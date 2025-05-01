Luke Littler: Teenager makes Premier League Darts history in Birmingham with record fifth nightly win

Luke Littler captured a record fifth Premier league nightly win of the season in Birmingham as he defeated Michael van Gerwen to make more history.

The reigning champion defeated his great rival Van Gerwen 6-4 to triumph in the West Midlands, having won through deciding-leg ties against Stephen Bunting and Nathan Aspinall earlier in the night.

With 35 points in the standings Littler is also in touching distance of breaking the record for most points in a season.

Premier League Darts - Night 13 results Quarter-finals Luke Littler 6-5 Stephen Bunting Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Chris Dobey Gerwyn Price 6-5 Luke Humphries Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Rob Cross Semi-finals Luke Littler 6-5 Nathan Aspinall Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Gerwyn Price Final Luke Littler 6-4 Michael van Gerwen

Van Gerwen, playing in his second final of the season, stormed into a 3-1 lead with a 76 checkout, despite a couple of early missed darts from Littler.

'The Nuke' hit back with a 120 checkout to stay in touch and he levelled on tops to make it 3-3.

The world champion moved ahead for the first time in the contest thanks to an 81 finish on D13, but MVG pinned D8 for a 14-darter to make it 4-4.

Littler had time to land his favourite D10 to move within a leg of victory and with Van Gerwen struggling on throw, the 18-year-old eventually pinned tops to win.

"I'm very happy. Obviously, the fifth win, it was going to come at some point, but it's been a few weeks since I actually won my first game," said Littler after victory.

"Once I got over the finish line against Steve [Bunting], I was confident and then I got away with it a bit against Nathan [Aspinall], but then it was a bit of a rollercoaster. A cracking game [against Van Gerwen]."

Looking ahead to the Play-Offs later this month and the hope that finishing top of the standings might give him an advantage, he said: "I've always thought in my head, the first semi-final of the O2, it's so crucial because there's not that big of a turnaround. To win this tonight, I'm nine points away from Luke [Humphries], so I'm very happy at the minute, and I'm very confident that I'll stay at the top of the table.

"It's getting a bit nitty-gritty at four and five with Nathan and Michael [Van Gerwen], so obviously I've done Nathan a bit of a favour there by winning this one. It's going to be a good few weeks watching those guys fight for top four whilst I'm cruising at the top."

Littler rallies past Bunting and Aspinall to reach final

The opening quarter-final featured a showdown between top and bottom in the league table, as reigning champion Littler returned to winning ways, overturning a 4-2 deficit to edge out Bunting.

Littler fell 2-0 behind before St Helens thrower Bunting missed D16 for a 3-0 lead and was punished as Littler hit tops, but 'The Bullet' kept his composure to hold throw for 3-1.

'The Nuke' produced his best leg of the match to level at 4-4 after a superb 11-darter.

Littler then nailed D17 to move 5-4 up, and missed bullseye for the match in attempting to reel in 'The Big Fish'. Instead, Bunting took out double-top to force a deciding leg.

However, Littler held his nerve to claim victory on D5.

Despite missing seven match darts, Aspinall eventually made it through against Chris Dobey to strengthen his bid for Play-Off qualification.

The Stockport star averaged 92.28 and chucked in three 180s on the way to a semi-final date with Littler.

Littler threw seven 180s and averaged 96.56, surviving a match dart in the process to defeat Aspinall 6-5 in a final-leg decider.

Littler broke at the first opportunity, but 'The Asp' hit back after Littler missed three darts to move 3-1 up.

Aspinall went 3-2 ahead but then missed bullseye to go further ahead.

A terrific contest went the distance with former Matchplay king Aspinall wiring the bull to win the match.

Littler stayed focused to land a sensational 174 before taking out 46 on his favourite D10 to reach his seventh final of the Premier League season.

Price KO's Humphries in cracker; MVG stumbles over line

Luke Humphries' 107.5 average was not enough, as Gerwyn Price produced a clutch 102 finish to claim a priceless two points.

Price won a high-quality contest having sealed his third nightly victory of the campaign in Liverpool last Thursday, and the Welshman produced the goods again as he battled back from 5-3 down to upset the world No 1.

Van Gerwen secured a much-needed win against Rob Cross to stay in touch with his Play-Off rivals.

The seven-time Premier League champion took out a stellar 130 checkout and averaged 95.79 to set up a clash with Price.

MVG punished an off-colour display from the Welsh star to progress to his second nightly final of the season.

Van Gerwen made a flying start, finding a big 118 to move 3-1 ahead, but Price struck with a 110 finish to fire straight back with Van Gerwen sitting on 54.

The Dutchman stumbled over the finishing line in a marathon 23-dart leg, averaging 91.98.

Where does the Premier League head next?

Fixtures: Night 14 at the First Direct Arena, Leeds on Thursday, May 8 Quarter-finals Rob Cross vs Gerwyn Price Nathan Aspinall vs Luke Littler Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Humphries Stephen Bunting vs Chris Dobey

The Premier League continues at the First Direct Arena, Leeds on Thursday, May 8 as Michael van Gerwen takes on Luke Humphries, while Luke Littler faces Nathan Aspinall. Watch Night 14 of Premier League Darts, in Leeds, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 10pm - stream with NOW.

