three in Dublin and the win moves him to third in the table on 12 points.

Despite his loss in the final, Littler now sits top of the Premier League table on 16 points, with Luke Humphries in second on 15, and Michael van Gerwen making up the current top four on 10 points.

At the start of the night, Humphries sat two points clear at the top of the table but with his quarter-final loss meaning he left Nottingham without adding points to his tally, Littler usurped his namesake.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gerwyn Price wins in Nottingham finishing on 100 checkout and gives an emotional reaction to his victory on night six over Luke Littler.

"The first game is always tough, you're scraping to get two points. After I get a few then I relax a bit," Price told Sky Sports.

"I did it against MVG and I wanted to get another win over Luke, just to keep on top. He's one of the best in the world and he's going to be for the next few years. He's going to get better and better.

"I praise him every single day. I think he'll beat Phil Taylor's record and there is no one in the PDC that will stop him. There's only the younger generations that can stop him, we can't stop him. He's going to get better and better."

In the final, Price came out firing and quickly took three legs on the spin and the momentum in the encounter, doubling eluding the 18-year-old Littler in key moments.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gerwyn Price executes a 123 finish on the bullseye to take a 4-1 lead in Nottingham against Luke Littler in night six of the Premier League.

A 123 finish on the bull then reinstated the Welshman's three-leg cushion and despite Littler finding a break, Price broke straight back to go one leg way from victory.

The 'Iceman' decided to then finish things in style, taking out 100 on tops, with 55 per cent success on the doubles, to keep himself well and truly in the conversation as a Premier League contender.

Image: Luke Littler moved to the top of the Premier League table despite his loss to Gerwyn Price in Nottingham

Premier League Darts 2025: Night Six Results Quarter-finals Luke Littler 6-4 Luke Humphries Rob Cross 6-2 Chris Dobey Stephen Bunting 4-6 Gerwyn Price Nathan Aspinall 4-6 Michael van Gerwen Semi-finals Luke Littler 6-3 Rob Cross Gerwyn Price 6-1 Michael van Gerwen Final Luke Littler 3-6 Gerwyn Price

Price demolishes MVG and leaves Bunting pointless

Price booked his spot in the final with a mind-blowing 6-1 victory over Van Gerwen, keeping the 'Green Machine' waiting to reach his first final of 2025.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A phenomenal 128 finish saw Gerwyn Price move 3-0 ahead against Michael van Gerwen in their Premier League encounter.

Price was in electric form and restricted Van Gerwen's doubling opportunities, which allowed him to pick up an incredible five legs on the spin with a 128 checkout on the way.

Van Gerwen managed to hold his throw to bring the score to 5-1 but it only delayed the inevitable as the 'Iceman' pinned tops to keep his night in Nottingham going.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gerwyn Price checkouts with a massive 141 against Stephen Bunting to lead in the game 3-2 on Night Six in Nottingham.

Price started his night by inflicting a tough 6-4 defeat on Stephen Bunting, leaving the St Helens man waiting another week to pick up his first points of the tournament.

After Price moved into a 5-3 lead, Bunting majestically reeled in the Big Fish to bring the score to 5-4 but it was too little too late as the Welshman just held his throw to confirm the victory on tops.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Stephen Bunting finishes on an impressive 170 against Gerwyn Price as he looked to put pressure on the Welshman.

Littler puts on bullseye show en route to final

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler hits four bullseye finishes on his to getting the to the final on night six of the Premier League in Nottingham.

Littler put in an unbelievable performance against Rob Cross in the semi-finals, his staggering 108 average helping him cruise to a 6-3 win.

Not only did the reigning world champion find six maximums, he took out 164, 127 and 167 finishes all on the bullseye, taking the last three legs on the spin to finish his dominant burst of excellence.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of Luke Littler against Rob Cross in the semi-final of the Premier League on Night 6 in Nottingham.

He had also started the night with a sensational 6-4 victory over rival Humphries.

It was once again a high-class encounter between the world no 1 and world no 2, a break of throw in the eighth leg with a 164 checkout on the bull proving decisive for the 18-year-old as he continually countered breaks of throw from Humphries, put the darts in his favour, and levelled the match at 4-4.

With Littler then breaking 'Cool Hand' once again in the 10th leg, he wrapped up the win and made the top of the table closer than ever.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the full match of Luke Littler against Luke Humphries on night six of the Premier League in Nottingham.

In the other quarter-finals, Cross started the night with a brilliant doubling performance, hitting six out of seven on the outer ring, to wrap up a comprehensive 6-2 victory over Chris Dobey.

Meanwhile, Van Gerwen came through a tough 6-4 battle with Nathan Aspinall to book his spot in the semi-finals.

Night Seven Fixtures Chris Dobey vs Stephen Bunting Luke Humphries vs Michael van Gerwen Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall Gerwyn Price vs Rob Cross

Where does the Premier League head next?

Image: Night Seven of the Premier League takes place in Cardiff

The Premier League continues on Thursday March 20 from the Utilita Arena in Cardiff as Luke Humphries faces off with Michael van Gerwen. Watch Night Seven of Premier League Darts, in Liverpool, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW