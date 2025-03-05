Premier League Darts: Luke Littler wins Night Five after Rob Cross and Luke Humphries hit sensational nine-darters

Luke Littler reigned supreme with a 6-3 win over Nathan Aspinall on a memorable Premier League night where Luke Humphries and Rob Cross both hit nine-darters to ignite the Brighton crowd.

​​​​​Littler entered the fifth night of dart's biggest roadshow as the newly crowned UK Open Champion following his demolition of James Wade in Minehead, picking his fifth TV trophy in just 10 months.

The 18-year-old picked up exactly where he left off, averaging a ton and adding five maximums on the way to wrapping up a second nightly win in his third Premier League final of 2025.

After breaking Aspinall's throw early and holding off some big scoring to move 4-2 in front, Littler just seemed in the zone as his opponent did everything he could to pile on the pressure.

However, the reigning world champion had his power scoring to rely on and took the final three legs in the match to wrap up another classy win and close the gap to Humphries at the top of the table, the world No 2 now just two points behind the world No 1.

"Luke [Humphries] was clear but with him losing I was just concentrating on my own game," Littler told Sky Sports. "Coming off the back of the UK Open I was playing really well and I think I played very well tonight which is why I picked up another trophy.

"My main goal is obviously the top four and make it to the O2 which is where the proper title defence takes place. My eyes are now on the Euro Tour.

"I've always been confident in my own ability but the way my darts are going in at the minute, they're probably the best I've ever played on a consistent basis."

TWO nine-darters: How Cross and Humphries delighted Brighton with perfection

In the other big story of the night, Cross defied a nine-dart leg from Humphries as he claimed a sublime 6-4 win.

Humphries found perfection in the second leg of the match with the 17th nine-darter in Premier League history and first since Littler's in the 2024 final, taking out T20, T19, then D12 to send the Brighton crowd into a frenzy.

It was also Humphries' first televised nine-darter, fifth overall in his career and second against Cross after four in 2023.

However, after the sublime second leg from Humphries it was all Cross, his 111 average seeing 'Voltage' take out four legs in a row with seven 180s in the contest to send the nine-dart hero home from Brighton without adding to his points tally.

Cross then decided that, after having a nine-darter thrown against him, he fancied one of his own in his semi-final against Aspinall, going the T19, T16, D18 route in the sixth leg to send the crowd wild once again.

It was also Cross' first televised nine-darter and the third of his career, making it 18 nine-darters in Premier League history.

However, Cross' perfect leg also ended in defeat, Aspinall grinding out a brilliant deciding-leg 6-5 victory to book his spot in the final.

Remarkably, Humphries and Cross are the second and third players in Premier League history to lose matches in which they have hit nine-darters, with the only other player to hit a perfect leg and lose being Peter Wright back in 2020.

Both nine-dart heroes will now take home the unique prize of a bespoke set of 18-carat gold darts worth approximately £30,000.

Premier League Darts 2025: Night Five Results Quarter-finals Gerwyn Price 3-6 Michael van Gerwen Luke Littler 6-5 Chris Dobey Rob Cross 6-4 Luke Humphries Stephen Bunting 2-6 Nathan Aspinall Semi-finals Michael van Gerwen 2-6 Luke Littler Rob Cross 5-6 Nathan Aspinall Final Luke Littler 6-3 Nathan Aspinall

Littler and Aspinall's routes to the final

Eighteen-year-old Littler secured his spot in the Night Five final with a comprehensive 6-2 victory over a frustrated Michael van Gerwen, putting the tally 9-7 in his favour after 16 meetings between the pair.

It means the Dutchman is yet to reach a nightly final in his 2025 Premier League campaign.

Littler had got his evening on the Brighton coast under way with a tough deciding-leg victory over Chris Dobey, keeping 'Hollywood' waiting another week to add to his opening-night points.

Prior to his thrilling semi-final win over nine-dart man Cross, Aspinall left Stephen Bunting waiting to register a single Premier League victory with a 6-2 drubbing. Bunting remains rooted to the bottom of the table on zero points.

Elsewhere, in his 200th Premier League career appearance, Van Gerwen started the night with a comprehensive 6-3 victory over Gerwyn Price in their quarter-final, the Welshman missing 14 doubles as he was overtaken by the Dutchman in the Premier League table.

Image: How the Premier League Darts Table is shaping up after Night Five

Premier League Darts 2025: Night Six Fixtures Luke Humphries vs Luke Littler Rob Cross vs Chris Dobey Stephen Bunting vs Gerwyn Price Nathan Aspinall vs Michael van Gerwen

Where does the Premier League head next?

The Premier League continues at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham on Thursday March 13 as Luke Humphries and Luke Littler clash in a titanic encounter. Watch Night Six of Premier League Darts, in Nottingham, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.

