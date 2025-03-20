Luke Littler nine-darter: World champion throws perfect leg on way to Premier League nightly win vs Michael van Gerwen

Luke Littler hit a sensational nine-darter on the way to picking up another Premier League nightly win in Cardiff with a 6-4 victory over Michael van Gerwen.

The moment of magic came in the fourth leg of the match, with Littler going for two 180s then T20, T17 and D15 to send the already wild Cardiff crowd into a frenzy.

Littler hit a nine-darter in the Players Championship just over a week ago in Leicester and now has his first in the Premier League for 2025, adding to perfect efforts from Luke Humphries and Rob Cross on Night Five in Brighton.

Littler hit a staggering 22 180s in the 27 legs he played in Cardiff. He is also six points clear at the top of the Premier League table on 21 points, meaning he is more than a nightly win ahead of Humphries in second on 15 points.

Michael van Gerwen is now in third place on 13 points, with Gerwyn Price rounding out the top four on 12 points.

The final was the fourth meeting between Littler and Van Gerwen of the 2025 Premier League, with Littler winning two in a row after losing to the Dutchman during an all-time classic on Night One in Belfast.

The victory is also Littler's thirdly nightly win in the Premier League so far, adding to his victories from Night Two in Glasgow and Night Five in Brighton.

"I have been playing very well," Littler told Sky Sports.

"I have not picked my darts up since last Thursday - I had a week off to chill. But to come here and win and be six points clear, I am comfortable.

"All players have to have a rest and after the performance tonight, I will have another week off!

"I just want to get to the O2 [for May's play-offs] as quick as possible.

"I have put myself in a really good position and I do want to finish No 1.

"I was happy with my doubles tonight but there is plenty more to come."

Image: Here is how the Premier League table looks after Night Seven in Cardiff

Premier League Darts 2025: Night Seven Results Quarter-finals Chris Dobey 6-2 Stephen Bunting Luke Humphries 4-6 Michael van Gerwen Luke Littler 6-3 Nathan Aspinall Gerwyn Price 5-6 Rob Cross Semi-finals Chris Dobey 1-6 Michael van Gerwen Luke Littler 6-2 Rob Cross Final Luke Littler 6-4 Michael van Gerwen

Van Gerwen had made it into five of the previous six semi-finals in darts' biggest roadshow but could not get into the big dance until Cardiff as he looked in the zone and brought out glimpses of his brilliant best.

However, after close early encounters, Littler proved too much for Van Gerwen and after his nine-dart heroics to move 3-1 in the lead, he held off a 'Green Machine' fight back that brought the game to 4-4 with 10 maximums and 43 per cent on the doubles.

Littler demolishes Cross and Aspinall

Littler stormed into the Night Seven final with a strong 6-2 victory over Rob Cross, sealing the win with a sensational 120 'Shanghai' checkout.

It was a near 108 average for the 18-year-old in the contest as he raced into a 3-0 lead, Cross having to reach the levels of getting seven darts into what would have been a second nine-darter of his Premier League campaign to bring the game back to 3-2.

However, Littler then found another level and took four legs in a row to set up another contest with his regular foe.

Littler came through his quarter-final with a comprehensive 6-3 win over Nathan Aspinall, the reigning world champion finding a 102 average, six 180s and 50 per cent on the doubles to secure his spot in the semis.

MVG shows his class against Humphries and Dobey

Van Gerwen secured his spot in his first Premier League final of 2025 with a 6-1 demolition of Chris Dobey.

His power scoring left 'Hollywood' with no answers in Cardiff, two bursts of three legs on the spin sending the 'Green Machine' into the big dance.

Van Gerwen started his night by winning five legs in a row to pull off an incredible come back from 4-1 down to beat world no 1 Luke Humphries.

Humphries rattled off the first three legs in double time before van Gerwen finally hit back and made his point with 10 and 11-dart legs then a break of throw to help bring the score level at 4-4.

From leg four onwards, the Dutchman was averaging over 111 and it showed with the 180s coming thick and fast, the 'Green Machine' wrapping up a massive 6-4 win on D8.

Elsewhere, Cross had started his night by holding off the biggest of comebacks from hometown hero Gerwyn Price to wrap up a thrilling deciding-leg 6-5 victory with a monster 170 checkout.

It was another miserable night for Stephen Bunting as Dobey inflicted a 6-2 win that left him pointless for the seventh week in a row.

Where does the Premier League head next?

Image: The Premier League now heads to Newcastle for Night Eight

The Premier League continues on Thursday March 27 from the Utilita Arena in Newcastle where Luke Littler will face Stephen Bunting in a top vs bottom of the table clash. You can watch Night Eight of Premier League Darts live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7pm on Thursday - stream with NOW.

