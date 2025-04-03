Premier League Darts: Luke Littler bashed by Chris Dobey as Stephen Bunting grabs maiden win in Berlin

A revitalised Stephen Bunting defeated Gerwyn Price to seal a magical maiden nightly Premier League win in Berlin as Luke Littler suffered a shock early exit.

Bunting, who was winless for eight weeks, hit a nine-darter in practice and then defeated Nathan Aspinall, Luke Humphries and Price in a last-leg decider to finally break his duck.

Reigning champion Littler was aiming to make Premier League history by becoming the first player to claim five nightly wins in the same season but the 18-year-old was out-of-sorts as he succumbed to Chris Dobey in his opening match.

Premier League Darts - Night Nine results Quarter-finals Nathan Aspinall 2-6 Stephen Bunting Luke Humphries 6-3 Rob Cross Chris Dobey 6-2 Luke Littler Gerwyn Price walkover Michael van Gerwen Semi-finals Stephen Bunting 6-2 Luke Humphries Chris Dobey 2-6 Gerwyn Price Final Stephen Bunting 6-5 Gerwyn Price

Wait finally over for Bunting

After eight weeks of horror, Bunting landed his first win of the campaign at the ninth time of asking overcoming Aspinall with a 103.4 average in the opening match of the night. It was his first Premier League win in a decade.

"It's unbelievable, a pinch-me moment," he said. "I've tried 110 per cent every single week. You see some negative comments come through on social media, but I just try and stay away from them.

"I've been working so hard behind the scenes and thankfully I've got a win. I'm so happy."

The St Helens thrower won back-to-back games to book his place in the final by battering Humphries 6-2, averaging 95.66, hitting 40 per cent of his doubles and smashing in three 180s.

Price took full advantage of the bye he received in the quarter-final earlier this evening following a shoulder injury to Michael van Gerwen, easing past Dobey 6-2 to book his place in the final against Bunting.

In a tense showdown, it was Bunting who landed a scintillating 107 checkout in the deciding leg to defeat Welshman Price.

He said: "This is such a special moment. There have been times during the Premier League where I've thought: 'Could I finish on zero points?'

"To get off the mark tonight and win a night, it's such a special feeling.

"It was a monkey on my back, the first game. I'd felt so good in the practice room - I hit a nine-darter - and that gave me a lot of confidence."

I was just delighted to see him get a win tonight. You don't like seeing a player turn up and get beat week in, week out. He was saying all of the right things, but he will have been doubting himself. To then not only get points tonight, but win the night, he will be feeling a million dollars. He deserves it.

Littler crushed by Dobey

Littler's hunt for a fifth nightly win will have to wait after Dobey managed to capitalise on missed doubles from the reigning champion to thump the Warrington wonderkid 6-2 in a stunning win.

Dobey averaged 93 and hit six out of eleven doubles to become the first player to beat Littler by a four-leg margin in the Premier League this year.

It was a bad night for 'The Nuke' who missed an uncharacteristic 11 doubles in defeat (2/13).

'Uncharacteristic performance from Littler'

Sky Sports' Mark Webster:

"He was poor on the doubles - 16 per cent - you can't legislate for that.

"It was an uncharacteristic performance from Luke. He looked disappointed at the end - he just left himself with too much work to do.

"A big win for Dobey and a good boost for the other players too."

Humphries averaged 98 and crashed in seven 140s in defeating Rob Cross 6-3 in their quarter-final encounter.

'Cool Hand' rattled off five consecutive legs on the spin to come back from 3-1 down and win, with Cross averaging 99 and hitting a stellar 110.

Van Gerwen pulls out through injury

Image: Michael van Gerwen pulled out of the Premier League night in Berlin due to a shoulder injury

Van Gerwen pulled out of the night minutes before the start of the night due to a shoulder injury.

The Dutchman had been hoping to continue his run of success in the Premier League's visits to Berlin, which include victories in the 2022 play-offs and last year's league night.

His scheduled quarter-final opponent, Price, received a bye through to the semi-finals under tournament rules, taking two league points and +1 leg difference.

Van Gerwen receives no league points and -6 leg difference.

Richard Veenstra will replace Van Gerwen in the European Tour event in Riesa this weekend, following his withdrawal.

Where does the Premier League head next?

Fixtures: Night 10 at AO Arena, Manchester on Thursday, April 10 Quarter-finals Chris Dobey vs Michael van Gerwen Nathan Aspinall vs Rob Cross Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price Stephen Bunting vs Luke Humphries

The Premier League continues at the AO Arena, Manchester on Thursday April 10 as home favourite Luke Littler and Gerwyn Price clash in a titanic encounter, while Michael van Gerwen faces Chris Dobey. Watch Night 10 of Premier League Darts, in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.

