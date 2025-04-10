Premier League Darts: Nathan Aspinall picks up first Premier League win as Gerwyn Price hits sensational nine-darter

Nathan Aspinall picked up a maiden Premier League nightly win for 2025 with a 6-4 victory over Luke Humphries in the final on Night 10 in Manchester.

With Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney watching on in the crowd, United fan Aspinall made home advantage count, with the fans on his side as he wrapped up a win that leapfrogs him into the Play-Off places and adds some vital points for his campaign to be in the top four come Finals Night.

The victory for Aspinall is his first of the season after falling short in finals on Night Three in Dublin and Night Five in Brighton.

It means he is now into fourth place in the table, level on 15 points with Michael van Gerwen but ahead due to his nightly win.

In the final, Humphries started in brutal form to canter into a 3-0 lead, but Aspinall stayed strong and finally hit back with the fans right on his side to bring the encounter to 4-3 in his favour, a clutch D18 then 66 checkout on D16 to get on top.

Averaging over 107, Aspinall was just one leg away before Humphries hit back again to bring the score to 5-4, but that only delayed the inevitable as the Stockport man fired in back-to-back 180s then finally pinned D4 with his sixth match dart to prevail.

"I've had a fantastic couple of weeks and I said to my psychologist and hypnotherapist I feel like I'm going get to the final and I made the final and it wasn't a pretty game in the final," Aspinall told Sky Sports.

"I have never ever, even when playing for the World Matchplay title, been so nervous on them last darts, because I'm in Manchester. Absolutely unreal!

"I wanted to win it so much for the crowd. I've got all my family, all my friends there, so many people supporting me tonight.

"I feel I should be in the Premier League. Everyone knows it deep down why they put me in the Premier League and I have proved my worth - it's made me a better player. I think I proved that the last three weeks. I've been, in my opinion, one of the best players in the world in the last three or four weeks.

"When I'm a confident player, when I'm scoring well, there's not many people in the world of darts that can beat me. I'm going to take so much confidence from this."

Price hits perfect heights with Manchester nine-darter

In the other high point of the night, Gerwyn Price hit an incredible nine-darter in the seventh leg of his 6-3 quarter-final loss to Luke Littler, extending the record to four perfect efforts in the 2025 Premier League season.

Finishing on T19, T20, then D12, Price sent the crowd wild and celebrated himself as he secured 18-carat gold darts worth £30,000.

Price's perfect leg adds to Humphries and Rob Cross' nine-darters from Night Five in Brighton and Littler's on Night Seven in Cardiff.

It is also Price's sixth televised nine-darter and the fourth of his Premier League career.

Aside from the nine-darter, the win for Littler was also significant in that it was his first win over the Welshman in seven attempts, Price holding a 6-0 win tally over the reigning world champion heading into Manchester.

Premier League Darts - Night Ten results Quarter-finals Chris Dobey 4-6 Michael van Gerwen Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Rob Cross Luke Littler 6-3 Gerwyn Price Stephen Bunting 1-6 Luke Humphries Semi-finals Michael van Gerwen 2-6 Nathan Aspinall Luke Littler 4-6 Luke Humphries Final Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Luke Humphries

Aspinall powers past MVG and Cross

Aspinall booked his spot in the final with a comprehensive 6-2 win over Michael van Gerwen, a strong 103 average putting 'The Asp' on top.

With strong doubling in the early stages of the contest and four breaks of throw, Aspinall did not afford 'The Green Machine' any opportunities as he made sure he was in the big dance on his hometown night.

Aspinall had started his home campaign with a high-quality 100 per cent doubling performance on his way to a 6-2 win over Cross, soaking in every moment as he stunned the world No 4.

Humphries finds mind-blowing averages

Humphries powered into the final after a battling 6-4 win against Littler, denying the hometown man the Manchester final he was so motivated for.

In the latest instalment of the clash of the two Lukes, Humphries had raced into a 2-0 lead before Littler hit back, 'The Nuke' going eight darts into a nine-darter before agonisingly missing D12 on the way to bringing the match level.

With the power scoring flowing and maximums coming with ease, Humphries struck at a pivotal moment to take advantage of a bust from Littler, then broke the throw to establish a 5-4 lead, finally clinching the clash on D5 with his final dart in hand.

The semi-final loss leaves Littler waiting for a record fifth nightly win to add to Night Two in Glasgow, Night Five in Brighton, Night Seven in Cardiff and Night Eight in Newcastle.

Humphries came into Night 10 in top form with a magnificent, maximum-filled display in a 6-1 drubbing of Stephen Bunting, a mind-blowing 118.43 average helping him seal a monumental win.

Humphries' average is the third highest in Premier League history, only Van Gerwen's 123.4 in 2016 and Peter Wright's 119.5 in 2017 beating his effort.

Van Gerwen had returned to winning ways following his injury absence from Berlin with a 6-4 victory over Chris Dobey, three breaks of throw and 111 checkout getting him a solid performance that brought out some emotion from the Dutchman.

Where does the Premier League head next?

Darts' biggest roadshow continues on April 17 from the earlier time of 6pm in Rotterdam where Stephen Bunting faces Michael van Gerwen. The night also sees Luke Littler up against Rob Cross, Gerwyn Price facing Nathan Aspinall, and Chris Dobey playing Luke Humphries.

