Premier League Darts: Gerwyn Price defeats Luke Humphries to win in Liverpool as Michael van Gerwen beats Luke Littler

Gerwyn Price was the boss in Liverpool as he defeated Luke Humphries in the final to record his third nightly win as Michael van Gerwen got the better of Luke Littler.

Price hit two cracking ton-plus checkouts of 128 and 144 and smashed in five 180s to pour cold water on Chris Dobey after last week's win in Rotterdam.

The Welshman made it back-to-back 6-2 wins after demolishing a below-par Rob Cross with a 105 average to book his place in the final - where he proved too good for world No 1 Humphries, winning 6-4.

Premier League Darts - Night 12 results Quarter-finals Luke Humphries 6-3 Nathan Aspinall Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Luke Littler Rob Cross 6-1 Stephen Bunting Gerwyn Price 6-2 Chris Dobey Semi-finals Luke Humphries 6-4 Michael van Gerwen Gerwyn Price 6-2 Rob Cross Final Gerwyn Price 6-4 Luke Humphries

Price broke in the opening leg, but Humphries hit back with a classy 94, D19, D19 finish to level before landing a crushing 155 checkout, this time hitting T19, D19 for the leg.

The Iceman turned the match on its head by piling in a terrific 151 checkout to draw level at 3-3, and he moved ahead with a 13-darter.

Welshman Price cleaned up 25 on D12 to move one leg away from victory and he got the job done with a 13-dart leg to cement a place in the top four.

"I just want to make top four," Price told Sky Sports. "It doesn't matter whether it's one, two, three or four as long as I am at the O2 in a few weeks.

"I managed to get five points today and that eases the pressure. I am playing really well so there is no reason I can't win every week."

Three-time world champion John Part said: "I think Price will have to bank a few more points just to be on the safe side for the Play-Offs but he is looking really good.

"Of all the players aside from Littler, he is the most fearless. He will know he can beat anyone if he plays his game."

MVG battles back to stuns Littler

Van Gerwen and Littler renewed their growing rivalry for a place in the semi-finals and it did not disappoint.

The Dutchman returned to winning ways with a superb victory at the German Darts Grand Prix in Munich on Monday, which he hopes can provide the catalyst for his Play-Off push.

But Van Gerwen appeared to be heading for defeat at 4-0 down before mounting a sensational comeback to stun the league leader in a deciding leg - despite six 180s from his opponent - and boost his Play-Off hopes after Littler missed two match darts.

"He has twice as many points as me. It wasn't a great game. It was a tough game from both of us. He got annoyed with the crowd," Van Gerwen said.

"I didn't play my own game and he played well in the beginning, but you need to make sure you believe in your own ability and when you get chances you've got to take them."

Humphries found his mojo on Merseyside, defeating Nathan Aspinall 6-3 in the opening match of the night to reach the semi-finals.

The Leeds United fan averaged a whopping 113 and was clinical on the outer ring - hitting six out of nine doubles to strengthen his grip on second spot in the race to reach the Play-Offs.

Humphries then beat Van Gerwen 6-4 to reach a sixth nightly final.

'Cool Hand' hit a cracking 120 checkout and averaged 98 in victory against the rejuvenated seven-time Premier League champion.

Cross spoils Bunting's homecoming

Stephen Bunting had been hoping to continue his resurgence on his highly-anticipated return to Liverpool.

Bunting was star attraction at the M&S Bank Arena and with his beloved Liverpool FC on the cusp of Premier League glory.

But it turned into a nightmare homecoming as he was demolished by Cross.

Ten years on from his 7-1 defeat to Phil Taylor in the same venue in his first stint as a Premier League player, 'The Bullet' was smashed 6-1, Cross averaging 100 with 6/8 on the doubles.

Where does the Premier League head next?

Fixtures: Night 13 at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham on Thursday, May 1 Quarter-finals Luke Littler vs Stephen Bunting Nathan Aspinall vs Chris Dobey Luke Humphries vs Gerwyn Price Rob Cross vs Michael van Gerwen

The Premier League continues at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham on Thursday, May 1 as Luke Littler takes on Stephen Bunting, while Luke Humphries faces Gerwyn Price. Watch Night 13 of Premier League Darts, in Birmingham, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.

