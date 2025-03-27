Premier League Darts: Luke Littler continues dominance with 6-1 win over Luke Humphries in Newcastle

Luke Littler cruised to a 6-1 final victory over Luke Humphries on Night Eight of the Premier League in Newcastle to extend his dominant lead at the top of the table.

The Newcastle final marked Littler's sixth time in the 'big dance' and he has now won on four occasions, adding to his Night Two triumph in Glasgow, Night Five success in Brighton and Night Seven win in Cardiff.

It is his second Premier League nightly final win over Humphries in 2025 too, after he earned a 6-5 victory over the world No 1 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

In another incredible stat, 'The Nuke' has now hit over 100 maximums in the 2025 Premier League season, reaching the landmark total in 171 legs and remarkably before any other player has reached the half-century mark.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After winning a fourth nightly win for Luke Littler, the teenage sensation says he felt tired before his clash against Humphries and admitted he initially didn't want to get up on stage.

Littler now sits on 26 points at the halfway mark of the Premier League, with Humphries in second on 18 points. Michael van Gerwen is then in third on 13 points with Gerwyn Price fourth and Rob Cross fifth, both on 12 points, the Welshman ahead due to nightly wins.

"I said to Luke there, I don't know how we played that game, we were both tired, but that's what happens when you have to play three games in a night, you can get tired, but I'm just glad that I dug myself over the line," Littler told Sky Sports.

"As a player you should always be playing against the board, but I'm playing too well for them not to be playing against the board as well as me. I've got a few of them, just not Gezzy [Price].

"Even when I came down to the bottom of the stairs, I was tired, I didn't want to come up here, but it's another trophy and it was another two points on the line."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler was booed by some fans in Newcastle ahead of his game against Bunting

In the final, it was all Littler in the opening throws and with that dominance, 'The Nuke' raced into a 3-0 lead with some clinical doubling as Humphries floundered a break of throw opportunity.

The doubling then went from bad to worse for the world No 1 as Littler found a break to move 4-0 in front before Humphries finally got up and running with a break straight back, eventually hitting D4 after seven missed darts in the leg.

Although Humphries managed to get a leg on the board, Littler broke the throw once again and then quickly wrapped things up in style with a classy 106 checkout on tops.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newcastle United players Harvey Barnes, Dan Burn and Kieran Trippier are spotted at the Premier League Darts as they cheer on local hero Chris Dobey

Premier League Darts 2025: Night Seven Results Quarter-finals Luke Littler 6-0 Stephen Bunting Gerwyn Price 2-6 Rob Cross Luke Humphries 6-3 Chris Dobey Michael van Gerwen 5-6 Nathan Aspinall Semi-finals Luke Littler 6-3 Rob Cross Luke Humphries 6-5 Nathan Aspinall Final Luke Littler 6-1 Luke Humphries

Littler makes more history as Premier League reaches halfway mark

Littler booked his spot in another final with a comprehensive 6-3 victory over Rob Cross, the 18-year-old taking three legs on the spin plus finding two breaks of throw with his power scoring to look consistently comfortable throughout.

It was during the semi-final that Littler bagged his century of maximums in the latest symbol of the world No 2's brilliance.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler hammered Stephen Bunting 6-0 in his Newcastle quarter-final

Despite being booed during his opening walk-on, Littler started the night with a 6-0 domination of Stephen Bunting, the 18-year-old world champion averaging over 110 and taking out 101 and 110 checkouts on the way to the whitewash.

The loss means Bunting has gone eight weeks in the Premier League without a win, leaving him rooted to the bottom of the table on zero points at the halfway mark.

In his semi-final, Humphries showed nerves of steel with a brilliant 107 average to hold off Nathan Aspinall in a dramatic final-leg decider.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nathan Aspinall hits a superb 164 to then leave a tricky 142, which he takes out expertly during his semi-final clash against Luke Humphries in Newcastle

Aspinall was on top early in the counter after coming through with a masterful 142 checkout following an incredible set up of a 164 visit on the bull to move 4-2 up but Humphries hit back with three legs in a row to bring the game to 5-4 in his favour.

While 'The Asp' responded to pin 76 on tops to take the match all the way, 'Cool Hand' showed why he is world No 1, landing a magnificent 177 before pinning D6 for the match.

Humphries started his night by silencing the Newcastle crowd as he powered past hometown hero Chris Dobey in a 6-3 win. 'Hollywood' delighted the crowd by walking out to Newcastle anthem 'Local Hero' before his loss.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Local lad Chris Dobey received a heroes welcome in Newcastle ahead of his clash against Luke Humphries

Although Newcastle Carabao Cup heroes such as Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn were in the crowd, Dobey could not find the doubles needed to keep Humphries at bay and stays second bottom in the Premier League.

Elsewhere, Aspinall came through a thrilling last-leg decider to defeat Michael van Gerwen 6-5 in the quarter-finals, his recent Euro Tour win bolstering the Stockport man as he took to the stage.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nathan Aspinall takes out a quality 130 finish to help him defeat Michael van Gerwen 6-5 in their quarter-final clash in Newcastle

Cross had started his evening with an important 6-2 win over Gerwyn Price, the world No 4 taking advantage of Price not being at the races to cruise into a 4-2 lead before firing in a sensational 129 with a double-double D18 finish that all but wrapped up the contest.

Image: Here is how the Premier League table looks after Night Eight in Newcastle

Where does the Premier League head next?

The Premier League continues on Thursday April 3 at the Uber Arena in Berlin with a showdown between Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price closing out the quarter-finals. Night Nine also sees Nathan Aspinall face Stephen Bunting, Luke Humphries up against Rob Cross, and Chris Dobey take on Luke Littler.

You can watch Night Nine of Premier League Darts live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ from 7pm on Thursday - stream with NOW.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW