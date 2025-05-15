Premier League Darts: Nathan Aspinall wins in Aberdeen after Luke Littler and Luke Humphries play out classic and Gerwyn Price hits nine-darter

Nathan Aspinall triumphed on one of the greatest-ever Premier League nights in Aberdeen to leave Michael van Gerwen's hopes of reaching the Play-Offs hanging by a thread.

On a magical night of arrows, Luke Littler and old foe Luke Humphries produced one of the best games seen on the Premier League stage, while Gerwyn Price landed his fifth Premier League nine-darter, and his second of the season.

Meanwhile, Aspinall leapfrogged Van Gerwen to move into the top four with the seven-time champion dropping out of the Play-Off positions.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gerwyn Price chalked up another nine-darter in the Premier League, this time with perfection against Stephen Bunting

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Premier League Darts - Night 15 results Quarter-finals Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Michael van Gerwen Stephen Bunting 6-4 Gerwyn Price Chris Dobey 6-2 Rob Cross Luke Littler 6-3 Luke Humphries Semi-finals Nathan Aspinall 6-1 Stephen Bunting Chris Dobey 6-5 Luke Littler Final Nathan Aspinall 6-1 Chris Dobey

'The Asp' went on to celebrate his second nightly win with a convincing 6-1 success over Chris Dobey in the final to move to the cusp of securing a place in the Play-Offs, leaving Van Gerwen in trouble of failing to qualify for the first time since 2020 when he finished sixth.

The Dutchman will now have to win his first night of the campaign in Sheffield next Thursday in order to reach London's O2 arena.

Littler beats Humphries in all-time classic

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Humphries is close to hitting a 170 checkout but Littler responds next by hitting his own 'big fish', despite still having 204 left!

Littler reeled off six of the last seven legs to defeat Humphries in a pulsating contest, five 180s and 75 per cent on the doubles, defying a 110 average and nine 180s from his opponent to ensure he will finish top of the table.

'The Nuke' averaged a whopping 115.96 and hit two ton-plus checkouts, including a majestic 144 in a match that whistled by in 11 minutes and 48 seconds.

"I've had enough... this is an absolute joke. This is ridiculous. Even they're finding it funny. They can't believe what they're doing," screamed an excited Wayne Mardle on commentary after Littler pinned a 144 finish to win the seventh leg.

Humphries averaged 110 in his 6-3 defeat.

"Isn't this just the greatest sport in the world. This is unbelievable. That is extraordinary!," 'Hawaii 501' Mardle added after the match.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler took out this 144 checkout against Humphries, leaving Wayne Mardle stunned in commentary

Turner: An absolutely unbelievable, crazy match - a masterclass!

Sky Sports Darts' Laura Turner...

"Absolutely unbelievable. I mean, it's not often you're speechless about a match.

"That was an absolute masterclass. I kind of came off going, this feels like it's been one of the best nights of the Premier League so far.

"What a way to top off the quarter-finals.

"There was no one that was going to relinquish that lead. It did go the way of Luke Littler in the end by way of some glorious finishing, but Luke Humphries had nine 180s and went down 6-3. I mean, that's just absolutely crazy.

"What an exciting match it was. I actually do think I need a lie down.

"Littler just demands perfection from himself. His finishing, it was 75 per cent. But big finishes as well. The 144, the 127, the 180s, the nine-dart attempt. It was just missing a nine-darter!"

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Tale of the Tape from barnstormer of match

Dobey, who averaged 107 to dispatch Rob Cross 6-2 and end Voltage's hopes of a top-four finish, eventually held off a late burst from Littler to reach the final.

'Hollywood' survived four match darts in a dramatic decider to reach his third weekly final, as Littler registered eight 180s in a final-leg defeat.

Aspinall leapfrogs MVG into top four

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Night 15 final in Aberdeen, featuring Nathan Aspinall and Chris Dobey

Aspinall claimed a huge two points to move above Van Gerwen and put himself in pole position for a Play-Off place.

Stockport star Aspinall took out a stellar 140 checkout and averaged 97.20 in a 6-3 win to move one point above his Dutch rival with one night of regular-season action remaining.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Aspinall's crunch clash with Michael van Gerwen in Aberdeen

The 33-year-old then took a massive step towards qualification, sweeping aside Stephen Bunting 6-1 to book his place in the final.

He will meet Van Gerwen next week in Sheffield in a final shoot-out with 'The Green Machine' now needing to show his steel.

Aspinall: I'll prepare for do-or-die contest vs MVG next week

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aspinall reflected on his nightly win in Aberdeen that sees him move into a Play-Off spot and pile the pressure on Van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall after winning in Aberdeen...

"After the last two years, all I've said to everyone, all my family, is I don't want to come fifth again.

"It's so hard, you know, getting facetimes off Van Gerwen or whoever's in it, saying: 'wish you were here mate', and all that stuff, but I've put one foot in the finals tonight.

"Obviously I play Michael again next week, If I beat him, it's done, if it doesn't go my way, he's got to win the night, so the pressure's on him.

"I'll prepare like it's a do-or-die game. I can save myself three hours of misery if I can go there and beat him.

"If I win, I'm going to The O2 which is a dream of mine, If I lose, then I need to pray on the boys. But I don't want to do that, it's in my hands now."

Perfection for Price in defeat

Gerwyn Price hit his FIFTH Premier League nine-darter

Belfast (2022) X 2



Manchester (2024)



Manchester (2025)



Aberdeen (2025)



Earlier, Price may have stolen the headlines with another majestic nine-darter, but it was Bunting who moved on in Aberdeen - beating the Welshman 6-4.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After stretching his Premier League nine-darter record to FIVE, take a look at all of Price's previous perfect legs in the competition

Where does the Premier League head next?

Fixtures: Night 16 at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield on Thursday, May 22 Quarter-finals Luke Littler vs Stephen Bunting Nathan Aspinall vs Michael van Gerwen Luke Humphries vs Rob Cross Gerwyn Price vs Chris Dobey

The Premier League continues at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield on Thursday May 22 as Van Gerwen and Aspinall clash in a crunch quarter-final encounter with MVG needing to win his first night since triumphing in Birmingham last year. Watch Night 16 of Premier League Darts, in Sheffield, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW