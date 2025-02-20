Premier League Darts 2025: Gerwyn Price beats Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Nathan Aspinall to claim Night Three victory

Gerwyn Price claimed his first Premier League title of the season after seeing off Luke Littler and Luke Humphries on his way to a Night Three final victory over Nathan Aspinall in Dublin.

Price bounced back from his slow start to the season with a stunning display in front of a packed crowd at the 3Arena, beating defending Premier League champion Littler 6-4 in the quarter-finals before despatching Humphries 6-3 to book his place in the final.

A surprise showdown saw 'The Ice Man' face a resurgent Aspinall, who secured his first points of the season after earlier wins over Rob Cross and Michael van Gerwen, where he came from behind to rattle off four straight legs and register a 6-3 victory.

Price was in sublime form to beat Luke Humphries in the semi-finals, missing just one dart at a finish on his way to victory

Victory moves Price into second in the Premier League table and within three points of Humphries, while Aspinall's runner-up finish lifts him to fifth place and leaves Stephen Bunting as the only player yet to earn a point this season.

Price beats Aspinall in surprise Dublin final

Price followed an 11-dart leg by breaking with a 120 checkout to open a 2-1 advantage, only to miss three darts to move into a two-leg advantage and allow Aspinall to break back on double six.

Aspinall edged ahead with an 11-dart hold but found himself 4-3 down after Price edged a crucial seventh leg, where both players missed a dart for a ton-plus checkout before Price pinned D10 to break.

Price - who fired a 100.57 average - took out a 96 checkout to move within a leg of victory, before a 13-dart break in the next secured his first Premier League night win since April 2023.

Premier League: Night Three results Quarter-Finals Luke Humphries 6-4 Stephen Bunting Gerwyn Price 6-4 Luke Littler Rob Cross 3-6 Nathan Aspinall Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Chris Dobey Semi-finals Luke Humphries 3-6 Gerwyn Price Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Michael van Gerwen Final Gerwyn Price 6-3 Nathan Aspinall

"I'm over the moon to win today," Price told Sky Sports' Love The Darts podcast. "I just fed off the energy of the crowd, they were brilliant for me tonight.

"It's a good boost of confidence and vital points for me in the Premier League. It's good to get a win under your belt early and give you not so much pressure going forward."

How Price sent Littler and Humphries packing

Littler's bid for back-to-back Premier League night wins ended with his quarter-final exit against Price, where he fell 4-1 behind despite firing four maximums in his first three legs.

Highlights of Price's win against Luke Littler in the quarter-finals in Dublin

'The Nuke' capitalised on two missed darts at tops from Price in the next to break back with a bizarre 109 finish, where he initially appeared confused by the double required before gesturing to the crowd after finding the D14 with his last dart.

Littler hit this unconventional 109 finish against Price

Littler came back from 5-1 down in last week's quarter-final against Cross and threatened to do the same when he held throw to return within one of Price, before missing a tops-tops finish to level the match.

Price restored his two-leg advantage on D4 before responding to Littler's 14-darter in the next by closing out a 78 checkout on tops, wrapping up an impressive victory with a 12-dart leg.

Littler was not happy after his quarter-final defeat to Price, throwing his darts to the floor as he left the stage

Humphries had posted a 103.51 average in his 6-4 victory over Bunting earlier in the evening but came up short against Price, who recovered from being broken early to rattle off four consecutive legs in an outrageous display of finishing.

Price followed 'The Big Fish' 170 finish with checkouts of 120 and 116, seeing the Welshman open a 5-3 advantage, with The Ice Man responding to a missed attempt at bullseye in the next by claiming the victory on D12.

Gerwyn Price reeled in the 170 finish during his semi-final against Luke Humphries in the Premier League in Dublin.

"I felt like the Luke Humphries game was a bit more important to me than the first game even though the first game is worth two points and the second is worth an extra one," Price added. "I slipped up against Luke last week and I'm playing him next week, so I needed to prove a point that I'm playing well enough to win these games and the nights.

"I know I'm playing well and I'm confident in my own game but sometimes on the stage you can second guess yourself and doubt yourself but I came through them today."

Latest Premier League standings

What's next?

The Premier League continues with Night Four at the Westpoint Exeter on Thursday February 27, where Van Gerwen faces Cross in the opening match of the evening ahead of Humphries taking on Price.

Cross meets Aspinall before Bunting plays Littler in a repeat of the World Darts Championship semi-final. Watch Night Four of Premier League Darts on Thursday from 7pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+.

