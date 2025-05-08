Premier League Darts: Luke Humphries defeats Luke Littler to win in Leeds for second straight year

Luke Humphries defeated great rival Luke Littler 6-5 as he claimed Premier League Darts victory in Leeds for a second straight year to reach the Play-Offs.

The world No 1 used Leeds United's promotion to the Premier League as fuel for his own Premier League title bid at a rocking First Direct Arena as he edged out Littler in a last-leg decider with a 101 average to seal victory in front of his home crowd for his third nightly win of the year, and a first since Exeter in week four.

Humphries saw his beloved Leeds United confirm their return to the top flight earlier this month and their dramatic 2-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle last weekend secured the Championship title.

Premier League Darts - Night 14 results Quarter-finals Gerwyn Price 6-5 Rob Cross Luke Littler 6-4 Nathan Aspinall Luke Humphries 6-4 Michael van Gerwen Stephen Bunting 6-5 Chris Dobey Semi-finals Luke Littler 6-3 Gerwyn Price Luke Humphries 6-4 Stephen Bunting Final Luke Humphries 6-5 Luke Littler

'The Nuke' took out 96 on D19, D19 to take an early 2-0 lead before Humphries won three legs on the spin, punishing two missed darts at doubles from Littler by finding D1.

Littler, playing in his eighth nightly final of the season, restored parity with a majestic 11-dart leg on tops, but a business-like 'Cool Hand' broke with a fourth 180 and D10 to go back in front with a 13-darter.

He took out 80 to move to the verge of victory but the reigning champion won back-to-back legs to send the final all the way.

Both players missed a match dart at the bull to win it, but it was Humphries who converted 52 to seal victory and keep his outside chances of winning top in tact.

"It was a great final. There has been a bit of a breeze up here and it has been tough for all players," said Humphries. "I tried to move to the left in the final to compensate and it worked. I struggled a bit but I have to get it out of my head as we have to deal with it.

"I am really pleased to win in Leeds. It is extra special. I know it is not my hometown but I did it last year and it set me up for the finals.

"Hopefully this can give me confidence and I get that elusive Premier League crown I have dreamed of.

"You know you have to be at your best to beat Littler. You have to be better against him and raise your game."

Litter riles crowd with cry-baby gesture

Littler had already etched his name into the history books in Birmingham, becoming the first player to claim five nightly wins in the same campaign since the introduction of the current format in 2022.

He continued his winning form as he put a big dent in Nathan Aspinall's Play-Off hopes with a 6-4 victory.

Aspinall missed five darts for a 5-3 lead and Littler punished him with a 20-dart leg, which was the first time in this year's Premier League that 'The Nuke' has taken more than six visits to win a leg.

Littler went on to win a tight contest and speaking to Sky Sports about interacting with the crowd, he said: "You see it all the time, especially with Leeds fans. It's banter, we love it, they love it. I did the tears as they wanted Nathan to hit his double."

Wayne Mardle said: "Aspinall was better than Littler in the quarter-finals but missed too many darts at a double. Littler was mucking around for most of it!. He was comfortable and fell over the line."

Gerwyn Price has already claimed a hat-trick of nightly titles in Dublin, Nottingham and Liverpool, although Rob Cross has won two of their three meetings in this year's tournament. However, it was 'The Iceman' who sealed a huge victory in his push for a Play-Off place, despite 14 missed darts at doubles.

The Welshman survived two match darts to edge out 'Voltage' in a decider and cement third spot in the table and guarantee a spot at London's O2.

Littler made it through to an eighth final in 14 weeks, winning six out of the last seven legs to complete a 6-3 win over Price, averaging 104 in the process.

Humphries defeats Van Gerwen to reach Play-Offs

The world No 1 secured his Play-Off qualification with two weeks of league action to spare with a hard-fought 6-4 win over Michael van Gerwen.

Crowd favourite Humphries fired in four 180s and averaged 98.8 in a battling win over the Dutchman to progress to the semi-finals.

"Van Gerwen lost but will be thinking, 'at least Aspinall didn't win'. Aspinall will be thinking the same," said Mardle. "They are still fighting for fourth spot as Rob Cross also lost."

Stephen Bunting reeled off four straight legs from 5-2 down and landed a sensational 121 checkout on the bull in the decider to seal a comeback win over Chris Dobey to set up a clash against Humphries.

"How Stephen won that match I don't know, as there were some darts in there that were very unlike him," said Mardle. "He threw some mistimed darts so to stick in and beat a good Dobey [is great for him]. Credit to Dobey but more credit to Stephen."

Humphries made it back-to-back finals in Leeds as he saw off Bunting to set up a showdown with Littler.

'Cool Hand' hit 40 percent of his doubles and averaged 91.94 to hand 'The Bullet' his first semi-final loss this campaign with a 6-4 victory.

That ends Bunting's hopes of Play-Off qualification.

Where does the Premier League head next?

Fixtures: Night 15 at the P&J Live, Aberdeen on Thursday, May 15 Quarter-finals Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall Gerwyn Price vs Stephen Bunting Chris Dobey vs Rob Cross Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries

The Premier League continues at the P&J Live, Aberdeen on Thursday May 15 as Michael van Gerwen takes on Nathan Aspinall in a massive clash, while Luke Littler faces Luke Humphries in a top-of-the-table encounter. Watch Night 15 of Premier League Darts in Aberdeen, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ from 7pm - stream with NOW.

